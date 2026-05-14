The Cheapest New Pickup Trucks You Can Buy In 2026 So Far, Ranked
According to the 2025 sales numbers, pickup trucks continue to rank among the best-selling vehicles in the United States, with makes and models from some of the market's biggest names prominently ranked in the top 10. That may come as a surprise for many, if only because pickup trucks tend to err on the higher side of the market in terms of sticker price. On top of that, they are hardly the most fuel-efficient machines you'll find on the open road these days.
Nonetheless, drivers in the U.S. are still ponying up for pickup trucks at a healthy clip. There are plenty of options available to consumers that may not be such a heavy financial burden, though going the budget route may require a sacrifice or two in terms of power and potentially quality.
If you're not looking to put your pickup truck through too many rigors on the road or farm, some of those lower-priced options may be the smart way to play. Those who are looking to save a few bucks on a truck but still get behind the wheel of a work-ready pickup may be interested to know that you can do so for about the same price as you'd pay for some sedans or mid-size SUVs. These are the cheapest pickup trucks that we've found on the market in 2026 so far.
Toyota Tacoma - $32,445
While the pickup truck market has traditionally been dominated by distinctly American brands like Ford and Chevy, the Japanese owned Toyota Motor Corp. has become one of the more legit players on the scene over the course of the past couple of decades. That has a lot to do with the rise of Toyota's full-sized Tundra and the brand's popular mid-sized model, the Tacoma.
If you're curious, the 2026 Tacoma was recently crowned the most reliable mid-size truck on the market by JD Power. By that standard alone, the truck's reported $32,445 MSRP is a little hard to believe. Sure, the budget-friendly truck no doubt boasts a few shortcomings compared to larger and more expensive pickups. Yet given its stylish looks and power credentials, the Tacoma feels like an absolute steal at under $35,000.
It's also available with a hybrid drivetrain, with the manufacturer's iForce Max setup pairing an electric motor to the base 2.4-liter turbo inline-four. That option will deliver an impressive 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque to drivers, though it is an upgrade many may not need, particularly given that the standard, non-hybrid four-cylinder is turbocharged and tops out between 228 and 278 horsepower. You may, however, sacrifice a dash of towing power with the Tacoma, which maxes out at 6,500-pounds. Still, the Tacoma is a tough everyday driver that provides plenty of style on the road and plenty of power where it counts.
Chevrolet Colorado - $32,400
Chevrolet has been a preeminent name in the pickup truck game almost since the earliest days of its existence, fielding its first model way back in 1918. In the century-plus since that vehicle made its debut, Chevrolet has produced no shortage of impressive pickup models and continues to manufacture trucks as innovative as they are powerful.
Some of those trucks are even priced to meet the financial needs of budget-minded shoppers these days, including the rough and tumble Chevy Colorado, with 2026 models currently selling for just under $35,000. The sticker price is reportedly set at about $32,400 to be more accurate, with Car & Driver claiming that number makes the Colorado one of the best trucks you can buy under $40,000.
For that base-level price, drivers will get a sleek but work-ready mid-size pickup truck that provides solid off-road abilities and can tow as much as 7,700-pounds. Yes, even base model Colorados are fit with some impressive punch under the hood, boasting a 310-hp turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Colorado can, of course, be upgraded with some fairly ridiculous trim packages if you are so inclined. For many, the budget-friendly bare-bones model should provide plenty of bang for their pickup buck, even if some of the pricier upgrades may be hard to pass up.
Nissan Frontier - $32,150
Nissan is undoubtedly a brand that most drivers equate with quality sedans and sport utility vehicles. Pickup trucks simply have not been its bread and butter in the decades since the company came into being. In the brand's decades of production, it's managed to manufacture a handful of legit beauties, though. Yes, the Nissan Frontier is on that list, and yes, you can reportedly get behind the wheel of the 2026 model for about $32,150.
That truck has earned a solid reputation among mid-size enthusiasts in the years since its debut, with many praising it's old-school pickup truck appeal. The 2026 Frontier is no different, though it may deliver a little more punch than some past generations. Its standard, naturally aspirated V6 produces upwards of 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers make it a solid truck for towing as well, with the Frontier claiming a max capacity of 7,150 pounds.
The Frontier looks to be an ideal pick for folks who aren't looking for too many frills with their truck. In fact, Road & Track dubbed its no-nonsense approach a welcome "blast from the past," noting that it's one of the few midsize trucks available that doesn't feel like you're driving a car. It does, of course, still boast a few car-like features, including an infotainment package with a 12.3-inch touch screen.
Hyundai Santa Cruz - $29,750
Hyundai is another brand that hasn't exactly made waves in the pickup truck market. In fact, Hyundai only began developing its first model in 2015, and it didn't release one until the 2022 model year. That vehicle arrived under the name of Santa Cruz, and as of the year 2026, it remains the lone "pickup truck" in the Hyundai lineup.
We put pickup truck in parenthesis purely because the Hyundai Santa Cruz isn't a pickup truck in the traditional sense of the term. It is instead a modified version of the manufacturer's compact Tucson SUV, with Hyundai essentially removing the roof over its rear storage area and outfitting it with a proper truck bed liner. There is one problem with that approach, however, as the bed of the Santa Cruz stretches a mere 4 feet long. The Santa Cruz's stature makes it a sort of compact crossover pickup truck, which may be ideal for anyone who wants a pickup but doesn't really need to drive one.
The Santa Cruz is also a very budget-friendly option, with Hyundai selling models for about $29,750. For that money, you get the relative comfort and appealing fuel economy you'd get with a Tucson, as well as engine power to the tune of 191 hp. You do not, however, get much in the way of towing capacity (up to 3,500 lbs). Although that is not really what this truck is made for, it's worth considering if you're thinking about buying one.
Ford Maverick - $27,229
That brings us to the lone entry on this list from Ford. The legendary truck maker has, of course, been the biggest name in the pickup arena for several decades, and essentially birthed the mass production pickup truck in the 1920s with the advent of the iconic Model T Roundabout. More than a century later, its F-Series trucks have pretty much become an unbeatable force on the sales front, even as those trucks can set you back quite a few Benjamins at the point of purchase.
If you're shopping for a Ford pickup truck with budgetary restraints to consider, however, the manufacturer has you covered with the Ford Maverick, which can now be purchased for well under $30,000. Per some outlets, a new Maverick may cost as little as $27,229. You do, naturally, get far less truck for that money, with the Maverick joining the Santa Cruz in the compact category.
Still, the Maverick is more of an honest pickup truck than its Hyundai counterpart, even as its bed is not much bigger. You do get a formidable power upgrade, too, with the Maverick boasting a turbocharged engine standard. It also boasts a payload capacity of 1,500 pounds and a maximum hauling capacity of 2,000 pounds. That makes this much more of a get-stuff-done sort of truck than you might expect for the money. It also comfortably seats five, which, combined with its general size, could make it an ideal everyday driver to boot.
How we got here
We consulted the official product pages for each of these models to confirm the pricing and focused our efforts solely on trucks priced below the $35,000 threshold. Apart from pricing, we also consulted professional and non-professional reviews of each vehicle to report out on their perceived quality in the market. Some of those reviews were cited directly to ensure accuracy.