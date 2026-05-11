12 New Harbor Freight Tools Every DIYer Will Want This Spring

It can be easy to walk into almost any major tool retailer looking for one tool and end up walking out with a bunch of other tools you didn't plan on buying. It's even easier at Harbor Freight, where the chain's prices are usually significantly lower than the prices of equivalent tools from big-name brands. If that wasn't enough, Harbor Freight's constantly evolving lineup of tools and accessories means that there's likely to be something new and tempting to find virtually every time you walk through the door.

If you're heading out to pick up some supplies for jobs this spring, be prepared to find plenty of appealing new tools on Harbor Freight's shelves. From budget-friendly DIY favorites to niche but useful tools you didn't know you needed, every DIYer should find something they like in the latest batch of fresh launches. We've picked out a few of our new Harbor Freight tools, each of which is available either in-store or online now.