16 Obscure Tools At Home Depot You Probably Didn't Realize Existed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Home Depot is not only America's largest home improvement retailer, but is also the largest in the world, with over 2,300 stores. If you're a frequent Home Depot shopper, you might think you're very familiar with the products on the shelves of your local store, but there will inevitably be a few obscure products that you've walked past without knowing. Then, there's Home Depot's website, which is another matter entirely and sells all sorts of unexpected items.
Take a deep dive into the retailer's online store, and you might find everything from surround sound speaker systems to arcade machines, but you'll also find plenty of obscure tools. Some are hidden gems that a wide variety of buyers might find genuinely useful, some are niche tools that will only be appealing to a handful of professionals, and some are just plain weird. We'll leave you to decide which of these 16 obscure tools from the depths of Home Depot's website fit into which category.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Battery Garden Hoe
Most Home Depot shoppers will already be well acquainted with Ryobi's range of tools, but within its catalog are a few more obscure offerings. Take, for example, the brand's ONE+ 18V battery-powered garden hoe, which retails for $149. It's described by Ryobi as being the first electric garden hoe and features an oscillating blade that is designed to be less strenuous than using a traditional manual hoe.
The tool won its category in the Pro Tool Innovation Awards in 2023, with the judges saying that it was a "smart way to turn a manual hand tool into one that uses a battery to do the hard work." It might have been innovative, but it wasn't a hit with buyers, at least not to the same degree as many of Ryobi's other tools. Three years on from its introduction, it's only racked up a little over 200 reviews on Home Depot's website, making it one of Ryobi's most obscure 18V power tools. At least buyers that did pick up the hoe came away mostly impressed, since it has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Ringer Roll Groover
Much like Ryobi's electric garden hoe, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel ringer roll groover is an industry-first tool. It's the only cordless tool of its kind on the market, and at the time of writing, it's still a very new release. The roll groover is one of a tranche of interesting new Milwaukee tools that launched in early 2026, and it's one of the priciest to boot, with a retail price of $3,999.99. While the M18 cordless tool line also includes a wide range of DIY-friendly essential tools, the eye-wateringly expensive roll groover is aimed squarely at the professionals.
Given its price and niche target audience, it shouldn't come as a surprise to find out that the tool isn't exactly flying off the shelves at Home Depot. At the time of writing, it has only received a single review. That one reviewer was very happy with their purchase, awarding it a five-star rating and calling it "a game changer." However, since that review was collected as part of Home Depot's Seed Review Program, they won't have paid the four-figure asking price for the tool.
Vevor 7 cu. ft. Electric Wheelbarrow
Retailing for $599.99, the Vevor electric wheelbarrow is a pricey way to make it easier to transport heavy loads around the yard. It comes with a 288Wh battery and an electric motor, with its maker claiming a pretty vague runtime of between two and five hours. The wheelbarrow can hold a load of up to 573 lb, and it's backed by a one year manufacturers' warranty. At the time of writing, it's been subject to just two reviews on Home Depot's website, with both giving it the full five stars.
Vevor is a Chinese tool brand that offers a wide range of products at cheaper prices than big names, and some of its cheap tools get consistently good reviews from buyers. However, its electric wheelbarrow remains one of the brand's more obscure products, and thanks to its hefty price tag, it seems unlikely to become a sales hit in the near future.
DeWalt #8 Drill Flip Drive
The DeWalt #8 drill flip drive is not one of the brand's newer products, but it's remained relatively obscure over its years on sale. It costs just $10.91 and is supposed to save users time, since it saves them having to continually swap out individual bits for drilling and driving.
In reality, some users aren't impressed, with the accessory receiving an underwhelming average rating of 4.1 out of five stars from its 78 reviews. A total of 11 reviewers gave it a one-star rating, with several of them claiming the flip drive got stuck and wouldn't come out even after they attempted to pull it out with pliers.
For a product that's designed to make life easy, that's far from confidence-inspiring. Other users report having a better experience, but with such mixed reviews, it's probably safe to add this particular accessory to the list of DeWalt products that's worth steering clear of.
Makita 40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless 16-5/16 in. Circular Saw
There are big cordless saws, and then there's the Makita 40V Max XGT 16-5/16 inch circular saw. According to its maker, it's the largest cordless circular saw on the market, and it's faster than its closest corded equivalent. Its sheer size helped it win an award at the 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Awards, with judges calling it "a monster saw that is unlikely to disappoint any pro who needs the cut capacity."
