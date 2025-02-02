6 Of The Largest Warships In Military History

Combat on the ground and in the air has changed dramatically, over the centuries. The earliest tanks and planes may seem laughably primitive today. The same goes, of course, for naval combat and the development of warships.

Advertisement

These vessels come in all kinds of shapes and sizes. Today's warships run the gamut from gigantic aircraft carriers to small corvettes, which are crewed by just five people. In January 2024, the Royal Navy's Commander, Richard Skelton, spoke of the Coastal Squadron's "clear intent to return to our roots and once again become experts in small boat warfare," but the grandeur and sheer intimidation of their more sizable counterparts is unrivaled.

To celebrate these vessels, ships of a scope that would cause even Royal Caribbean to raise a collective eyebrow, let's take a closer look at some of the biggest warships ever constructed. From the U.S.S. Gerald Ford – all 100,000 tons of it – to Japan's monstrous Yamato, World War II's most formidable battleship, there's a lot of ground to cover. This will be a wild ride through some of the mightiest seafaring weaponry engineers have ever created. Not to mention the gigantic literal weapons that the ships themselves are armed with, of course. We'll be considering the relative size of different types of warships too, from the biggest aircraft carriers ever built, to the largest ships that slide beneath the waves.

Advertisement