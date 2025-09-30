Every Ryobi Battery Charger You Can Buy, Ranked By User Reviews

Ryobi's 40V chargers take a while to recharge a battery. When folks are used to the quick recharge rates on their other Ryobi tools like those in the One+ system, that time difference can seem excessive, and that shows in the lower Home Depot reviews of this product. However, the more obvious issue that we noticed with this charger is that it works more slowly than either the Ryobi 40V Fast Charger or the Ryobi 40V Rapid Charger, one of which is included in most kits sold by Ryobi and Home Depot. Its price is about $50 less than Ryobi's other 40V chargers, but even as a replacement, it doesn't seem like the best choice.

This product might be poorly received, but it maintains an average customer rating of just over 4.5 across the Home Depot and Ryobi websites, meaning either most Ryobi fans just don't have issues with their chargers or the ones that do are outnumbered by really happy owners. Poor user reviews mention things like failure after only a few uses, slow charging, and shoddy build quality. Still, this charger is slim, lightweight, and doubles as a charger for electronics with its built-in USB port. If that's enough to sway you, the Ryobi 40V Charger with USB Port can be purchased from Home Depot for $69.