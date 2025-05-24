Why Are Pickup Truck Beds Getting Smaller?

If you've glanced at a pickup truck in the last five, ten or even 20 years, you've surely noticed that most of them have four doors and a relatively small bed. Indeed, your average modern pickup has a very different profile than trucks we remember from the '80s and '90s, and there's been a lot of discourse over shrinking pickup beds. But are truck beds actually shrinking? If so, why has that happened?

It's actually not so much that the physical truck beds are shrinking in size; it's that today's most popular truck layouts have shorter beds, and therefore, the average truck bed size is shrinking. The simple reason for that is passengers. Even more so, shrinking pickup beds are a sign of just how much the average pickup buyer has changed in recent decades.

You can get a good sense of this trend by looking at the current Ford F-150 lineup. The immensely popular F-150 regularly sits at or near the top of America's best-selling vehicles list, and Ford currently offers the F-150 in three different cab configurations and three different bed lengths, one of which is a lot less popular than the others.

