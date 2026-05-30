10 Lowe's Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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For furniture flippers and other amateur DIY'ers, Lowe's is a verifiable playground. Among heavy equipment, large appliances, and other big ticket items at this hardware retailer, there are so many smaller, more affordable yet still helpful tools that can make the lives of DIYers, trade professionals, and other Lowe's enthusiasts much, much easier. Some of these tools may save you time, some may cut down on the amount of effort involved in a project, and still others might save you both.
Whether you're a seasoned homeowner or a new renter with a little bit of extra cash or a gift card to spend on a new tool or gadget at this hardware retailer, we've got you covered. Working with a fairly tight budget of $75, we set out to find 10 great tools available at Lowe's right now, and we did just that. There's a good mix here of essential tools everyone should have at least one of, as well as tools that you might not have even considered adding to your tool collection yet.
Craftsman V20 Battery-Powered Air Inflator
It's a good idea to have an air inflator stashed in your vehicle for emergency flat repairs. What's not as smart is taking that air inflator out of your vehicle when you need it to air something up at home — like a bicycle tire, an air bed, or a basketball — because you run the risk of forgetting to put it back in your vehicle and having it when you need it. Instead, pick up another cheap inflator, like Craftsman's V20 Air Inflator for just $49.
This battery-powered air inflator can reach up to 150 PSI, more than enough to fill anything you can think of around your home. There's a digital display that lets you see exactly what the pressure reading is, and Craftsman says it's accurate within about 2% of the reading.
When you're ready to pack it away, it doesn't take up much space, measuring only 8.8 x 8.8 x 3.7 inches. Plus, the inflator itself has onboard storage for the tapered nozzle, inflator needle, and Presta valve adaptor accessories. Its size, 2.4-pound weight, and cordless design make it an incredibly portable inflator. Batteries are not included, but if you already have any Craftsman V20 tools that use a rechargeable 20-volt battery, you can use that with this inflator. Or, you can buy one or two separately, like this bundle of two Craftsman 20-volt batteries and a charger for $99.
Kobalt 158-Piece Household Tool Set with Folding Case
Everyone's tool collection needs a good household set of basic tools that's easy to carry from room to room. This 158-Piece Household Tool Set by Kobalt, a Lowe's-owned brand, only costs about $60 and comes with everything you'd need to hang photos and curtain rods, assemble furniture, make simple repairs around the home, and more. Most tools in the set are made with durable Chrome Vanadium steel, and each tool has its own dedicated spot within the hard, folding storage case.
Inside, there's a fiberglass hammer, a pair of full-size long nose pliers, a pair of 6-inch slip joint pliers, an adjustable wrench, a 12-foot tape measure, a nine-inch bubble level, a pair of utility scissors, and a retractable utility knife with three blades, one that's already installed and two replacements stored in the handle. Then, there are four small precision screwdrivers, both Metric and SAE hex key sets, and a magnetic screwdriver handle with 20 different one-inch bits to swap between as needed.
Skil PWR Core 12 Brushless Cordless Drill Driver
The Skil PWR Core Drill is one of the best lightweight cordless drills you can pick up right now at a relatively affordable price. It's priced at just over $65 at Lowe's, and that low price includes the drill, a 12-volt rechargeable battery, and the charger. If you already have any battery-powered Skil tools using a 12-volt battery, you can seamlessly swap out the included battery here with any compatible tool or use the included charger to fill up any other Skil batteries you have.
This cordless drill can deliver up to 350 inch-pounds of torque, and a variable trigger gives you easy control over the drill's speed. Its 1.9-pound weight and fairly compact size make it easy to fit into tight spaces, and there's a built-in LED light to help guide your drill to the right spot and then inspect your work after you're done. Skil also designed this drill with a ½-inch single-sleeve, keyless chuck that makes bit changes nice and easy.
Kobalt 10-Piece Assorted Pliers Set
A good pair of pliers is an essential item in any household tool set, but if you have the space and money for a set of assorted pliers, it's worth having multiple types of pliers to handle odd jobs around the home. This 10-Piece Assorted Pliers Set by Kobalt is $50 and, despite its title, only comes with nine different pliers and one adjustable wrench. The adjustable wrench and locking pliers are constructed from Chrome Vanadium steel, and the other pliers are made from chrome-nickel steel.
Among the included pliers, there's a pair of diagonal (or side cutter) pliers, bent nose pliers, slip joint pliers, groove joint pliers, regular and locking long nose pliers, Lineman pliers, locking curved jaw pliers, and locking straight jaw pliers. The set lacks a pair of needle-nose pliers, but that's likely because this is the most common plier type to buy as a standalone tool, and this set aims to expand your collection rather than add doubles of tools you may already own.
Klein Tools 4-Piece Adjustable Wrench Set
A single adjustable wrench is a great addition to anyone's tool collection, and four adjustable wrenches of different sizes is even better. This Adjustable Wrench Set from Klein Tools includes six, eight, 10, and 12-inch variants of a durable wrench crafted with forged, heat-treated alloy steel and chrome-plated to help resist rust and other corrosion. If you only wanted one or two of these wrench sizes, you can definitely find them individually at Lowe's as well.
