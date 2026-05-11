8 Of The Best Alternatives To The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S is one of the most popular max performance summer tires on the market. It's pretty easy to see why. They're available at most popular tire shopping centers like Discount Tire, Tire Rack, and Costco, although Costco sometimes has the regular Michelin Pilot Sport 4, which is very similar. They also have a sterling reputation, with both customers and pro reviewers alike praising the tire for its excellent traction in both dry and wet conditions along with its decent comfort and treadwear. They're a bit expensive, depending on where you get them, but these are the kinds of tires you put on sports cars, so it's not terribly unexpected.

It has a 300 UTQG rating. UTQG is a rating system that judges how long a tire will last based on how long it takes to wear down versus a standard 100 UTQG score, which is tested on a 7,200-mile track. Per Michelin, the tire's warranty lasts 30,000 miles, which is right around where 300 UTQG is. That's not nearly as long as the longest-lasting car tires, but it's decent for a summer tire.

So, if you're interested in a max-performance summer tire but don't want to go with the most popular option, what alternatives are there to the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S? We're glad you asked, because this list highlights some of the best alternatives on the market. They're all max-performance summer tires and will fill the same use case.