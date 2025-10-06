This Redditor Found A Unique Way To Show Off The Strength Of Harbor Freight's Magnetic Mat

Known for producing Harbor Freight's premium hand tools, Icon also makes some cool and unique non-tool finds that include LED lights, creepers, and even shop seats. But one unusual product that has captured a lot of people's imaginations is the brand's Magnetic Tool Holder. Priced just under $20, Harbor Freight says that it uses rare earth magnets and has a PVC outer layer. Weighing 1.9 lbs, it measures 9 inches by 11 inches, which is a little wider than the typical US letter-size paper. While it's not insanely popular and lags behind sales of other similar Harbor Freight magnetic tool organizers, it has generated a perfect 5-star rating from its 50 customers so far. Unfortunately, if you are thinking about buying the Harbor Freight Icon magnetic tool holder mat, there is one crucial thing missing from its product listing: how much it can hold.

Although many people mention it performs reasonably well at keeping hand tools within reach, some cheeky users are testing the limits of what it can do in stranger ways. For example, one Reddit user shared a picture of the mat holding a 25 lbs weightlifting plate. If you're curious, this isn't just heavier than a ton of handheld power tools, it's the weight of an aluminum ladder. Although it's important to note that you'll be limited by the surface area of the mat for what you can realistically attach to it.