What Is A 'Dreadnought' And What Does It Mean In Military Ships?

Everyone knows that the military has some of the most advanced gadgets, vehicles, and weaponry on the planet. From some of the biggest submarines ever made to missiles and rockets capable of destroying entire settlements in the blink of an eye, the power of military forces is generally not something to be trifled with. Recent years have witnessed significant advancements in armaments across the board, highlighted by the introduction of weapons like the advanced F-35 Lightning II, which have fundamentally transformed warfare.

These weapons instill fear in many, generating a psychological impact that often secures victories more effectively than their actual deployment. Yet, in discussions about some of the most feared vessels to ever haunt a theater of war, one cannot overlook the dreadnoughts, the colossal ships that dominated oceans and seas during the first half of the 20th century.

A dreadnought was a type of battleship that was not only colossal but also matched its size with heavy armor and multiple massive guns of the same size for its main armament. These ships were also quite fast, especially considering their size, and could engage in combat at long ranges. Let's take a deep dive into the world of military dreadnoughts, exploring what inspired their design, what made them so unique and equally feared, and whether any are still operational today.

