This Redditor Found A Unique Way To Show Off The Strength Of Harbor Freight's Magnetic Mat
Known for producing Harbor Freight's premium hand tools, Icon also makes some cool and unique non-tool finds that include LED lights, creepers, and even shop seats. But one unusual product that has captured a lot of people's imaginations is the brand's Magnetic Tool Holder. Priced just under $20, Harbor Freight says that it uses rare earth magnets and has a PVC outer layer. Weighing 1.9 lbs, it measures 9 inches by 11 inches, which is a little wider than the typical US letter-size paper. While it's not insanely popular and lags behind sales of other similar Harbor Freight magnetic tool organizers, it has generated a perfect 5-star rating from its 50 customers so far. Unfortunately, if you are thinking about buying the Harbor Freight Icon magnetic tool holder mat, there is one crucial thing missing from its product listing: how much it can hold.
Although many people mention it performs reasonably well at keeping hand tools within reach, some cheeky users are testing the limits of what it can do in stranger ways. For example, one Reddit user shared a picture of the mat holding a 25 lbs weightlifting plate. If you're curious, this isn't just heavier than a ton of handheld power tools, it's the weight of an aluminum ladder. Although it's important to note that you'll be limited by the surface area of the mat for what you can realistically attach to it.
Harbor Freight magnets that can keep your garage organized
Since this tool-organizing solution is meant to work with any magnetic surface, including the inside and outside of your US General or Icon rolling chests, it's a nice reminder that many of us probably aren't taking advantage of all the ways magnets can be used to improve our workflow. Apart from its Magnetic Tool Holder, Harbor Freight sells a ton of other Icon magnet-based products that you can buy to make your garage or workshop more efficient.
To start with, it has a highly-rated LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light, which over 2,700 people have rated an average of 4.7 stars. Priced at $39.99, this Icon work light has a 180-degree rotating head, folds neatly when not in use, and is available in multiple colors. Alternatively, for automotive workers, the $89.99 Rechargeable Magnetic 77-inch Extendable Underhood Floodlight has 2,100 lumens of brightness that you can easily attach via an underhood bar with magnetic base clamps.
But if you're on a budget, US General has several magnetic products for under $5. For small parts, US General's 6-inch Magnetic Parts Holder has an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 1,400 customers. For just $4.99, the stainless steel magnet can hold up to 10 lbs of weight. On the other hand, if you prefer a sleek magnetic strip, it also offers an 18-inch Magnetic Tool Holder, also available for $4.99, which more than 12,000 people rated an average of 4.8 stars.