Tundra Vs Tacoma: Which Toyota Truck Depreciates Faster?

Toyota trucks are known worldwide for their legendary reliability and longevity, with some examples famously going over a million miles without needing major repairs. Not only does this bring peace of mind to buyers hoping to have a trouble-free pickup, but it also means that used Toyota trucks typically hold their value extremely well. But are there differences between Toyota's various truck offerings?

Toyota's current global lineup includes several different pickups, including the venerable Toyota Hilux and the new, bare-bones, ultra-cheap Hilux Champ. Here in North America, though, truck buyers only have two different Toyotas to choose from. There's the mid-sized Tacoma, which is joined in showrooms by the full-size, half-ton Toyota Tundra. Both trucks are geared specifically to the American market, and both have undergone complete redesigns in the 2020s — the Tundra was revamped for 2022, and the Tacoma received the same treatment for 2024.

Historically, both the Tacoma and Tundra have been known for excellent depreciation figures, and though the jury's still out on the long-term resale value of these latest Toyota pickups, the data shows it's the smaller and less expensive Tacoma that outperforms its larger sibling in holding value. This isn't to say that the Tundra has poor depreciation for its class; it just can't quite match the Tacoma's legendary resale value.