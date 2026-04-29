Tundra Vs Tacoma: Which Toyota Truck Depreciates Faster?
Toyota trucks are known worldwide for their legendary reliability and longevity, with some examples famously going over a million miles without needing major repairs. Not only does this bring peace of mind to buyers hoping to have a trouble-free pickup, but it also means that used Toyota trucks typically hold their value extremely well. But are there differences between Toyota's various truck offerings?
Toyota's current global lineup includes several different pickups, including the venerable Toyota Hilux and the new, bare-bones, ultra-cheap Hilux Champ. Here in North America, though, truck buyers only have two different Toyotas to choose from. There's the mid-sized Tacoma, which is joined in showrooms by the full-size, half-ton Toyota Tundra. Both trucks are geared specifically to the American market, and both have undergone complete redesigns in the 2020s — the Tundra was revamped for 2022, and the Tacoma received the same treatment for 2024.
Historically, both the Tacoma and Tundra have been known for excellent depreciation figures, and though the jury's still out on the long-term resale value of these latest Toyota pickups, the data shows it's the smaller and less expensive Tacoma that outperforms its larger sibling in holding value. This isn't to say that the Tundra has poor depreciation for its class; it just can't quite match the Tacoma's legendary resale value.
The Tundra is good, but the Tacoma is the resale champ
Exact depreciation rates for any vehicle will of course, vary based on the trim, mileage, and your region, but the CarEdge depreciation numbers for each truck are a good source for an apples-to-apples comparison. Let's start with the Tundra, which is the faster depreciating of these two Toyota pickup models — although in this case, "faster depreciating" is very relative.
CarEdge's analysis shows an estimated depreciation of 26% from the Tundra's original MSRP over five years, and notes that the Tundra's depreciation is overall very good and right in line with competing full-size pickup truck models from Chevy and Ford. Generally speaking, 26% is an extremely low number after five years, and only looks high compared to the Tacoma's incredible depreciation rate.
For the Tacoma, CarEdge suggests an astounding five-year depreciation rate of just 22% from its original price — and, being a smaller, mid-sized pickup, that original price is also less than the Tundra's. In its summary, CarEdge notes the Tacoma might be the best vehicle on the road of any type when it comes to holding its value. That's obviously one of the big things that buyers will want to keep in mind when considering the purchase of a new Tacoma, as it takes some of the financial risk out of the decision. If you decide to sell your Tacoma for whatever reason, chances are you'll get a lot of your money back.
Could reliability issues effect resale value down the road?
It's important to note, though, when discussing the longer-term resale value of the Tacoma and Tundra, that both pickups are, as of 2026, in the early years of all-new generations. The previous versions of both pickups had been on the market for a long time, and both had old-school, naturally aspirated engines known for lasting many miles, even if they lacked some of the tech and performance of the competition.
When the Tundra and Tacoma entered their new generations in 2022 and 2024, respectively, Toyota provided the Tundra with a twin-turbocharged V6 engine and the Tacoma a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, along with new transmissions. Things haven't exactly been smooth sailing in the years since: The new Tundra has been plagued by engine issues and recalls, and the Tacoma has had its share of problems as well, including transmission issues on some trucks.
As of now, it remains to be seen whether these new, potentially more problematic powertrains will impact the long-term resale value of these trucks. These early issues may be teething problems that eventually fade away, but they could also be a precursor to decreased long-term reliability and perhaps erode resale value as well. For now, at least, it seems that both Tacoma and Tundra owners can continue to enjoy the excellent depreciation these trucks are known for.