Given its retail price of $1,049, it's only professionals that could justify making such a big purchase anyway, both physically and financially. At the time of writing, no such professionals have purchased the saw at Home Depot and then left a review — in fact, no-one at all has left a review for this record-breaking tool. Anyone who eventually does will be pleased to know that the saw is covered by Makita's competitive three-year warranty.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Handheld Cordless Pool Vacuum
Another of Ryobi's most obscure tools is its pool vacuum, which can clear debris on the floor of pools and hot tubs without needing to drain them. In order to do that, Ryobi built the ONE+ 18V pool vacuum to be fully submersible, with an IPX8 rated battery casing protecting it against water ingress. It can clean pools up to 13 feet deep, and thanks to its removable floor head, it can tackle both finer floor debris and larger floating debris pieces.
The vacuum costs $159 in tool-only guise, although buyers will have to take into account a couple of other running costs. As well as buying a suitable battery and charger if they don't already have one to hand, they'll also have to make sure they have a steady supply of replacement vacuum filters. Ryobi recommends changing them once every three to six months, otherwise the effectiveness of the vacuum might start to drop.
While the pool vacuum is obscure by Ryobi power tool standards, it's far from the most obscure tool here based on user review count. At the time of writing, close to 300 reviewers have left their thoughts on Home Depot's website, giving it a respectable 4.5 out of five star average rating.
Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless Bluetooth Packout Jobsite Speaker
Many of Milwaukee's most obscure tools target a niche group of professionals, but the M12 Bluetooth Packout jobsite speaker is a little different from most. Based on its review count, it's far from popular compared to other M12 tools, with only around 100 reviews giving it an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars. Yet, it was innovative enough to earn praise at the 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Awards, with judges saying that they "can't imagine any Milwaukee tool user who isn't going to want one or two of these as part of their daily loadout."
The speaker retails for $129 and comes with a one-year Milwaukee warranty. It's a little different from other Milwaukee speakers thanks to its Packout-compatible base, which can be twisted to lock into place on top of Packout boxes and organizers. Not only will it stay secure for the whole day, but it'll be able to keep the tunes going in all weathers and conditions too, since it's IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Battery Outdoor Patio Sweeper
The Ryobi ONE+ 18V outdoor patio sweeper takes the unenviable honor of being one of the brand's worst rated 18V cordless power tools, with an average rating of 3.5 out of five stars from 168 reviews at Home Depot at the time of writing. The $99 tool has received dozens of one-star reviews, most of which claim that it doesn't effectively clean dirt-caked patios like it's designed to. A significant number also mention that the tool can spray dirt and debris everywhere, including towards the user.
However, not everyone has had a bad experience with the sweeper — in fact, 72% of reviewers said they'd be happy to recommend it overall. Some of those satisfied reviewers report using it to clean decking, while others say that it helps remove debris from the sidewalk. However, with such a mixed response from buyers, it's not difficult to see why the patio sweeper has remained one of the brand's lesser-known products.
Makita 18V Coffee Maker
While it isn't a power tool as most people would imagine one, the Makita 18V coffee maker might potentially still come in handy on a jobsite. That is, assuming you need a constant supply of freshly brewed coffee, are happy to pay $164 for the coffee maker itself, and have enough spare Makita 18V batteries to run it on. That's also assuming you don't have a gas station nearby to do coffee runs, and aren't content with bringing a Thermos of pre-made coffee to see you through the day.
Given all of those caveats, it's safe to say that Makita's coffee maker isn't really worth it for most people. Nonetheless, it's a fun novelty, and it might be genuinely useful if you're working or camping somewhere remote where going for coffee runs is out of the question. A few Home Depot buyers have coughed up the cash to purchase one, with 33 of those buyers leaving reviews. Some reviewers are impressed and some are less won over, with the coffee maker scoring an average rating of 4.1 out of five stars.
Ryobi Door Stabilizer
If you're installing a lot of doors as part of a DIY project, buying a dedicated door stabilizing tool might be worthwhile. Either that, or if you really like Ryobi tools, the brand's door stabilizer doubles up as a funky branded door stop. For everyone else, there isn't much reason to consider buying it, even though it only costs $7.97. It's one of a range of new Ryobi products that launched around fall 2025, alongside other related products like a door lock installation set.
The few buyers that have purchased the stabilizer have been generally very happy with it, giving it an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from 16 reviews at the time of writing. One reviewer commented that they were "surprised how much it actually helps," while another called it "a seemingly simple product that you don't know how much you need [...] until you use it."
Husky 1025-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
Buying a set of new tools can be a great way to save money compared to buying them all separately. There are plenty of large mechanics' tool sets on the market — we've previously highlighted a 262-piece Craftsman set and a 156-piece Ryobi set — but Husky has gone a step further. It sells a 1,025-piece mechanics' tool set, which retails for $1,999 and includes a whopping 529 sockets and 217 wrenches. Buyers also get a full set of ratchets and a couple of hundred different accessories for their money.
