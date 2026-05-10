These 5 Car And Truck Models Have The Worst Resale Value After 5 Years

Depreciation is an unavoidable part of owning a car. Some major brands hold their value better than others, sure, but overall, there's really no way to avoid losing money — in a sense — on your shiny new car after it leaves the dealer's forecourt. Of course, this can be a good thing, too, as it ensures that those of you on the hunt for a used car may be able to score a good deal if prices dip low enough.

Unlike common specs such as horsepower, torque, or cargo room, there is generally no precise way to predict how well (or badly) a car or truck will hold its value. Thus, being aware of historical trends is very important, whether you're trying to ensure that you can get as much money back when it comes time to sell or are seeking the best bang for your buck on the used market. To that end, let's look at five vehicles that have especially bad resale value after five years.

We based this list primarily on data from CarEdge, which calculates its numbers based on an average yearly mileage of 13,500 miles. We selected the five worst-performing vehicles in the outlet's rankings, based on how well they retain value. It's important to note that CarEdge ranks vehicle depreciation based on the percentage of value lost, not the dollar value. To make sure that CarEdge's estimates aren't too out of line, we've also drawn on data from other trusted outlets such as Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.