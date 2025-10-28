13 New Ryobi Tools Every DIYer Will Want This Fall
Depending upon who you ask, there's arguably never a bad time to buy new tools. Throughout the course of every year, the biggest tool brands continually launch new products, with some building on the capabilities of their predecessors and some being all-new entries into their respective lineups. Ryobi is no different, and throughout 2025, it has launched a variety of tools that have already been well received by early buyers. Inevitably, some of those new tools stand out above the rest as being particularly appealing to the brand's core market of keen DIYers.
If you're looking for an excuse to add a few new tools to your toolbox this fall, then these recent Ryobi launches are a great place to start. These tools might come in handy for a wide range of DIY jobs big and small, with some being DIY essentials and others being more niche tools you might never have realized you needed.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer
The best tools come in handy for a variety of projects, not just one. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer is a good example, since it's potentially useful for a range of indoor and outdoor DIY projects. It'll handle shorter jobs with no hassle, but it's also up to the task for longer jobs, since it can deliver up to 1,800 nails on a full charge. Ryobi says that the latest iteration of the tool can drive nails around 20% faster than its predecessor, and can accommodate nails from 1¼ inches to 2½ inches.
It retails for $249 as a bare tool, and so buyers who aren't already knee-deep in Ryobi 18V One+ tools will have to add in the cost of purchasing a separate battery and charger. Like most of the brand's power tools, it's backed by a three year limited warranty, which covers any defects in the tool's construction or in the manufacturing process. In addition, Ryobi also offers a 90-day exchange policy for dissatisfied customers.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Reciprocating Saw
Cordless tools are convenient, but battery packs are expensive, and that means buyers tend to stick with one or two tool ecosystems once they've bought into them. As a result, even though Ryobi wasn't the top rated major reciprocating saw brand in our comparison, most fans of the brand still won't be looking anywhere else for their next saw. Plus, since that original comparison was published, Ryobi has continued to update its range of saws, with the 18V One+ HP Brushless Reciprocating Saw being one of the newest — and arguably, one of the best — additions.
It retails for $139 and can deliver as many as 470 cuts per charge, according to the brand. At peak power, it delivers 3,200 SPM, although the variable speed trigger means that users can choose exactly how much of that power is deployed for any given job. The tool also features a built-in LED light to give a better view of the cutting area in dimly-lit workspaces. As well as being appealing to DIYers, the saw has also gotten the nod from the pros, being awarded at the 2025 PTIA Tool Innovation Awards.
The judges said that the saw "greatly improves" on its predecessor's cutting speed and power, and citing the tool's value proposition as Ryobi's central innovation.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless ½-Inch Hammer Drill
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless ½-Inch Hammer Drill is the most powerful hammer drill in the brand's lineup, boasting 850 in-lb of torque. That's enough to make it appealing to most DIY enthusiasts already — after all, who doesn't like having the best version of a tool that a brand has to offer — but the selling points don't stop there. The drill is versatile, with a two-speed gearbox and a 24-position clutch. Like many of Ryobi's other power tools, the drill features built-in LED lights so you can always see the drilling area even if the ambient lighting is low.
The standalone tool retails for $129.00, but Ryobi also offers it as part of a kit, complete with a 4Ah battery and a charger, for $179.00. If you're relatively new to the brand, or simply want to stock up on spare battery packs, the kit is arguably solid value for money. The drill's range-topping capabilities should be enough to convince most buyers that it's worth the investment, but it's also backed by Ryobi's three year warranty for additional peace of mind.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Four-Mode ¼-Inch Hex Impact Driver
Buyers looking for range-topping power will find plenty to like in the brand's "New Products" section. Alongside the recently launched ½-inch hammer drill, the 18V One+ HP Brushless Four-Mode ¼-Inch Hex Impact Driver can also claim the title of being the most powerful Ryobi tool in its segment. It costs $129.00 and, according to Ryobi, it's good for a peak torque output of 2,300 in-lb. The three speed modes and additional assist mode ensure that the tool's power can always still be precisely controlled.
While it's still one of Ryobi's newest lineup additions, the early reviews from buyers have been positive so far. On Ryobi's website, the tool has racked up an impressive average of 4.9 out of five stars from 50 reviews at the time of writing. Customers seem to recommend the tool for DIY work and high-volume screwing.
