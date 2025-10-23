This Trending 262-Piece Craftsman Mechanics Tool Kit Is Just $150 At Lowe's - With Tool Box Included
Over the years, virtually every hand tool manufacturer worth its salt has added an extensive mechanic's kit to its lineup of offerings. These days, most even offer a few different variations on the mechanic's tool kit concept. But if you've been looking to pick up such a kit of late, you might agree that the sheer number of kits and brands now available in the market can be a little bit intimidating.
As far as brands go, Craftsman is a name that's had skin in the game for the better part of the past century. The Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand has also become one of the more respected names in the hand tool arena. And yes, Craftsman does indeed have a few different mechanics' tool kits available among its various offerings. One of the brand's Versastack kits has recently even entered the realm of the trending, thanks in no small part to the fact that it is now on sale at Lowe's for just $149, a pretty substantial sales price since the 262-piece kit typically retails for $249 at many online retail outlets, including Amazon. You would, however, be wise to purchase the kit sooner rather than later if you're interested, as the sale is slated to end on December 3, 2025.
Here's everything included in the Craftsman Mechanics tool kit
While the sales price for the Craftsman 262-piece Versastack Mechanic's Tool Kit no doubt looks nice to prospective buyers, you might still have questions concerning whether it's actually worth $149. The kit is relatively well reviewed by users, who've awarded it 4.6 stars out of 5 on the Lowe's website. While many praised the kit for its toughness and variety of tools, some noted the included case is a little flimsy, while others claim it may not be a legit set of pro-grade gear.
As for exactly what tools are included in the 262-piece kit, it does come with a Versastack-compatible 3-drawer storage box with space for all the included tools. The items it's designed to hold are both SAE and Metric, and include 72-Tooth low-profile ratchets in 1/2-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/4-inch sizes. The kit also includes 55 standard sockets, 37 deep sockets, 28 long-arm hex keys, and 16 short-arm hex keys. You'll also find 24 combination wrenches and 24 bit sockets, as well as 4 extension sockets, 2 adapters, 2 spark plug sockets, 1 bit driver and 66 specialty bits.
Most customer reviews claim that this kit is a better-than-solid value, even at the typical $249 retail price. That would seem to imply it's a legit steal at the current Lowe's sales price — assuming, of course, you're actually looking to put together a mechanic's tool kit.