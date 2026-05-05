15 Home Depot Finds Under $2 That Are Actually Worth Buying
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It's no secret that Home Depot is kind of an adult playground, especially for DIY enthusiasts, service professionals, and hobby gardeners. There are hand tools that promise to make maintaining your home easier, power tools you didn't know existed, and a ton of miscellaneous gadgets and other odds and ends that somehow make their way into your cart before checkout.
Whether you're the type to head into Home Depot with a list or you prefer to wander the aisles and let the store tell you what you need, there's no denying prices on nearly everything have gone up. Luckily, there are a few great tips and tricks for shopping at Home Depot on a budget in 2026, all of which can help you save money where it counts and splurge on the tools and equipment that'll come in handy most.
General shopping tips can help reduce your out-of-pocket costs at Home Depot, but the store also has a lot of great items that are just super cheap. We've rounded up 15 unique finds that are actually worth buying that are all shockingly under $2.
Pennington 2-Inch Mini Terra Cotta Pot
To cheaply spruce up a random table, windowsill, or dresser inside or outside your home, add a Pennington 2-Inch Mini Terra Cotta Pot with a tiny succulent or a small bunch of flowers inside. Since they don't take up much space, you can even set up multiple pots side by side with a different mini plant inside each. A single pot measures 2 x 2 x 1.25 inches on the outside, and has an interior width of 1.75 inches at the top and just one inch at the bottom.
There's a drainage hole at the bottom so you don't accidentally flood the plant, and the terracotta material is naturally breathable, eco-friendly, and passively thermoregulated. Plus, terracotta matches fairly well with most interior design plans, and over time, it tends to develop a lovely patina, a thin surface layer of green, blue-green, or sometimes brown shades, simply by being exposed to the air.
Anvil One-Inch Spring Clamp
Each Anvil One-Inch Spring Clamp is just 98 cents at Home Depot, though if you plan to order these online, you're required to add at least 10 to your cart. Considering how people frequently need multiple clamps at once for woodworking projects, that's not an unreasonable minimum order quantity at all. With nearly 2,400 customer reviews, this clamp maintains an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
The clamp is primarily made of heavy-duty steel, with a nickel-coated surface to prevent corrosion, vinyl tips to protect the surface it's clamping, and rubber handles to make the clamp easier to grip and control. These design features paired with a tempered steel spring inside help contribute to its clamping strength of 26 pounds. With that powerful clamping strength and its ability to clamp on uneven services, it's a great option for DIY projects that involve gluing or securing wood pieces or other materials together.
One-Inch Flat Chip Brush
DIY enthusiasts probably have a good amount of paint brushes to tackle a variety of different painting, staining, and sealing projects. The brushes and accessories used with these DIY projects are likely a bit fancier and more expensive, designed to last years with regular, thorough cleaning. For rougher projects and less forgiving liquids, like glue, adhesive, or paint remover, a cheap and disposable brush is a smarter option.
For example, Home Depot has a Flat Chip Brush that only costs $1.37. It's constructed with a natural wood handle and white Chinese bristles stretched across a 1-inch brush head that's perfect for small projects. If you need a wider brush head for less than $2, no worries. You can choose between Home Depot's 2-Inch Flat Chip Brush priced at $1.67 or the 3-Inch Brush at $1.97. For all sizes of this disposable brush, there's an average 4.3-star rating with almost 6,000 total customer reviews.
Bundle with Arm & Hammer Baking Soda and Comet Powder Cleaner
Home Depot might not be the first place you think of when you're in need of cheap household cleaning items, but after seeing this bundle, it should be. You can pick up this helpful bundle of Arm & Hammer Baking Soda and Comet Powder Cleaner for just under $2 at Home Depot — that's even cheaper than what these same items are sold for at Walmart.
The bundle includes a 14-ounce box of Arm & Hammer's Fridge-n-Freezer baking soda, equipped with removable panels in the front and back of the box to boost airflow and, therefore, its ability to keep your fridge or freezer fresh for longer. Then, there's a 21-ounce shaker of Comet's Powder Cleaner with Bleach that you can use to both clean and deodorize multiple surface materials, including porcelain, stainless steel, fiberglass, natural marble, and glazed ceramic tile. If you'd rather buy either the baking powder or the all-purpose cleaner but not both, you can do so for $1 and $0.98, respectively.
Altman Plants Mixed Periwinkle Flower
Home Depot is known for being a top spot to find the best products for expert DIYers and service professionals, whether you're searching for hand tools, power tools, equipment, storage solutions, or other random gadgets. Frequent flyers may also be aware the store sells seeds for fruits, vegetables, and flowers, but it's definitely a lesser-known commodity among most shoppers. Seeds for most fruits and vegetables tend to be slightly more expensive than the $2 budget we were shopping with today, but you can find plenty of flower seeds for just under the $2 mark.
