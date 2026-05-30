10 Lowe's Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection

It's a good idea to have an air inflator stashed in your vehicle for emergency flat repairs. What's not as smart is taking that air inflator out of your vehicle when you need it to air something up at home — like a bicycle tire, an air bed, or a basketball — because you run the risk of forgetting to put it back in your vehicle and having it when you need it. Instead, pick up another cheap inflator, like Craftsman's V20 Air Inflator for just $49.

This battery-powered air inflator can reach up to 150 PSI, more than enough to fill anything you can think of around your home. There's a digital display that lets you see exactly what the pressure reading is, and Craftsman says it's accurate within about 2% of the reading.

When you're ready to pack it away, it doesn't take up much space, measuring only 8.8 x 8.8 x 3.7 inches. Plus, the inflator itself has onboard storage for the tapered nozzle, inflator needle, and Presta valve adaptor accessories. Its size, 2.4-pound weight, and cordless design make it an incredibly portable inflator. Batteries are not included, but if you already have any Craftsman V20 tools that use a rechargeable 20-volt battery, you can use that with this inflator. Or, you can buy one or two separately, like this bundle of two Craftsman 20-volt batteries and a charger for $99.