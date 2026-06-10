10 Milwaukee M12 Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

Milwaukee, a renowned tool brand that is commonly known for its variety of hand and power tools, offers a huge collection of products. The Milwaukee M12 range is an assortment of over 150 tools that are designed for portability and versatility. It is not limited to worksite tools and includes clothing, such as heated hoodies, that some may be unfamiliar with.

In this list, we explore the M12 line of tools to outline Milwaukee products that you probably didn't realize existed. Learning about these products will help you make the most out of the brand's M12 collection, as using these tools is much faster than manual tools. However, there are multiple aspects to consider before buying Milwaukee tools, such as product warranties.