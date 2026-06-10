10 Milwaukee M12 Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed
Milwaukee, a renowned tool brand that is commonly known for its variety of hand and power tools, offers a huge collection of products. The Milwaukee M12 range is an assortment of over 150 tools that are designed for portability and versatility. It is not limited to worksite tools and includes clothing, such as heated hoodies, that some may be unfamiliar with.
In this list, we explore the M12 line of tools to outline Milwaukee products that you probably didn't realize existed. Learning about these products will help you make the most out of the brand's M12 collection, as using these tools is much faster than manual tools. However, there are multiple aspects to consider before buying Milwaukee tools, such as product warranties.
M12 Copper Tubing Cutter Kit
The M12 Copper Tubing Cutter Kit is a power tool that is designed to cut copper pipes and tubing, commonly found in residential plumbing and HVAC systems. Integrated with a powerful motor, it can generate a speed of 500 RPM, and when paired with the M12 RedLithium CP1.5 battery pack, you can obtain about 200 cuts in each charge cycle. The battery gauge helps you keep track of the machine's charge status. It can work with three types of copper wires: type K, L, and M, ranging from 3/8 inch to 1 inch in diameter.
Thanks to the addition of a rotating cutting head, this tool only requires around 1-1/2 inches of clearance space around the pipe to make effective cuts. Meanwhile, the built-in LED light illuminates narrow and compact spaces to give you a clear view of the working area. Furthermore, it has protections against rust, corrosion, water, and electronic overload.
M12 Force Logic Press Tool Kit with Jaws
The M12 Force Logic Press Tool Kit with Jaws is useful in creating permanent connections between two pipes or a pipe and an accessory without soldering irons. This tool uses a hydraulic press mechanism to create sealed connections, with a press force of about 5,400 pounds. It is compatible with copper, PEX, black iron, stainless steel, and more, making it a useful tool for plumbing jobs.
Moreover, the tool features a visual indicator that informs you once a secure connection has been established. With the integration of REDLINK technology, this press tool monitors the force output to ensure that the right amount of force is exerted each time and alerts you when recalibration is required — usually after 32,000 crimps.
M12 Fuel Surge 1/4-inch Hex Hydraulic Driver
Using a Fluid Drive hydraulic powertrain, the M12 Fuel Surge 1/4-inch Hex Hydraulic Driver is different from traditional impact drivers that work on a hammer and anvil impact mechanism, thereby making it quieter and much smoother in performance.
This 12-volt hydraulic driver is built with a PowerState brushless motor that can deliver a maximum speed of 3,200 RPM to drive screws and fasteners in steel, wood, metal, and more. However, there are four speed modes to choose from depending on the task and intensity.
In addition, there's a self-tapping screw mode that protects against overdriving of screws in forward and falling of screws in reverse by intelligently controlling the tool's speed. You also get protection against overload and overheating with the RedLink Plus Intelligence for maximum performance for a longer time. Like most Milwaukee tools, this impact driver has a compact head to fit in tight spots, while the lightweight design makes it easy to carry on tool belts and work bags.
M12 Fuel Low Speed Tire Buffer
The M12 Fuel Low Speed Tire Buffer is a helpful tool that aids in tire repair by cleaning and preparing the inside of a tire puncture. The tool has two main tasks: buffing, where it targets the inner liner around the puncture to give it a rougher texture at a top speed of 2,500 RPM, and drilling, where it cuts and cleans the patch surrounding the puncture at a maximum speed of 1,200 RPM, so the new patch can be installed for an efficient repair.
The RedLink Plus Electronic Intelligence enables communication with the tool and its batteries to deliver efficient performance while also protecting it against overload. It can repair tires on cars, passenger vehicles, and even light trucks, as it can tackle tires of different sizes. When used with a single XC4.0Ah battery, you can juice out about 30 flat repairs from the tool in a single charge.
In addition, the tool features a quick-change collet so you can quickly switch between a buffing wheel or a carbide cutter without requiring additional accessories. To make your work area brighter, this tire buffer also has a built-in LED light on the head. All these features combined make it a must-have tool for mechanics.
M12 Fuel Bandfile
Created for use in a range of fields, such as automotive, metalworking, and industrial use, the M12 Fuel Bandfile is a tool little known by the public. It is basically a sanding and grinding power tool, but for metal. The band file gives the surface a smooth finish by removing old paint or rust, getting rid of accumulated weld, and smoothing rough metal edges. The tool works within a speed range of 1,800 and 3,600 surface feet per minute (SFM) to tackle a variety of jobs.