The exact flower seeds you'll be able to buy for around this price at your local Home Depot can vary based on your area and what planting season you're currently in. At the time of writing this article, some of the $1.98 flower seeds available to plant in spring around north Texas include Altman Plants' Mixed Periwinkle Annuals in assorted colors, some large African Marigold Annuals, or the stunning Bronze Leaf Red Begonia.
Milwaukee Inkzall Red Fine Point Jobsite Permanent Marker
If you only have a single dollar to spend at Home Depot, the Milwaukee Inkzall Red Fine Point Jobsite Permanent Marker is definitely worth considering. It's the kind of home improvement tool most people don't realize exists, but it's pretty useful to have on hand. Rather than some plain permanent markers, Milwaukee's Inkzall Jobsite Marker can write on dusty, wet, or even oily surfaces, as well as rough materials, like OSB or concrete. We love this vibrant red shade because of how well it shows up on materials, but the black and blue markers are also 98 cents, if you'd prefer one of those darker colors.
This permanent market writes precisely with a clog-resistant, fine point tip, has an anti-roll body design to prevent it from escaping if dropped, and stores easily, thanks to a built-in lanyard hold and a hard hat storage clip. To prevent accidental smears, the non-toxic ink in this marker is designed to dry in seconds. According to the brand, the marker won't dry out quickly on the off chance you happen to leave it out on a job site.
Can and Bottle Opener
Although Home Depot owns many in-house brands that make some of its cheaper tools, there are quite a few small tools that don't have an advertised brand at all, like this Can and Bottle Opener. This tiny tool is helpful for any DIYers who frequently work with paint, stain, varnish, or any other potentially abrasive finishes stored in a can. It's made with carbon steel, which makes it easy to clean and helps it stay resistant to rust and solvent.
You can easily pry open paint can lids with the tool's wide lip, and because of its rounded design, it won't cause any damage or tears to the can or the lid, which would ruin the can's ability to keep its contents airtight. When it's time to close the can you're working with, the tool helps speed up the process of securing the lid back on. Plus, it's only 68 cents, so you could buy two or three of these openers and store them in a few easily accessible spots while sticking close to a $2 budget.
Pumie Pumice Scouring Stick
If there are any areas in your home you've been dying to clean, Pumie's Pumice Scouring Stick could be one of the best $2 finds for you at Home Depot. This pumice stone doesn't have any special cleaning chemicals or strong odors to worry about. However, it's more than capable as a scrubbing companion, whether you're tackling a daily task like washing dishes or diving into a deep-cleaning project you just haven't had the right tools for yet.
In the bathroom, the Scouring Stick can clear away toilet bowl rings, remove mineral deposits from hard water, and scrub out most stains in sinks, tubs, and showers. Of course, you can clean the kitchen sink as well, though it shines better in the kitchen when clearing away baked-on food, grease, or carbon buildup from your oven and iron cookware. Or outdoors, a pumice stone can clean lime or algae deposits in pools, scrub off rust or grime on garden tools and other equipment, and remove old paint from masonry and concrete surfaces.
Stanley Slotted Screwdriver
You might not be able to get a full household tool set at Home Depot for just $2, but if you pick up a single hand tool, it should be the Stanley Slotted Screwdriver. It's only $1.47, but it's surprisingly great quality. At the time of writing, over 200 customers have awarded this affordable screwdriver a 4.6-star average rating.
The Stanley Slotted Screwdriver has a simple, black, ergonomic handle that customers say is easy to grip and comfortable to use. In the handle, there's a built-in hole that makes it easy to either hang the screwdriver or attach it to a large key ring with other tools. If you're storing multiple screwdrivers together, this Stanley tool has an indicator printed on the end of the handle to make it easy to identify that it's a flathead screwdriver.
Harvey Thread Sealing PTFE Plumber's Tape
It's not often that you might need plumber's tape, but if you're ever in a situation where it would be helpful, you'll appreciate your past self for stocking up. For only 98 cents at Home Depot, you can grab a roll of Harvey Thread Sealing Plumber's Tape that measures 1/2 an inch wide and gives you a total of 260 inches in length.
If you're unfamiliar with the function of plumber's tape, this kind of tape helps create a strong, watertight seal with threaded pipes and other connections. This particular plumber's tape is made using Virgin White PTFE plastic that's non-flammable, safe for potable water use, and can be used on plastic, brass, copper, aluminum, and iron piping.