The entire set is backed by a full lifetime warranty that Husky specifies is a "no questions asked" policy, and does not require a receipt. If you're looking to start from scratch and build the most comprehensive tool set in one straightforward purchase, there aren't many easier ways to do it. At the time of writing, 132 reviewers have purchased a master set from Home Depot, giving it an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars.
SVOPES 28-Piece Essential Oil Distillation Kit
Unless you happen to be part of the DIY fragrance community, you've probably never ever considered the idea of making your own essential oils, never mind actually looked at the tools you'd need to make them. Nonetheless, Home Depot's vast range of online products includes a 28-piece essential oil distillation kit, which includes a distillation glass, an alcohol lamp, a condenser, a thermometer, and various other components.
The kit retails for $69.37 and features a 500-millimeter flask. Commenters on Reddit suggest that the flask is too small to be practical for distilling enough oil to make a fragrance. If that's indeed the case, any buyers of the SVOPES kit will be pleased to know that it's returnable to Home Depot for up to 90 days, and it's also backed by a one-year manufacturer's warranty. It's not clear whether anyone has actually bought the kit from Home Depot, since there are no reviews for the product at the time of writing.
Ryobi 40V Backpack Battery Power Supply
At a retail price of $349, the Ryobi 40V backpack battery power supply is an expensive way to increase the runtime of the brand's 40V tools. It can house up to three 40V batteries, which can be connected to compatible 40V tools with the included cord. With three fully charged batteries, it'll effectively triple the runtime of the tool without the need to stop working and swap battery packs.
It can also be used as a battery charger to charge another 40V battery and features a USB-A port. Although it's more convenient than carrying around a regular backpack full of 40V batteries and then swapping them out as necessary, it's still a big investment for a relatively small gain in convenience.
Tellingly, a significant of the backpack power supply's reviews at Home Depot show as being collected through the retailer's Seed Program, which gives free tools to certain users in exchange for reviews. From a total of 32 reviews — including those Seed Program reviews — the power supply has earned an average of 4.7 out of five stars.
Mothers PowerCone 360 Metal Polishing Attachment
Polishing a car can be a labor-intensive job, but the Mothers PowerCone 360 promises to make it less of a chore. The attachment retails for $24.72 and can attach to a drill to polish car and truck wheels quicker than a manual polisher. It's been around for a few years, but has only racked up a few dozen reviews on Home Depot's website during its time on sale. At the time of writing, it has an average rating of 4.3 out of five stars from 49 reviews.
It's another tool that sees a significant portion of those reviews collected via Home Depot's Seed Program. While those reviews aren't any less trustworthy than other reviews, they're not indicative of actual demand from buyers. They can also often focus on the usefulness of the tool rather than its value for money, since Seed Program reviewers do not pay for the tool themselves. Outside of the program, it seems few online buyers have ever been swayed into clicking "Add to Cart."
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Cable Stripper
One of DeWalt's more niche 20v cordless tools is its 20V Max XR cable stripper, which retails for $187.79 in tool-only form. Unlike some of the other obscure tools here, it does have a big-name rival, since Milwaukee offers a very similar tool for its M18 cordless tool line. However, while the Milwaukee gets positive reviews from buyers, the DeWalt cable stripper isn't as popular. It has racked up a total of 24 reviews at Home Depot, averaging just 3.5 out of five stars across them.
The tool promises users the ability to strip up to four inches of cable quickly and easily, and since it weighs less than three pounds, it won't add much weight to a tool bag. It's backed by a three-year warranty and can be returned for up to 90 days. Unfortunately, a number of buyers who left reviews report that the tool wasn't effective on smaller wire sizes, making what was already a niche tool even more niche and therefore likely not worth purchasing for most buyers.
Ryobi 40V Hip Belt Battery Power Supply
Much like Ryobi's backpack power supply, the 40V hip belt power supply is a novel way to ensure that 40V tools last for longer. Also, much like the backpack, it's too expensive to appeal to many buyers. It costs $199 at Home Depot, and can hold two 40V batteries, one less than the backpack. It also lacks the backpack's USB port, and it's covered by a shorter warranty. While the backpack ships with a five year warranty, the hip belt only gets three years of cover.
It's tricky to see why anyone would want to fork over around $200 for the ability to carry one extra 40V battery, especially since neither the backpack nor the hip belt actually come with any of the batteries users will need to run their tools. At the time of writing, the hip belt has been given only 11 reviews from buyers at Home Depot, with those reviewers giving it a less-than-stellar average rating of 4.3 out of five stars.