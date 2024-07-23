The Story Of The I-400: Japan's Submarine Aircraft Carrier

At the time of World War II, American submarines were no longer than 312 feet with a beam of 27 feet. So, you can imagine America's surprise when two U.S. destroyers picked up a Japanese submarine on radar in August 1945 larger than any submarine they had ever seen. Not only was it the largest sub at the time, it was larger than both destroyers. A day later, Lieutenant Commander Stephen L. Johnson and his crew aboard the Balao-class submarine, USS Segundo, were equally surprised to find a similar vessel. The submarines were a part of the Japanese Sen Toku I-400-class submarine, which could have easily been two of the most legendary submarines of WW2.

Unlike Japan's dwarf submarines of World War II, the I-400 subs were 400 feet long and 39 feet wide, with a surface speed of 19 knots. The I-400 and her sister ship, the I-401, could stay out at sea for an impressive four months or travel one and a half times around the planet (or 37,500 miles) before needing to refuel. A feat no other sub at the time could accomplish. What truly made these vessels stand out, however, was their ability to carry aircraft.

When the U.S. forces captured both submarines, they discovered a large open and empty space that they assumed was used for storage. Oh, how close they were. That space was the hangar used to hold and transport planes, making them the first aircraft carrier that could travel underwater.