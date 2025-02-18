Rolls-Royce Reveals Its Most Powerful Vehicle Ever (And Its Even More Shocking Price)
Rolls-Royce has revealed the Black Badge Spectre, calling it the brand's powerful and potent alter ego. With a bold, vivid interior and uncompromising engineering, Rolls-Royce stated that this upcoming vehicle is for "rule-breakers" and "unique" clients. But the Black Badge Spectre's attention to detail and performance comes at a price — a very high one. The Black Badge Spectre has a starting price of $490,000 (even more than the 2025 Ghost Black Badge Series II, starting at $420,000). So what do you get for nearly $500,000?
The first focus of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre is its power — Rolls-Royce claims it's their most powerful vehicle yet. It has a record 659 horsepower and 792 lb-ft of torque that can be unlocked in its Infinity Mode, which can be unleashed by pressing the infinity symbol on its steering wheel. Not only does this provide a more direct throttle response, but the dials become more vibrant to match the energy. Or you can activate the Spirited Mode, allowing the driver to "experience a burst of intense, instantaneous acceleration," going 0 to 60 in just 4.1 seconds.
To support this added power, the Black Badge Spectre has an upgraded chassis with increased steering wight, more feedback from inputs, and enhanced dampers to increase body control. These revisions are meant to inspire confidence and enhance the driver's engagement with the vehicle.
A bold, elegant design to match the inner power
To exude its mighty power, the Black Badge Spectre comes in Vapor Violet paint, a deep black-violet color that brings drivers back to the neon car culture of the 1980s. This is paired with an iced black hood for contrast. Adding to the car's bold first impression are 22-inch five-spoke forged aluminum wheels. This is all paired with the Black Badge's signature Pantheon Grille, which now has an illuminated backplate in a variety of colors (Tailored Purple, Charles Blue, Chartreuse Forge, Forge Yellow, and Turchese) to make the exterior a vibrant extension of the interior.
The inside of the Black Badge Spectre drips with the same club elegance as the outside thanks to an Illuminated Fascia with over 5,500 "stars" and a Technical Fiber surface finish on top of a wood base. The thread is laid by hand in a diamond pattern between layers of carbon fiber, allowing the interior designs to pop. There are five color schemes to choose from for your instrument dials (Vivid Grellow, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, Ultraviolet, and Synth Wave), allowing clients to further customize their driving experience to match their mood. The SPIRIT operating system includes access to remote charging and location information as well as an exclusive digital members club, Whispers, giving you that VIP feel while surrounded by Infinity symbols and the "R" Badge of Honor.