If you have a little extra cash to spare, and you want to add something to your collection that can help quickly repair cracks or leaks in a stainless steel sink, check out Oatey's 14-ounce Plumber's Putty tub for just under $3. For PVC, granite, marble, quartz, and a few other materials, Oatey's Stain-Free Plumber's Putty for around $4 would be a better option.
Wood Yard Stick
Whether you rent or own your home, there's a good chance you have a measuring tape tucked away somewhere in a drawer, cabinet, or tool box. It's the most common measuring method for the average household, even if accurately reading a tape measure isn't as easy as you might think. For some projects, a measuring tape makes the most sense. But for other DIY projects that require high precision, a measuring tool like this Wood Yard Stick might be more useful.
As its title of yard stick implies, this helpful tool measures 36 inches, or 3 feet, and the markings and numbers are printed boldly and in large print from left to right. Ultimately, at its low price of $1.48, this Home Depot find is a no-brainer.
Vigoro Antonella Plastic Plant Saucer
There are so many gardening tools at Home Depot you probably didn't realize existed, along with a great variety of seeds, pretty planting pots, gardening gear, and other accessories for both amateur and expert gardeners. You can find high-end gardening tools and accessories, or shop cheap options, like this Vigoro Antonella Plastic Plant Saucer, priced at a mere 97 cents. There are four colors currently available, including orange, white, black, and brown, and they're all the same low price.
It measures about 5.3 x 5.3 x 0.7 inches, weighs barely anything, and is made with weather- and UV-resistant plastic, so you can put it under any of your outdoor or indoor plants. For $1.97, you could opt for a slightly larger option that measures 7.1 x 7.1 x 0.9 inches in brown, white, or orange. You can also accompany your purchase with Vigoro's 4-Inch Cork Mat Plant Saucer for $1.48.
C and S Products Wild Bird Suet Cake
It seems no garden is fully complete without a bird feeder or two, and Home Depot keeps both bird feeders and feed in stock at all times. Barely sliding in under our $2 shopping budget is the C and S Products Wild Bird Suet Cake, designed to work with the same company's EZ Fill Suet Basket Bird Feeder that costs only $5.47 and holds a single suet cake. This particular Berry Treat suet cake variant is made with rendered beef suet, millet, berry flavoring, and corn, and it's designed to attract different wild birds all year.
Birds are able to peck away at and eat the suet cake through gaps in the square metal cage feeder. There are multiple other varieties to try if you're trying to attract a specific type of bird, like the Woodpecker Treat Suet Cake, or discourage hungry squirrels, like the Hot Pepper Delight Suet Cake. According to users, however, the hot pepper cake doesn't seem to always deter squirrels.
Drill America Extension Drill Bit
You might not be able to buy a new drill for under $2 at Home Depot, but you can buy an accessory for a drill you already own, like this Drill America Extension Drill Bit priced at $1.73. This particular bit measures 3/32 x 6 inches and has a 135-degree split point tip that's self-centering and helps reduce thrust while drilling.
It's manufactured to National Aerospace Standard 907 and crafted with steel and a black oxide surface treatment designed to extend the bit's life by reducing chip welding, improving chip flow, and resisting wear and tear. This same attention to detail can be found in Drill America's other extension bits, but many of these bits fall somewhere between $2 and $3. All the drill bits available on this listing for just over $2 are only 6 inches long.
The Home Depot Oversized Carpenter Pencil
One Home Depot product every woodworker needs is a good carpenter pencil or two; or ten. Home Depot's Oversized Carpenter Pencil is one of the cheapest product we've ever found at the hardware store, especially considering there's no minimum order quantity required when buying online. A single Oversized Carpenter Pencil costs just 20 cents, so you could pick up ten for $2, if you're not counting sale taxes in your budget.
You can use the pencil to mark saw lines, drill pits, and more on multiple different materials, including wood, paper, concrete, and stone. It's comfortable to hold and, thanks to a flat design, it won't roll away easily, which is incredibly useful for builders and carpenters on job sites.
Methodology
To find Home Depot products worth buying under $2, our selection process was pretty straightforward. We considered a variety of different Home Depot shoppers looking to spend $2 or less and tried to collect a good mix of random odds and ends so that, hopefully, there's something for everyone in this list.
For an item to make it onto this list, it needed to meet three specific criteria. First, it needed at least 100 customer reviews. Many items we picked actually have thousands of reviews. This helps ensure there's enough customer feedback to know if an item is actually worth buying. Next, we wanted to see an average rating of at least 4 stars. Lastly, the product had to cost less than $2 before taxes. There's only one item mentioned here that requires a minimum order quantity of 10, at least when you order online, but every other item can be purchased by itself in store or online.