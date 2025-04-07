10 Of The Biggest Military Submarines Ever Made

The science of submarines has grown exponentially since the CSS Hunley sank the USS Housatonic on February 17, 1864. The Hunley was the first military submarine to sink an enemy target, but the evolution of the submarine goes back further than you may think. Humans have been experimenting with underwater travel for a long time, and recent years have seen explosive growth in submarine technology and capability.

The 20th century was defined by the rise of the submarine. From rudimentary boats that would surface to demand the surrender of helpless merchant ships to the savage undersea combat of World War II to nuclear-powered behemoths with virtually unlimited range, submarines have changed the geopolitical and military face of international relations.

In the decades of experimentation that broadened sub capability, almost no idea was too outlandish. This resulted in some wild designs, including submarines with 50-ton battleship guns mounted on them, single-pilot suicide subs akin to an undersea kamikaze, and submarines with aircraft hangars. This article isn't about weirdness (though there is undoubtedly some within). It's about big, and some of these submarines qualify as gargantuan. While the earliest submarines can't compare in size to the most modern iterations, we take a peek into the past to provide a perspective of how far submarine construction has come since its earliest days. Join us as we explore the purpose, service, and features of some of the biggest military submarines ever made.

