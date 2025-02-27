5 Fastest Submarines, Ranked By Top Speed

Submarines have grown into a vital component of any world power's navy as they can traverse the planet's oceans without drawing attention. With modern nuclear technology, they can remain at sea virtually indefinitely, using atomically generated steam to power the turbines that turn the propellor.

Submarines need to exhibit two main traits for a navy to purchase them. First and foremost, they need to be stealthy. Along with bombers and land-based missiles, submarines act as a leg of the U.S. nuclear triad, where stealth is paramount. If their locations were discovered, it could cripple the country's security. Moreover, attack subs rely on silence to watch their rivals and get the upper hand if they enter combat.

Another trait submarines need is speed. They're far from the fastest vessels in the world's oceans – five of the fastest navy ships exceed 40 knots — but speed is a necessity in order to escape detection and attack. If a submarine can travel fast, it also can close the distance on enemy ships quickly, letting it get in and out for an attack. And if it can dive fast, it can avoid most anything from the surface. Combining speed and stealth makes for a lethal ship. So here are the fastest submarines ever.

