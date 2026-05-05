15 Home Depot Finds Under $2 That Are Actually Worth Buying

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It's no secret that Home Depot is kind of an adult playground, especially for DIY enthusiasts, service professionals, and hobby gardeners. There are hand tools that promise to make maintaining your home easier, power tools you didn't know existed, and a ton of miscellaneous gadgets and other odds and ends that somehow make their way into your cart before checkout.

Whether you're the type to head into Home Depot with a list or you prefer to wander the aisles and let the store tell you what you need, there's no denying prices on nearly everything have gone up. Luckily, there are a few great tips and tricks for shopping at Home Depot on a budget in 2026, all of which can help you save money where it counts and splurge on the tools and equipment that'll come in handy most.

General shopping tips can help reduce your out-of-pocket costs at Home Depot, but the store also has a lot of great items that are just super cheap. We've rounded up 15 unique finds that are actually worth buying that are all shockingly under $2.