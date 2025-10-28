13 New Ryobi Tools Every DIYer Will Want This Fall

Cordless tools are convenient, but battery packs are expensive, and that means buyers tend to stick with one or two tool ecosystems once they've bought into them. As a result, even though Ryobi wasn't the top rated major reciprocating saw brand in our comparison, most fans of the brand still won't be looking anywhere else for their next saw. Plus, since that original comparison was published, Ryobi has continued to update its range of saws, with the 18V One+ HP Brushless Reciprocating Saw being one of the newest — and arguably, one of the best — additions.

It retails for $139 and can deliver as many as 470 cuts per charge, according to the brand. At peak power, it delivers 3,200 SPM, although the variable speed trigger means that users can choose exactly how much of that power is deployed for any given job. The tool also features a built-in LED light to give a better view of the cutting area in dimly-lit workspaces. As well as being appealing to DIYers, the saw has also gotten the nod from the pros, being awarded at the 2025 PTIA Tool Innovation Awards.

The judges said that the saw "greatly improves" on its predecessor's cutting speed and power, and citing the tool's value proposition as Ryobi's central innovation.