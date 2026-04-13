5 New Hercules Finds At Harbor Freight In April 2026
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Harbor Freight's Hercules power tool brand is pitched at more demanding users who need tools with more capability and durability than its Bauer brand can offer. This additional capability comes at an added price, but the brand still offers solid value for money. After all, some of Hercules' tools are even more powerful than their equivalents from big-name brands like Milwaukee. Harbor Freight regularly adds new products to the Hercules lineup, so anyone who doesn't keep a keen eye on its release calendar risks missing out on its latest and greatest products.
Over the last few months, Hercules has launched an impressive set of new tools and accessories, from battery charging essentials to compact, go-anywhere power tools. These five top picks are among the brand's most notable recent launches, offering professional-grade power at the prices that Harbor Freight buyers expect. Before you head out to your local store, be sure to check stock levels on the retailer's website, as stock is limited in some branches at the time of writing.
Hercules 20V 4-1/2 Inch Compact Circular Saw
A great example of Hercules' ability to rival big brands on performance while undercutting them on price is its 20V 4-½ inch compact circular saw. It retails in tool-only form for $99.99 at Harbor Freight, and it's backed by Hercules' five-year limited warranty. In comparison, DeWalt's Atomic 20V Max 4-½ inch compact circular saw — arguably the Hercules' saw's closest big-name rival — costs $199 at Home Depot.
While the DeWalt saw's motor reaches a peak of 4,500 RPM, the Hercules tool can hit 4,800 RPM. DeWalt's tool is also only covered by a three-year warranty, a full two years shorter than the Harbor Freight saw. Factor in the price difference of the two brands' 20V battery packs, and it's not difficult to see why the Hercules saw is appealing for budget-savvy professionals.
The Hercules saw can cut to a maximum depth of 1-⅛ inch at 45 degrees, while at 90 degrees, it will cut up to a depth of 1-11/16 inch. The brand also includes a saw blade with the tool, so there's no need to buy one separately. When it's not needed, the tool also features a hang hook, although its compact proportions and sub-six pound weight means it won't take up much room in a toolbox either.
Hercules 4.5 Amp Long Throw Random Orbit Dual-Action Polisher
There are a few things that are worth knowing before you buy an orbital polisher, but one of the most important is that it's not worth overpaying for one. Harbor Freight offers multiple affordable options, including professional-grade tools like the Hercules corded random orbit dual-action polisher. It's available for $119.99, although it's not sold with a polishing pad, so anyone who doesn't already have one will have to buy one separately.
It's equipped with a locking slide switch and six different polishing speeds for greater control, while its rubberized grip is designed to keep it comfortable on longer jobs. While corded tools are never as convenient as cordless tools when it comes to portability, the polisher's 25-foot power cord should help minimize the amount of times users will need to move during a job.
The tool is just as powerful as Hercules buyers have come to expect, with a maximum speed of 5,500 OPM (oscillations per minute). However, it doesn't have as long a warranty as the brand's latest cordless tools. As standard, it's backed by a 90-day warranty, although buyers concerned about longevity could add on Harbor Freight's extended warranty for an extra cost.
Hercules 20V/12V Dual-Voltage Battery Charger
Hercules' cordless tools are split into two main lines, the 12V line and 20V line. With the brand's recently launched dual-voltage battery charger, users can charge both kinds of battery with one device. According to the brand, the charger takes just 70 minutes to fully charge a 5Ah 20V battery. It features a tough plastic construction to withstand being scratched or damaged while it's in use, and if there are any defects in its materials or workmanship, buyers can get the charger replaced or repaired for up to three years after purchase.
The charger is just 6 inches long and 4.6 inches wide, and it weighs just one pound, so it's easy to fit into an existing tool setup. Anyone who doesn't need the charger to be portable can also free up space on their workbench by mounting it to a wall. When it's charging, an easy-to-read LED indicator shows users how long they'll need until their batteries are ready for use.
Hercules 20V 1 Inch SDS Plus Rotary Hammer
Whether you need a rotary hammer or a hammer drill, Hercules' range should have what you're looking for. The brand's hammer drill retails for a cheaper price than its big-name counterparts and so does the recently released 20V SDS Plus one-inch rotary hammer. The latter tool can be purchased at Harbor Freight for $109.99 in tool-only form, and it's covered by the same five-year warranty that Hercules' other professional-oriented 20V tools are.
Although it doesn't deliver enough impact force to match up to the most powerful rotary hammers from brands like DeWalt, it's still a capable tool. The brand says that the hammer offers up to 2.1 ft-lbs of force, while its motor can reach up to 1,150 RPM. Buyers can pick from a choice of four modes, while the D-shaped handle and removable side grip help improve drilling precision.
The side grip is included as standard as an accessory, alongside a depth stop. However, buyers will still need to purchase any bits and chisels separately, and they'll need to have a suitable 20V battery and charger too. Hercules offers various SDS Plus bits, as do other, cheaper Harbor Freight brands like Warrior.
Hercules 16-Piece Left-Handed Cobalt Drill Bit Set
Most of Hercules' latest products are available to purchase both in-store and on Harbor Freight's website, but a few are in-store exclusives at the time of writing. One of those in-store exclusives is the brand's 16-piece left-handed cobalt drill bit set, which retails for $54.99.
Left-handed bits are most useful when drilling out broken bolts or screws, and so most users will use them less frequently than they use standard drill bits. However, Hercules still hasn't skimped on their durability. The brand claims that the cobalt bits will last up to four times as long as a cheaper, standard Harbor Fit bit.
The set comes with a handy carry case with clear size markings, with bits ranging from 5/64 in to ½ inch in size. Every bit is covered in a bronze oxide coating. Hercules' warranty for the set is not as generous as the cordless power tools that many buyers will be using the bits with, since only 90 days of coverage is offered as standard.