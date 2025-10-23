This Trending 262-Piece Craftsman Mechanics Tool Kit Is Just $150 At Lowe's - With Tool Box Included

Over the years, virtually every hand tool manufacturer worth its salt has added an extensive mechanic's kit to its lineup of offerings. These days, most even offer a few different variations on the mechanic's tool kit concept. But if you've been looking to pick up such a kit of late, you might agree that the sheer number of kits and brands now available in the market can be a little bit intimidating.

As far as brands go, Craftsman is a name that's had skin in the game for the better part of the past century. The Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand has also become one of the more respected names in the hand tool arena. And yes, Craftsman does indeed have a few different mechanics' tool kits available among its various offerings. One of the brand's Versastack kits has recently even entered the realm of the trending, thanks in no small part to the fact that it is now on sale at Lowe's for just $149, a pretty substantial sales price since the 262-piece kit typically retails for $249 at many online retail outlets, including Amazon. You would, however, be wise to purchase the kit sooner rather than later if you're interested, as the sale is slated to end on December 3, 2025.