8 Pickup Trucks That Get More MPG Than The Ford Ranger

Gas mileage may not be the most important factor when buying a pickup truck, but it is something to consider. Along with features like four-wheel drive and the ability to tow a boat or trailer, a decent miles-per-gallon estimate could sway your purchasing decision.

Though some pickups have a reputation for not-so-great mileage, the Ford Ranger is, admittedly, not the absolute worst. However, even the best Ford Ranger years may not have the best in-class mileage estimates. It turns out that the 2026 Ford Ranger gets, at best, 23 MPG combined when factoring in highway and city mileage.

The good news for drivers wanting a more efficient pickup is that you'll have plenty of options to choose from. No matter your energy preference — our roundup includes gas, diesel, hybrid, and electric vehicles — there's a pickup to fit your style. Read on for our picks, plus more on our methodology afterward.