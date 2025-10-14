All The Things Harbor Freight Users Have Been Sticking On Icon Magnetic Mats

One creative use of the Icon tool mat was shown when a user on r/harborfreight, a subreddit dedicated to Harbor Freight tools, shared a photo of their fridge with the mat displayed on one side. The mat held up a camping kettle and even a cast-iron frying pan, keeping the tools easily accessible while making more space on the counters. Of course, you'll have to make sure the kitchenware you have is suitably ferrous before trying this one at home.

Another option for making the most of your Icon Magnetic Tool Mat focuses a little less on what you put on it and a little more on where you put it. Besides using the mat to organize tool boxes or drawers, you can also use them to keep track of small, easy-to-lose items like nuts and bolts. For instance, you could fit it to the underside of a vehicle to stop you from losing track of your gear.

Perhaps these examples from the social media trend can provide some inspiration for all of the various ways these mats can be used. With the product going for around $24.99, you could even pick up a couple for different uses. Keep in mind, though, that many Reddit users have reported issues with getting their hands on the mats due to their popularity.