Rolls-Royce Reveals Its Most Powerful Vehicle Ever (And Its Even More Shocking Price)

Rolls-Royce has revealed the Black Badge Spectre, calling it the brand's powerful and potent alter ego. With a bold, vivid interior and uncompromising engineering, Rolls-Royce stated that this upcoming vehicle is for "rule-breakers" and "unique" clients. But the Black Badge Spectre's attention to detail and performance comes at a price — a very high one. The Black Badge Spectre has a starting price of $490,000 (even more than the 2025 Ghost Black Badge Series II, starting at $420,000). So what do you get for nearly $500,000?

The first focus of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre is its power — Rolls-Royce claims it's their most powerful vehicle yet. It has a record 659 horsepower and 792 lb-ft of torque that can be unlocked in its Infinity Mode, which can be unleashed by pressing the infinity symbol on its steering wheel. Not only does this provide a more direct throttle response, but the dials become more vibrant to match the energy. Or you can activate the Spirited Mode, allowing the driver to "experience a burst of intense, instantaneous acceleration," going 0 to 60 in just 4.1 seconds.

To support this added power, the Black Badge Spectre has an upgraded chassis with increased steering wight, more feedback from inputs, and enhanced dampers to increase body control. These revisions are meant to inspire confidence and enhance the driver's engagement with the vehicle.

