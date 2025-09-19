This Is Why Nissan Discontinued The Titan Pickup Truck
The Nissan Titan debuted in the 2004 model year. Nissan wasn't messing around — it supplied the Titan with an optional 317-horsepower, 5.6-liter V8 that sent power to all four wheels, via a five-speed automatic transmission. It showed the world that the brand was serious about taking on the evergreen American competition. Despite the effort, Nissan discontinued the Titan in 2024. Outside of the Frontier, the Titan was the company's only pickup truck sold in the U.S., so why did it get the axe?
That first Titan enjoyed a long production run, 12 years in fact, but the following generations struggled to penetrate the marketplace. Increased presence from American brands such as Ford and Chevy was a factor and even Nissan's domestic competitor, Toyota, was regularly outselling the Titan with its powerhouse full-size truck, the Tundra. These elements contributed to dwindling sales figures for Nissan's model as the years rolled by.
After selling only 10,550 models in the U.S. in the first half of 2023, the decision was made to call it a day with the Titan. In contrast, Toyota sold 125,185 Tundras that same year, while Ford managed to sell 750,789 F-Series units. Some years earlier, even the Cummins-powered diesel Titan had to be discontinued despite its admirable attempt at reviving interest in the nameplate.
Looking closer at the 2024 Nissan Titan
Not being able to buy a brand-new Titan doesn't mean it is worth forgetting. The 2024 Titan — and earlier model years of the Japanese full-size — could make excellent used buys in 2025 and beyond. Furthermore, the discontinuing of the nameplate is likely to accelerate depreciation on later models, as buyers will be wary of buying a discontinued car — which could mean bargains for those who are comfortable to take them on.
Prices for the '24 Titan kicked off at $48,700, although flagship Platinum Reserve models commanded almost $20,000 more. Nowadays, Kelley Blue Book estimates that a '24 SV-grade Titan could be yours for as low as $42,787, representing an approximate 15% saving. If you're willing to roll the dice on something a little older but still new enough to be dependable, you'll be surprised to learn that 2020 models go for less than $20,000, with even flagship grades struggling to break through the $30,000 barrier.
Nissan's 2024 model is equipped with a powerful 400-horsepower V8 and a modern nine-speed automatic. Towing capacity was decent too at 9,660 pounds. While not enough to lead the segment, it should prove suitable for most applications. Interior features such as Zero Gravity seats enhance comfort, while a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility keep you connected. Even though it's discontinued, this might be the best time to look at buying a Nissan Titan.