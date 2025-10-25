Which DeWalt Rotary Hammer Is The Most Powerful?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt's tools are among the most popular on the market, and they're generally suitable for professional jobs and everyday tasks alike. Take the brand's selection of rotary hammers, for example. Although these are some of the most difficult power tools for beginners to learn how to use, DeWalt offers several different options with varying degrees of power. The DeWalt 60V Flexvolt Cordless Brushless 2-inch SDS Max Rotary Hammer is the strongest in the company's lineup.

These are some of the tools we recommend buying brushless, as the 60V Flexvolt rotary hammer's motor is able to deliver 19.4 joules of impact energy with longer run times and greater efficiency. In contrast, the next most powerful rotary hammer from DeWalt is the 60V Max 1-3/4-inch Brushless Cordless SDS Max, which delivers up to 10.5 joules of energy. Though that number is plenty impressive, its lower level of impact energy suggests it may not be able to handle the tough tasks that the 2-inch model can.

The 60V Flexvolt seems to be a hit with customers, as the hammer has a perfect 5-star rating on DeWalt's website. There, one reviewer noted that they had attempted to perform a project on concrete with a smaller cordless drill to no avail. Once they switched to DeWalt's 60V rotary hammer, the tool "went through the concrete like butter," they wrote. Some users also commented that this hammer was able to handle multiple heavy tasks without even having a fully charged battery.