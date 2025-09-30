Every Ryobi Battery Charger You Can Buy, Ranked By User Reviews
Customers know Ryobi tools for their highlighter-green color (an abrupt color change from the blue of older models) and their reasonable prices. The toolmaker's battery systems, which include mainstays like the 18V One+ and the newer USB Lithium line, are reliable, varied, and, according to customer reviews on Home Depot and Ryobi's websites, well-received. While the brand's fans may not know the company's backstory, they do know value when they see it.
Even the lowest-rated Ryobi battery chargers average well over four stars across both sites, and there are many of them, making this ranking a difficult endeavor. However, once we filter out kits, battery-adjacent products, and upgraded or discontinued models, the list narrows down to a more manageable 13 entries. Those chargers are ranked by user reviews, averaged between the Home Depot and Ryobi websites. We'll provide links if you're looking to purchase any of these chargers from Home Depot, the (mostly) exclusive home of Ryobi tools.
Ryobi 40V Charger with USB Port
Ryobi's 40V chargers take a while to recharge a battery. When folks are used to the quick recharge rates on their other Ryobi tools like those in the One+ system, that time difference can seem excessive, and that shows in the lower Home Depot reviews of this product. However, the more obvious issue that we noticed with this charger is that it works more slowly than either the Ryobi 40V Fast Charger or the Ryobi 40V Rapid Charger, one of which is included in most kits sold by Ryobi and Home Depot. Its price is about $50 less than Ryobi's other 40V chargers, but even as a replacement, it doesn't seem like the best choice.
This product might be poorly received, but it maintains an average customer rating of just over 4.5 across the Home Depot and Ryobi websites, meaning either most Ryobi fans just don't have issues with their chargers or the ones that do are outnumbered by really happy owners. Poor user reviews mention things like failure after only a few uses, slow charging, and shoddy build quality. Still, this charger is slim, lightweight, and doubles as a charger for electronics with its built-in USB port. If that's enough to sway you, the Ryobi 40V Charger with USB Port can be purchased from Home Depot for $69.
Ryobi 40V Rapid Charger
Ryobi says this charger provides up to four times faster charging than a standard Ryobi 40V charger, handy for when you've only got one or two batteries and have to finish a job with any of the 85+ tools in Ryobi's 40V lineup. At over $100, it's definitely not for everyone, but the tool does have its benefits. Features like LEDs that show charging status and whether the battery is too hot or cold to charge can be very useful. With a full charge taking at most one hour, you can spend more time working and less waiting.
Reviews are largely positive — on the Home Depot website, 226 of 301 total reviews at the time of writing are five stars, and the 28 poor reviews all seem to describe defective products. Those products should be covered by Ryobi's three-year warranty, making this a solid investment for those users who have more than one of those batteries and enough work to need their backup charged quickly. The Ryobi 40V Rapid Charger can be purchased from Home Depot for $119.
Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Port Charger
The Ryobi USB Lithium system is an interesting addition to Ryobi's battery lines. While the 18V One+, 40V, and 80V systems power everything from drills to riding mowers, the USB Lithium series is made for light-duty, compact tools. Lighting solutions, inflators, ratchets, and even crafting tools like glue guns and foam cutters are all available in the Ryobi USB Lithium series. The batteries themselves even double as power banks with the right cable.
If you've adopted Ryobi's USB Lithium battery system into your life, you know that a charger isn't really necessary, since each of these batteries features a USB-C port to connect to a power source. However, if you've invested in the system and need to charge several USB batteries without using every USB plug in your home, this charger can take care of three sequentially — and it charges each battery 80% faster than using a conventional USB cable.
That word, "sequentially," seems to be an issue for some customers. Of the hundred-plus reviews on Ryobi's website for the Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Port Charger, only two are one-star, and both are customers that didn't realize that only one battery would charge at a time. The Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Port Charger is available at Home Depot for around $40.
Ryobi 40V 3-Port Sequential Fast Charger
Like the USB Lithium battery charger, the Ryobi 40V 3-Port Sequential Fast Charger will charge three Ryobi 40V batteries, not all at once, but one at a time; a fact Ryobi tries to offset by making this charger work twice as fast as a standard charger. The Ryobi 40V 3-Port Sequential Fast Charger averages 4.7 stars and features a handle and removable power cord for portability, but can also be mounted on a wall. Just keep in mind that, if loaded with three 40v 8Ah batteries, the charger will need to support over 13 pounds of weight.
The lone review under four stars for the Ryobi 40V 3-Port Sequential Fast Charger on Ryobi's website — they gave it a two — claims Ryobi's site doesn't say "sequential" on it. That reviewer also says that an hour is far too long to wait for a 4Ah battery to charge, despite this being twice as fast as the standard 40V charger. Other Ryobi battery chargers can charge a 40V battery in just 30 minutes, but not this one. The Ryobi 40V 3-Port Sequential Fast Charger sells for $129 at Home Depot.