Additionally, you can go in forward and reverse motions and use the lock-on button to maintain the setting. The tool arm can rotate 360 degrees, so you can adjust to access different spots. You can get around 65 spot welds per charge with an M12 RedLithium XC4.0 battery. Moreover, the tool is equipped with a 60-grit 3/8" x 13" sanding belt to allow for precise grinding, while the tool-free belt change lets you switch to a new belt in no time.
M12 Heated Full-Zip Hoodie
Milwaukee, although a tool brand, also offers some clothing options, such as a Heated Full-Zip Hoodie in its M12 collection. Made of cotton and polyester, this hoodie is safe for use in a dryer and washer for easy cleaning. The basic purpose of this Milwaukee apparel is to keep you warm and comfortable when working on-site in cold temperatures. Featuring Hexon Heat technology, it offers three heat settings (low, medium, and high) for the heat zones on the chest and the back for efficient heating.
You can use any M12 battery with the jacket and place it in the front or the back pocket to obtain up to eight hours of runtime on the lowest setting, while the highest setting can get you around two hours of performance on a single charge.
It is made to provide the best comfort for the user, with a full-zip to chin design, along with a fleece and warm jersey lining. Also, this heated hoodie is available in several sizes and colors, such as black, gray, brown, and more.
M12 Fuel ProPex Expander
The M12 Fuel ProPex Expander is used to expand pipes so you can insert fittings, like the PEX expansion fittings, so when the pipe shrinks to its original size, a watertight seal is created between the two PEX pipes. About the design, there's an auto-rotating head and a right-angle design for seamless use in narrow and tight spots. Plus, there's an extended paddle trigger, which makes it easier to operate the tool under different working conditions.
Milwaukee ensured the durability of the tool by adding an all-metal gear along with a magnesium frame that can resist the usual impact faced in jobsite environments. The RedLink Plus Intelligence brings protection from overload, overheating, and over-discharge. Moreover, you can also keep note of the remaining charge status via the battery fuel gauge display. This Milwaukee PEX Expander tool will prove useful in a wide array of professional PEX projects involved in the plumbing work.
M12 Drain Camera With Packout Compatibility
Allowing you to inspect blockages, leaks, and more, the M12 Drain Camera features an 18 mm HD camera attached to a flexible push cable that can navigate tight bends and curves inside a pipe to bring you a detailed view. The 7-inch touchscreen displays a clear, quality image, plus you can zoom and pan the footage, as well as save/export to your devices. You can move the screen at different angles to get the best view while working. It is resistant to impact, debris, and water-related damage.
The setup is pretty simple, and the machine features non-slip, non-marring rubber feet, so it does not slip out of place. To make transportation easier, the M12 Drain Camera is compatible with the Milwaukee Packout system, so you can conveniently stack it on top of your toolbox. Consequently, it is a must-have plumbing tool for efficient repairs and maintenance jobs.
M12 Green Cross Line and Plumb Points Laser
You might be unfamiliar with the M12 Green Cross Line and Plumb Points Laser, which checks alignment when installing floor tiles, electrical outlets, cabinets, ceiling lights, and much more. The tool projects a green laser up to a maximum working range of 125 feet with an incredible +/- 1/8-inch accuracy at 33 feet. With the horizontal line, you can ensure the material is accurately leveled, while the vertical line and plumb points let you check for alignment.
This laser also projects two plumb dots, one on the floor and another on the ceiling, which makes transfer projects a breeze. To bring stability, the tool has powerful rare-earth magnets to allow firm placement on metal surfaces and steel studs, helping maintain alignment.
Furthermore, it has an IP54 water and dust resistance, along with impact resistance up to a height of one meter. For 15 hours of non-stop runtime, pair this Milwaukee laser with an M12 RedLithium 3.0 CP Battery. The tool is pretty useful for electricians, plumbers, construction workers, and even DIYers.
M12 12:1 Infrared Temp-Gun
The M12 12:1 Infrared Temp-Gun is a one-of-a-kind temperature measuring tool that does not really touch the target surface but measures its temperature from a safe distance. For instance, it functions on a 12:1 distance-to-spot ratio, which means it can measure a 1-foot diameter spot from 12 feet away. All you have to do is point the temp gun toward the target surface, press the trigger, and you will see a red laser that helps with precise focus and scanning.
Furthermore, it can effectively measure temperatures within a range of -22 degrees Fahrenheit and 1,022 degrees Fahrenheit, while all the readings are shown on a clear LCD. Below the screen are some useful buttons for temperature alerts and selecting between the tool's different modes. The LCD is surrounded by a protective shield, and paired with a bumpered nose, the temp gun can withstand drops from up to 6 feet.