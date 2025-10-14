All The Things Harbor Freight Users Have Been Sticking On Icon Magnetic Mats
Harbor Freight's Icon Magnetic Tool Mat has turned heads across the internet, thanks to users showing off just how much it can hold at once. Coming in at just 11 by 9 inches, the holder is designed to fit snugly into toolboxes and drawers to help keep your tools organized when you aren't using them. You might not expect the mat to be especially strong, considering its relatively modest size — and the fact that the product listing doesn't disclose a weight limit. The holder is, however, strong enough to withstand a surprising range of objects, as Redditors have shown off in some unique ways.
A 25-pound weight plate, a small-block Chevy cylinder head, cast iron pans, and spray cans are just a few of the quirky items social media users have tried sticking to the mat. Some have even referred to it as the "meme magnetic tool mat", courtesy of its popularity online. Meanwhile, the host of the Harbor Freight Reviews YouTube channel posted a demonstration of the magnetic tool mat, showing how the holder supports screwdrivers, wrenches, and other hand tools — along with things as hefty as a rotor. The mat's magnetism was so strong that when the rotor was removed, the entire mat just popped right off with it.
Users are finding creative purposes for their magnetic mats
One creative use of the Icon tool mat was shown when a user on r/harborfreight, a subreddit dedicated to Harbor Freight tools, shared a photo of their fridge with the mat displayed on one side. The mat held up a camping kettle and even a cast-iron frying pan, keeping the tools easily accessible while making more space on the counters. Of course, you'll have to make sure the kitchenware you have is suitably ferrous before trying this one at home.
Another option for making the most of your Icon Magnetic Tool Mat focuses a little less on what you put on it and a little more on where you put it. Besides using the mat to organize tool boxes or drawers, you can also use them to keep track of small, easy-to-lose items like nuts and bolts. For instance, you could fit it to the underside of a vehicle to stop you from losing track of your gear.
Perhaps these examples from the social media trend can provide some inspiration for all of the various ways these mats can be used. With the product going for around $24.99, you could even pick up a couple for different uses. Keep in mind, though, that many Reddit users have reported issues with getting their hands on the mats due to their popularity.