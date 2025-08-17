This Is 2025's Most-Driven Car, According To A New Study
The most reliable modern cars can reach more than 300,000 miles without major issues, but some will get there faster than others. A new study compiled data from over a million used car listings for three-year old cars to see which car models are driven the highest number of miles each year on average.
iSeeCars conducted a study which found that the average new car covered 12,307 annually during its first three years on the road, but some models covered significantly higher figures. The most-driven car was the Chrysler Pacifica, which covered 20,882 miles on average, 1.7 times more than the average new car. In second place was the Chrysler Voyager, while in third was the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
The most-driven car that didn't sport a Chrysler badge was the Chevrolet Malibu, which covered 18,762 miles per year according to the study. The Malibu was a good car that no one noticed, and it was discontinued after 2024 to make way for a wider range of EVs in Chevrolet's lineup. Rounding out the top five most-driven cars was another Chevy, the Suburban, which was driven an average of 18,317 miles per year.
The least-driven cars of 2025
On the other end of the spectrum, there were a few models that stuck out as having significantly lower annual mileage figures than the average car. The least-driven car according to the study was the Mazda MX-5 Miata, which perhaps isn't too surprising given the car's low-slung, two-door nature. Sports cars are inherently impractical, and as much as we thought the 2025 Miata was a blast of common sense, it's still far from the ideal daily driver for most people.
In second place was a less predictable entry, the GMC Hummer EV. The revived Hummer is driven only 5,205 miles annually, making it by far the least driven car of its size. The third least driven car was another variant of the Miata, the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, while in fourth place was the electric Mini Hardtop.
Again, the Mini's appearance here isn't too surprising, as it has the worst range of any EV on the market, with a mere 119 miles available between charges. The fifth-place entry, the Mazda MX-30 EV, is another low-range EV that was discontinued after 2023. Much like the Mini, its range was abysmal compared to most other EVs, with only 100 miles of range on offer.