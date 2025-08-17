This Is 2025's Most-Driven Car, According To A New Study

The most reliable modern cars can reach more than 300,000 miles without major issues, but some will get there faster than others. A new study compiled data from over a million used car listings for three-year old cars to see which car models are driven the highest number of miles each year on average.

iSeeCars conducted a study which found that the average new car covered 12,307 annually during its first three years on the road, but some models covered significantly higher figures. The most-driven car was the Chrysler Pacifica, which covered 20,882 miles on average, 1.7 times more than the average new car. In second place was the Chrysler Voyager, while in third was the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

The most-driven car that didn't sport a Chrysler badge was the Chevrolet Malibu, which covered 18,762 miles per year according to the study. The Malibu was a good car that no one noticed, and it was discontinued after 2024 to make way for a wider range of EVs in Chevrolet's lineup. Rounding out the top five most-driven cars was another Chevy, the Suburban, which was driven an average of 18,317 miles per year.