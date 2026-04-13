5 New Hercules Finds At Harbor Freight In April 2026

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Harbor Freight's Hercules power tool brand is pitched at more demanding users who need tools with more capability and durability than its Bauer brand can offer. This additional capability comes at an added price, but the brand still offers solid value for money. After all, some of Hercules' tools are even more powerful than their equivalents from big-name brands like Milwaukee. Harbor Freight regularly adds new products to the Hercules lineup, so anyone who doesn't keep a keen eye on its release calendar risks missing out on its latest and greatest products.

Over the last few months, Hercules has launched an impressive set of new tools and accessories, from battery charging essentials to compact, go-anywhere power tools. These five top picks are among the brand's most notable recent launches, offering professional-grade power at the prices that Harbor Freight buyers expect. Before you head out to your local store, be sure to check stock levels on the retailer's website, as stock is limited in some branches at the time of writing.