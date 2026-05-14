The Cheapest New Pickup Trucks You Can Buy In 2026 So Far, Ranked

According to the 2025 sales numbers, pickup trucks continue to rank among the best-selling vehicles in the United States, with makes and models from some of the market's biggest names prominently ranked in the top 10. That may come as a surprise for many, if only because pickup trucks tend to err on the higher side of the market in terms of sticker price. On top of that, they are hardly the most fuel-efficient machines you'll find on the open road these days.

Nonetheless, drivers in the U.S. are still ponying up for pickup trucks at a healthy clip. There are plenty of options available to consumers that may not be such a heavy financial burden, though going the budget route may require a sacrifice or two in terms of power and potentially quality.

If you're not looking to put your pickup truck through too many rigors on the road or farm, some of those lower-priced options may be the smart way to play. Those who are looking to save a few bucks on a truck but still get behind the wheel of a work-ready pickup may be interested to know that you can do so for about the same price as you'd pay for some sedans or mid-size SUVs. These are the cheapest pickup trucks that we've found on the market in 2026 so far.