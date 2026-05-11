12 New Harbor Freight Tools Every DIYer Will Want This Spring
It can be easy to walk into almost any major tool retailer looking for one tool and end up walking out with a bunch of other tools you didn't plan on buying. It's even easier at Harbor Freight, where the chain's prices are usually significantly lower than the prices of equivalent tools from big-name brands. If that wasn't enough, Harbor Freight's constantly evolving lineup of tools and accessories means that there's likely to be something new and tempting to find virtually every time you walk through the door.
If you're heading out to pick up some supplies for jobs this spring, be prepared to find plenty of appealing new tools on Harbor Freight's shelves. From budget-friendly DIY favorites to niche but useful tools you didn't know you needed, every DIYer should find something they like in the latest batch of fresh launches. We've picked out a few of our new Harbor Freight tools, each of which is available either in-store or online now.
Doyle Noncontact Voltage Tester with Infrared Thermometer
Plenty of DIY jobs involve electrical work of some kind, and Harbor Freight knows it. The retailer already sells a big range of DIY-friendly electrical tools, from multimeters to test leads, and it regularly adds new products to its lineup. One of the latest launches is the Doyle noncontact voltage tester, which retails for $24.99.
It can provide AC voltage readings between 12V and 1,000V, while its infrared thermometer can detect temperatures from -22 degrees Fahrenheit to 536 degrees Fahrenheit. Both measurements are shown on an LCD display, with a simple button press all that's needed to switch between them. The tester is powered by two AAA batteries, which are helpfully included with the tool. Users can choose to operate it with or without an audible alarm.
Like many Harbor Freight products, the Doyle tester is only sold with a 90-day warranty as standard. Harbor Freight's extended warranty might offer additional reassurance, but whether or not it's worth the money is debatable.
Warrior 8 Amp, 6 Inch Cut-Off Saw
Warrior is one of the cheapest Harbor Freight tool brands, aimed primarily at buyers on tighter budgets who need their tools for infrequent use. The brand's corded 6-inch cut-off saw is priced accordingly, retailing for only $49.99. Nonetheless, it should still be powerful enough to appeal to plenty of DIYers, with an 8-amp motor able to reach 5,000 rpm.
It's worth noting that the price of the saw does not include the cut-off blade, which will have to be bought separately. Although even then, the price of the Warrior still undercuts its big-brand competition.
It can handle pieces up to 1 inch in diameter, and can cut at an angle of up to 45 degrees. Although it's corded, it's designed to be as portable as possible, and it's lightweight too, clocking in at 9 pounds. Its standard 6-foot power cord should be plenty in most cases, but Harbor Freight sells extension cords for under $10 if you need additional versatility.
Bauer Modular Rolling Toolbox with 8 Inch Wheels
It isn't just major tool brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt that produce modular tool box systems. Harbor Freight's in-house Bauer brand also offers its own, and it previously made a rolling toolbox to help DIYers haul around heavy tool setups. The older version of the rolling toolbox received good reviews from buyers, and now, Bauer has launched an updated version with a tweaked design.
The latest Bauer rolling toolbox sees several changes, including 8-inch wheels and metal latches at the front of the box, rather than at the sides. It's also shorter and wider than before, but its 60-pound weight capacity remains unchanged. Both the old and new versions of the toolbox are IP65-rated and should be able to withstand bad weather and dusty job sites.
DIYers with existing Bauer Modular Storage System products will be able to securely attach them on top of the rolling toolbox, up to a maximum stack weight of 160 pounds. The latest version of the toolbox retails for $79.99, but at the time of writing, the older design is also still available in some Harbor Freight stores. It's worth checking stock levels of either version in your local location before you go to avoid disappointment.
Icon 9 Inch Long-Nose Wire Stripper, Cutter, and Crimper
Multi-purpose tools can help save space in your toolbox, which is why plenty of DIYers should find the Icon 9-inch long-nose wire stripper, cutter, and crimper appealing. It has a range of talents and is designed to be longer-lasting than its competitors, with a forged high-carbon alloy steel construction. It can strip 10-20 AWG stranded wire and 8-16 AWG solid wire, cut screws, and crimp connectors, making it handy for a range of electrical projects.
Even if you haven't bought from Icon before, you probably know some of its products, including its much-hyped magnetic tool mat and its Snap-On-rivaling G2 ratchets. What you might not know is that many Icon products, including the wire stripper, are covered by a lifetime warranty. That warranty covers any defects in either the material or workmanship of the tool, and should help justify its $34.99 asking price.
Pittsburgh Hot Stapler Kit
Most of Harbor Freight's new releases can be bought online and in-store, but a few are limited to one or the other. The Pittsburgh hot stapler kit is an in-store exclusive at the time of writing, and it retails for $29.99. It's designed to give plastic parts a second life, and can repair cracks in everything from children's toys to plastic car trim.
Alongside the tool, the Pittsburgh kit includes 500 plastic staples, including corner staples, flat staples, outside corner staples, and wave staples. To make keeping track of all these staples less of a challenge, the brand also includes a carry case with individual bins for each type. According to its maker, the tool should be ready to use in only a matter of seconds once it has been plugged into an outlet. Like most Pittsburgh tools — and indeed most other Harbor Freight products — it's backed by a standard 90-day warranty.
Braun UV Leak Detector LED Flashlight
Some tools end up being useful for more than just DIY, and the Braun UV leak detector flashlight could be one of them. The tool can help users spot signs of various pests, check whether their currency is legitimate or counterfeit, and detect hidden stains that might not be readily visible to the eye. On top of those talents, it's still useful for DIY projects, since it can identify a variety of leaks in household systems such as HVAC, and it's potentially useful for automotive work, too.
