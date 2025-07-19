Are Hercules And Bauer Batteries Interchangeable?

Despite being owned and distributed by Harbor Freight, both Hercules and Bauer are technically independent brands, managed and manufactured by their respective companies. As with any other hardware brand, such as Ryobi or Milwaukee, Hercules and Bauer's tool systems are designed to be exclusive, keeping you within their frameworks.

This exclusive design also extends to battery packs. While both brands are conceptually similar in how they use batteries with their tools, such as hooking the packs onto the bottoms of power drills, the devil is in the details. If you take a close look at the shapes of the connectors on the tops of Hercules and Bauer battery packs, as well as the counterpart connectors on the bottoms of Hercules and Bauer tools, you can see that their shapes are subtly different.

A Hercules battery has four notches in the far side for the contacts to link up, while a Bauer battery has five notches that serve the same purpose. Unless all of the notches on a battery are connected to a tool, it won't be able to deliver power. Even putting that aside, the rails that allow the batteries to connect to a tool are also different, with the rails on a Hercules battery moving at an angle, while the rails on a Bauer battery sit straight. You wouldn't be able to even attach a battery with different rails to a differently-branded tool.