5 Reasons The Ford Maverick May Not Be The Right Fit For You

As Porsche is the poster child for the sports car, Ford is the same for the pickup truck. Ever since its very first car, the legendary Model T, was offered with a pickup bed all the way back in 1925, the pickup truck has burrowed into the most famous echelons of American automaking. The vehiclpickup truck itself has become one of the thematic pillars on which the idea of the American country stands on, representing resilience and autonomy, acting as a tool whose purpose can only be fully achieved by a self-starter. Today, the pickup truck still stands stalwart and since its inception, we've seen hundreds of iterations of where the idea of a pickup can go from Tesla's Cybertruck to the Hellcat-powered Ram TRX.

The Ford Maverick is one the more popular recent iterations of the pickup we've seen. Many of the hulking and muscular pickups on the market are far more capable than what a lot of consumers actually need. In our review of the 2025 model, we liked how the Maverick takes the core DNA of the pickup, and makes it more practical for buyers who want something for everyday tasks. However, while this new directive for the pickup class makes it suited for a different demographic than usual, it may not be right for you.