Ryobi 18V One+ 35-Foot Drain Auger
The arrival of fall means leaves will start falling off trees and both family members and pets can end up caked in mud from their various outdoor excursions. Washing away all this mud and debris can lead to clogged drains, but the Ryobi 18V One+ 35-Foot Drain Auger promises to make sure that unclogging them is as straightforward as possible. It's available for $179.00 and can clear pipes up to three inches in diameter, making both indoor and outdoor drains, as well as main stacks, easier to unblock.
It can feed and retract its reinforced cable both automatically and manually, and it's compatible with either ¼-inch or 5/16-inch cable drums. A ¼-inch cable drum is not included, and neither is a battery or charger, but the tool does include a 5/16-inch cable drum. When it's not in use, the auger is also compatible with Ryobi's Link storage system, so it can be hung on a wall to save space if needed.
Ryobi Wood/Metal Door Lock Installation Set
The Ryobi Wood/Metal Door Lock Installation Set is designed to make it easier and quicker to install new locks, and it's one of the cheapest products here, with a retail price of $29.47. The set includes Ryobi's proprietary Auto Strike Locator, which means there's no need to measure the position of the strike plate. Also included in the set are a wood spade bit, an arbor with a pilot bit, a spade bit guide, a drill bit, a screwdriver bit, and a hold saw.
The installation set is designed to accommodate a variety of doors, including thicknesses of 1⅜-inch and 1¾-inch. Meanwhile, the built-in clamp keeps the bracket secure during the installation process. Whether you're already adept at lock installation or are attempting it for the first time as a DIY newbie, the set promises to make the job as hassle-free as possible. Ryobi sums up the whole process of using it in three steps: set, drill, and install.
Ryobi Door Stabilizer
A simple but useful tool for door installation jobs, the Ryobi Door Stabilizer is constructed with rubber to provide a steady base and features a flip-out plastic foot stop. It's even cheaper than the door lock installation set, with a retail price of $7.97. When you don't need it for DIY duties, it also doubles up as a door stop for everyday use. If you're a big fan of the brand's tools and want some themed decoration for your garage or workshop, there's nothing stopping you from buying the stabilizer even if door installation isn't on your to-do list.
It's far from the only sub-$10 Ryobi find that's worth considering either. Among the brand's range sits a wide variety of low-priced products, from line levels to premium metal belt clips. However, the door stabilizer remains one of the newest cheap additions to the lineup at the time of writing, having originally debuted earlier in 2025.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 18-Gauge Narrow Crown Stapler
With the ability to deliver up to 1,900 staples per charge, the Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 18-Gauge Narrow Crown Stapler is another high-powered tool many DIYers will want to get their hands on. According to Ryobi, it's around 30% faster than its predecessor and equally versatile, thanks to the pressure adjustment dial and drive switch. It can also handle staples of a range of sizes, from ⅜-inch to 1½-inch.
It's part of Ryobi's 18V One+ HP line, which is slightly different to its standard 18V One+ line. Tools with the "HP" logo usually have an additional set of connectors to share information with compatible HP battery packs, which can help deliver power more efficiently without compromising on runtime. If you don't have a 18V One+ HP battery, there's no need to worry, as a standard 18V One+ battery will still work just fine — it just might not be able to take advantage of the additional efficiency that the HP system offers.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater
Just in time for the colder months, Ryobi is returning with the latest version of its 18V One+ HP Brushless Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater. It retails for $229.00, so it's not a small investment, but it could be well worth the cash for anyone planning on doing plenty of DIY jobs in the cold over the coming months. With a 12Ah battery, Ryobi says that the heater can run for up to 8 hours, 25 minutes on a full charge, while a 6Ah battery will return a runtime of 4 hours, 10 minutes.
The heater can emit a maximum output of 125,000 BTU, although there's a dial to turn down its output to 75,000 BTU if it's a cool day rather than a properly cold one. It runs on the same 18V batteries that power the rest of the brand's 18V One+ lineup, but it can also be run using a wired power connection if needed. The tool ships with a 15-foot propane hose, but not with a battery and charger, which will need to be bought separately.