It's the kind of tool you might end up using more than you think, which makes its $7.99 asking price seem very reasonable. Included within that price are three AAA batteries, which are needed to power the tool. According to Braun, a fully charged set of batteries should power the flashlight for 5-½ hours before they need to be replaced.
Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless, 4-1/2 Inch Compact Circular Saw
Although they're targeted more towards professional users than DIYers, there are a few new finds from Harbor Freight's Hercules brand that DIYers shouldn't overlook. Among them is the 20V 4-½ inch compact circular saw, which is part of Hercules' 20V cordless tool line. It retails for $99.99 as a standalone tool and includes a blade to get you started.
Many of Harbor Freight's tools come with short warranties, but Hercules' 20V cordless tool line ships with an impressive five years of warranty coverage as standard. That's a longer warranty period than brands like DeWalt, despite the fact that most Hercules products are far cheaper than their DeWalt equivalents.
As well as being long-lasting, the saw also packs ample power, with a brushless motor that can hit a peak of 4,800 rpm. It can cut a bevel up to 45 degrees and up to a maximum depth of 1-1/8 inch. A dust port helps reduce the amount of debris generated by a job, and when the job is complete, the saw can be hung and stored using the built-in hook.
Bauer 21-Piece 1.6 Amp Variable-Speed Flexible Shaft Rotary Tool Kit
Many major tool brands make their own rotary tools, including Bosch, Craftsman, and Milwaukee. Harbor Freight's Bauer brand also makes various rotary tools, most of which are sold as kits with various bits and accessories included.
The brand's latest 21-piece 1.6-amp rotary tool kit features a pair of carving bits, cut-off wheels, sanding bands, and felt wheels, plus grinding stones and all the accessories needed to swap and store the bits. In addition, a 36-inch flex shaft helps make awkwardly located jobs easier.
In short, the kit contains all of the rotary tool extras that most DIYers will be looking for. The tool itself is also capable enough to suit most jobs, peaking at 35,000 rpm with a minimum speed of 5,000 rpm. It retails for $74.99 and comes with a storage case to keep the tool and all its associated bits and accessories in one place.
Braun 750 Lumen LED Portable Work Light with Rotating Handle/Stand
When you're working out which tools you need for a job, it's easy to leave lighting off the list. However, long-lasting, portable lights are well worth investing in if your outdoor DIY projects tend to run late into the evening or if you need to work in a dimly lit space. Plus, if you're heading out camping for the weekend, they'll come in handy, too.
Harbor Freight currently offers more than a dozen cordless portable work lights, with one of the newest additions to its range being the Braun 750-lumen portable work light. Its rotating handle also functions as a stand, or it can be hung overhead using a carabiner or rope. It's powered by four AA batteries, with the first set of batteries included with the tool. According to Braun, they'll last up to 5-½ hours before they need to be swapped out. The light retails for $14.99.
Hercules 20V Variable-Speed Surface Conditioning Tool
Metalwork requires dedicated tools that can cost a pretty penny if you buy them from big brands, but you don't have to spend a fortune to get professional-grade equipment. The Hercules 20V variable-speed surface conditioning tool retails for $149.99, yet it features a 3,700 rpm brushless motor for powerful metal stripping, conditioning, or removal.
Users can choose from six speeds to suit a range of jobs, with the slowest setting seeing the motor limited to 1,000 rpm. Hercules includes a 40-grit stripping drum with the tool, but the required battery packs must be purchased separately. Buyers can't use Bauer batteries on Hercules tools either, despite the two brands being sold by the same retailer. Still, demanding DIYers with generous budgets should find Hercules' cordless tool ecosystem to be diverse and capable enough to justify the investment.
U.S. General 5-Tier Boltless Steel Garage Shelving
Most DIYers with an ever-expanding collection of tools will eventually find that they're running out of space to store them all. There are various helpful tips and tricks you can use to help organize the tools in your garage or shop, but they all rely on you having enough storage space to fit all of your tools in the first place.
If you don't, then buying additional shelving might be the solution. It's worth considering adaptable shelving that can be reconfigured if you rearrange the layout of your shop or garage later down the line, such as the newly released U.S. General 5-tier shelving unit. The shelves are split into two 39-inch segments and can be assembled in multiple ways.
If you're short on floor space, they can be constructed as a single 78-inch, five-shelf stack, but they can also be configured in a shorter layout so they don't block windows or other fittings. They're available from Harbor Freight for $139.99 and can store up to 5,000 pounds of tools, accessories, and supplies.
Bauer 20V Lithium-Ion, 4 Amp Battery Charger
Cordless tools might be more portable than their corded counterparts, but higher-capacity battery packs can be pricey, and smaller packs are prone to running out of juice on longer jobs. If you own a smaller Bauer battery pack and want to reduce the amount of time you spend waiting for it to recharge, then the brand's new 20V 4-amp battery charger is worth considering.
According to the brand, it's twice as fast as a standard Bauer charger, and it's compatible with all 20V Bauer battery packs. A 3Ah battery should take just 40 minutes to reach ready-to-use status, while smaller battery packs will charge even faster.
The added speed won't damage the battery pack either, since the charger features a built-in battery management system to prevent overheating and overcharging. The charger retails for $34.99, making it a significantly cheaper alternative to buying a new high-capacity Bauer battery pack.
How we selected these new Harbor Freight tools
Harbor Freight regularly launches new tools to replace existing products in its lineup or branch out into new segments, and each of the products listed above are among its newest arrivals at the time of writing. Reviews for each tool are still limited in number, so we based our picks primarily on how broadly appealing each tool is likely to be to a range of DIYers, prioritizing tools that did not already have an older equivalent at Harbor Freight as well as new versions of older products that carry notable improvements. All prices listed refer to the retail price and do not account for limited time discounts or promotions.