Each wrench has laser-etched SAE and Metric markings on both sides, precision-machined jaws, and contoured, plastic-dipped handles. Not only are these plastic-dipped handles comfortable to hold for long jobs and easy to grip, but they're also colored a vibrant 'Klein Tools' orange, making them easy to spot within your tool collection. All the wrenches in this set are equipped with large, easily adjustable knurls, which means you can use and adjust them with only one hand if needed.
Skil Variable Speed Keyless Jigsaw
Some power tools can be quite pricey, but that doesn't mean you have to rule out every power tool when building a budget-conscious collection. For many people, it's worth adding a jigsaw to their collection of power tools, and Skil's Variable Speed Keyless Jigsaw is only $69 at Lowe's. Having a jigsaw makes it much easier to carry out DIY projects that involve making any curved cuts or finer elements that require a lot more attention to detail.
This particular jigsaw gives you strong control via its four-stage orbital cutting action and two-finger, variable-speed trigger, two features that work together and allow you to make efficient and accurate cuts up to 3200 strokes per minute. Other user-friendly cutting features include an easily adjustable shoe bevel for angled cutting, a tool-free blade clamp that makes blade changes a breeze, an on/off dust blowing switch that lets you clearly see the cutting line on your project at all times, and a built-in LED halo light.
Dremel Stylo+ Corded Rotary Tool Kit
Some people might think of rotary tools as being reserved for extremely crafty DIYers, the people who always go the extra mile with adding fine details. However, rotary tools are useful for simply putting the finishing touches on any project. The $60 Dremel Stylo+ Corded Rotary Tool Kit, in particular, can be used to etch glass, burnish leather, engrave wood, polish and sand multiple materials, carve pumpkins, and much more.
Dremel's Stylo+ rotary tool has an extremely lightweight, narrow, and overall compact form factor, designed to be as ergonomically comfortable as a pen. Although this tool is small, it's powerful. It has a variable speed range between 5,000 and 22,000 RPM (rotations per minute), giving you plenty of control over whether the tool delivers speed, precision, or a good mix of both. There are tons of additional accessories you can buy that are compatible with this Dremel tool, but this specific kit will get you started with 15 pieces.
Skil Random Orbital Sander with Dust Management
Another must-have tool in your collection is an orbital sander. Sure, you can manually sand a piece of furniture, a wall repair, or whatever surface you're working with. However, for big projects, an orbital sander will make your life immensely easier, and once you've seen how much faster it is compared to manually sanding, you'll want to use your sander for every new project.
At Lowe's, the $40 Skil Random Orbital Sander with Dust Management is one of the best affordable sanders available right now. It's equipped with a 2.8-amp motor capable of churning out 7,000 to 13,000 OPM (orbits per minute), a variable-speed dial, and an x-flow dust collector that collects dust in a transparent container. This handy tool is easy to empty this dust container, change out attachments, and swap out used sanding sheets, and its soft rubber grip makes it comfortable to hold for long periods of time.
Craftsman Corded Handheld Leaf Blower
Sliding in just under our $75 shopping budget, there's the $70 Craftsman Corded Handheld Leaf Blower. This tool features a powerful nine-amp motor capable of delivering up to 450 maximum air volume and up to 150 miles per hour, more than enough force to completely clear away grass cuttings after mowing your lawn, leaves that fall in autumn, or even a sawdust-covered garage floor. To give you better control over how much of that air volume you want, this leaf blower has a two-speed switch.
There's also a built-in scraper tool, which might not come in handy for simple tasks like blowing your leaves, but if you're using a blower to clean up your garage, you can use this tool to easily scrape up or loosen nearly any stuck-on debris. When you're done with the tool, you can stash it in a work cabinet, lean it against a wall, or use Craftsman's Versatrack storage system. The leaf blower has an integrated Versatrack hook that allows it to be seamlessly hung with any Versatrack wall organization system (sold separately).
Franklin Sensors X2100 Stud Finder
Stud finders are one of the most underrated tools for both homeowners and renters. If you ever plan to hang anything on your walls, a stud finder can save you a lot of hassle. The X2100 Stud Finder by Franklin Sensors is a fairly pricey investment at $63, but it's a well-equipped tool that'll probably prove its worth within just a few uses. Plus, its higher price compared to other stud finders available at Lowe's is justified at least a little bit because of its 'Made in the USA' promise.
Whereas many stud finders feature one or two sensors that often detect only the center of a stud, Franklin Sensors' X2100 model features 13 sensors and is capable of showing the center and edges of both wood and metal studs. This tool's listing also points out that it can identify single studs, double studs, and other irregular configurations, and it's able to scan through 1.7 inches of sheetrock or drywall, lath, and plaster with high accuracy. This stud finder is extremely easy to use as well, with no calibration necessary. All you have to do is put in two AA batteries (not included) and hold down the button on the stud finder to start searching.
Methodology
To start creating this list of Lowe's tools under $75 that are actually worth your money, we headed to Lowe's online store, equipped with the SlashGear team's basic knowledge of which tools or tool categories tend to be the most useful for the average person. With that info in mind, we looked through all the hand tools and power tools Lowe's currently had to offer.
To be included on this list, a tool had to meet three specific criteria. First, it needed to come in at under $75 at full price to fit within our set budget. Then, to ensure the tool was of a high enough quality, we looked for items with an average rating of at least 4.5 stars. Finally, to make sure we weren't grabbing items with a skewed high rating, we searched for tools that had a minimum of 100 customer reviews, though most picks here have over 200.