Ryobi USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber Kit
DIY can be messy, but the Ryobi USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber Kit can help you clean up tricky-to-reach areas after a job. Its telescoping handle can reach up to 47 inches, but can also be shortened to as little as 27 inches. It's lightweight too, clocking in at just 2.3 pounds. Included in the $69.97 kit are four brushes: a soft brush, two medium brushes, and a hard brush for tackling the most stubborn dirt.
As well as being useful for cleaning awkward corners or nooks that can collect DIY-related debris, the power scrubber can also be used to clean windows or walls. If that wasn't enough, it also doubles up as a bathroom cleaning tool, since it's IPX7 waterproof and so can be submerged under water for short periods of time. Alongside the scrubber, the handle, and the aforementioned brushes, the kit ships with a 2Ah battery and a charging cable, making it a great entry point to Ryobi's USB Lithium line.
Ryobi 18V/40V Dual Platform Charger
Ryobi offers a range of battery chargers, but if you have both 40V and 18V cordless tools, then it's tricky to beat the 18V/40V Dual Platform Charger. It can charge batteries from both of the brand's popular tool lines, and it'll charge them fast too. A 4Ah 18V battery can recharge in 15 minutes, while a 6Ah 40V battery can be ready for use after an hour of charging. This is considerably faster than the brand's basic chargers, making this arguably a must-have pick for DIYers who frequently take on long, demanding projects.
The charger can hang vertically from a wall to save space, or be left freestanding thanks to its non-slip rubber feet. Ryobi has also helpfully included LED indicator lights to let users know when the battery is ready to use. Much like the brand's power tools and batteries, the charger ships with a three-year warranty. At the time of writing, it's available for $99.00 from Ryobi's website.
Ryobi USB Lithium Glue Gun Kit
Buyers looking for a Ryobi glue gun have multiple options to choose from. The newest of the bunch is the USB Lithium Glue Gun Kit, which the brand says is its lightest full-size glue gun. Thanks to its compatibility with full-size glue sticks and narrow "precision tip," it's still a capable tool, despite its light weight. The kit features a 2Ah USB Lithium battery alongside a charging cable, three glue sticks, and of course the gun itself. That's quite a bit of kit considering its retail price of $39.97, particularly since the battery can be used in any other USB Lithium tool.
Unlike the brand's 18V One+ range, which offers a three-year warranty as standard, the USB Lithium range — including this glue gun kit — only comes with a two-year warranty. However, that's still considerably longer than many of its cheaper competitors, and should be enough to assuage any concerns buyers have about its longevity.
Ryobi 18V One+ Dual Function Lighted Creeper/Seat
Having somewhere to sit can make even the longest DIY jobs feel easier. If you're looking to upgrade from a basic stool or chair, then the 18V One+ Dual Function Lighted Creeper/Seat might be worth considering. It's pitched primarily to buyers using it for automotive work, but it'll come in just as handy for DIY. It features onboard storage for hand tools and small parts, as well as a five-position backrest to ensure you can stay as comfy as possible on longer jobs.
The innovative new creeper/seat requires an 18V One+ battery, which is sold separately, in order to power the onboard lights, which are attached to flexible stalks. They're a hands-free way to get extra illumination if you're working in an area with low levels of ambient lighting, and each one can deliver up to 800 lumens. The design was unique enough to win the creeper/seat an innovation award at PTIA 2025, with the judges noting how well suited it is to both automotive work and projects around the garage or workshop. It's available from Ryobi's website for $189.00.
How we selected these Ryobi tools
Each of the tools included above are available in the "new products" section of Ryobi's website at the time of writing, and were released in 2025. Some are new versions of existing Ryobi tools that offer improved performance or features compared to their predecessors, while others are all-new products.
Given that each tool is among the newest products in the brand's lineup, reviews are still limited in number, but we prioritized products that had received consistently positive feedback from early buyers. We gave preference to tools that might be handy for typical fall jobs, although most of the tools listed here will be useful all year round.
The prices listed reflect the retail price of each product according to Ryobi's website, and do not account for promotions. Pricing may vary between retailers. As ever, this isn't intended to be an exhaustive guide of every new Ryobi tool that DIYers might want — it's simply a roundup of some of the brand's most promising new products.