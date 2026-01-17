16 Obscure Tools At Home Depot You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home Depot is not only America's largest home improvement retailer, but is also the largest in the world, with over 2,300 stores. If you're a frequent Home Depot shopper, you might think you're very familiar with the products on the shelves of your local store, but there will inevitably be a few obscure products that you've walked past without knowing. Then, there's Home Depot's website, which is another matter entirely and sells all sorts of unexpected items.

Take a deep dive into the retailer's online store, and you might find everything from surround sound speaker systems to arcade machines, but you'll also find plenty of obscure tools. Some are hidden gems that a wide variety of buyers might find genuinely useful, some are niche tools that will only be appealing to a handful of professionals, and some are just plain weird. We'll leave you to decide which of these 16 obscure tools from the depths of Home Depot's website fit into which category.