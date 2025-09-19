This Is Why Nissan Discontinued The Titan Pickup Truck

The Nissan Titan debuted in the 2004 model year. Nissan wasn't messing around — it supplied the Titan with an optional 317-horsepower, 5.6-liter V8 that sent power to all four wheels, via a five-speed automatic transmission. It showed the world that the brand was serious about taking on the evergreen American competition. Despite the effort, Nissan discontinued the Titan in 2024. Outside of the Frontier, the Titan was the company's only pickup truck sold in the U.S., so why did it get the axe?

That first Titan enjoyed a long production run, 12 years in fact, but the following generations struggled to penetrate the marketplace. Increased presence from American brands such as Ford and Chevy was a factor and even Nissan's domestic competitor, Toyota, was regularly outselling the Titan with its powerhouse full-size truck, the Tundra. These elements contributed to dwindling sales figures for Nissan's model as the years rolled by.

After selling only 10,550 models in the U.S. in the first half of 2023, the decision was made to call it a day with the Titan. In contrast, Toyota sold 125,185 Tundras that same year, while Ford managed to sell 750,789 F-Series units. Some years earlier, even the Cummins-powered diesel Titan had to be discontinued despite its admirable attempt at reviving interest in the nameplate.