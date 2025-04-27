Should You Still Buy A Car That's Being Discontinued? Pros & Cons, Explained

There are some benefits of purchasing a car that's being discontinued. Perhaps the most appealing is that cars at the end of their production life tend to be more reliable. This is because as a model goes through production, consumers pick up on issues and report them to manufacturers. As a general rule, manufacturers correct these issues as production continues, leading to any generation's final model years being more reliable than earlier examples.

For example, Lincoln launched its facelift MKZ sedan as a 2017 model year, and it ran until 2020, when the model was discontinued. The National Highway Traffic Administration shows that the 2017 MKZ has been the subject of four recalls, and customers have made 92 complaints. By way of comparison, both the 2019 and 2020 model years have had no recalls, and between them, only 10 complaints: nine against the 2019 MKZ, and just one against the 2020 MKZ. This demonstrates the improvements later model years tend to benefit from, meaning a model about to be discontinued is likely to offer a sweeter ownership experience.

Furthermore, when a model is being discontinued, the chances are it could be a bit out of date, and therefore a harder sell for the automaker. If you're happy overlooking a little dated styling and tech, the dealership might be willing to offer attractive discounts in order to move the soon-to-disappear models.