Ryobi One+ 18V 6-Port Fast Charger
The Ryobi One+ system is the brand's workhorse, with its 18V batteries powering over 300 tools. As such, you'll probably have more than a few of these batteries lying around, and you might just want to charge them all up after a day of work. Rather than swapping batteries off chargers, this absolute beast of a charger can refresh up to six batteries consecutively, and it's 30% faster than a standard charger. It even features a USB port so you can charge an additional Ryobi USB Lithium battery or a USB device.
Nearly 2,000 customers have reviewed the Ryobi One+ 18V 6-port Fast Charger across Home Depot and Ryobi's websites, and the tool still maintains a 4.7 star average. The few lower review scores it's amassed have been for largely the same reasons that other multi-port Ryobi chargers have gotten dinged — buyers assume all six batteries will charge at the same time.
Everyone else agrees that this is a great charger. Users can simply load it up and let it recharge all of those batteries — consecutively — over the course of several hours. The Ryobi One+ 18V 6-port Fast Charger costs $89 at Home Depot.
Ryobi 40V Fast Charger
Ryobi's chargers follow a simple and repetitive naming pattern that isn't hard to figure out. Standard chargers are the base model, followed by fast chargers and rapid chargers. There's also a hyper charger — basically "ludicrous speed." Each level represents a faster charging time, but the trade-off is a higher price point for each level.
A wall mountable, fan cooled charger that provides a charge twice as fast as the Ryobi 40V Charger with USB Port, the Ryobi 40V Fast Charger has a slightly higher aggregated rating across the Ryobi and Home Depot websites than its faster counterpart, the 40V Rapid Charger, but that might just be due to time on the market or its slightly lower price. A 4.75 star average review score shows that purchasers have faith in this product, which provides a good charger that balances price, speed, and power among the Ryobi 40V charging options. The Ryobi 40V Fast Charger is $99 at Home Depot.
Ryobi 40V Dual Port Rapid Charger
Ryobi's 40V battery system powers a lot of the brand's outdoor power equipment — lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and even full size snow blowers. Power like that requires a lot of energy, which the bigger 40V batteries provide. When you've got a lot of yards to cover, and the $260 price tag for another Ryobi 40V 8Ah battery just isn't in the budget, a rapid charger seems like a solid alternative.
If you're in the market for a rapid charger and happen to own a pair of Ryobi's 40V batteries, the Ryobi 40V Dual Port Rapid Charger is an ideal solution. Simultaneous charging is available via dual active battery ports, and this tool provides up to four times faster charging than the standard Ryobi 40V Charger, just like its single-port baby brother.
A cooling fan protects both the batteries and the charger when in use, while LED indicators show battery charge status and internal tech monitors current and temperature. A 4.75 average star rating indicates other users think highly of this neon green charger. The Ryobi 40V Dual Port Rapid Charger is available at Home Depot for $179.
Ryobi 18V/40V Dual Platform Charger
This is the most versatile charger on our list, a tool that covers most of Ryobi's battery-powered tool lineup while also performing well enough to maintain a 4.7-star average across nearly 200 reviews. The Ryobi 18V/40V Dual Platform Charger does what it says on the tin, and it does so faster than nearly every other charger on this list.
The main draw of this charger is that it can charge both Ryobi 18V One+ batteries and larger 40V batteries. However, it's also an upgrade from the standard charger for both, refreshing 18V batteries six times faster, and 40V ones four times faster. That makes it the fastest 18V One+ charger available, capable of completely charging a 4Ah Edge in just 15 minutes! A 40V 6Ah battery takes a full hour to charge, four times faster than a standard Ryobi 40V charger. Active cooling protects the battery during charging, and LED lights indicate when your battery is good to go.
What the tool lacks in capacity — you can only charge one battery at a time — it makes up for in utility. The Ryobi 18V/40V Dual Platform Charger can be purchased at Home Depot for $99.
Ryobi One+ Charger
The standard Ryobi One+ Charger earns its 4.8 average customer rating by being simple, affordable, and reliable. This is the charger that comes with most Ryobi tool kits sold at Home Depot, and it's probably the one you have at home if you've ever purchased a One+ tool from either the big orange warehouse or the Ryobi website.
The Ryobi One+ charger has over 1,900 reviews across the Home Depot and Ryobi websites, far more than any other charger on this list, and only 33 of those are below three stars. The tool can charge a 1.5Ah battery in around 45 minutes, and has LED indicators to show charge status, as well as if a battery is too hot or cold to be charged. It's wall-mountable and compact, although some users note that the power adapter tends to cover both outlets on a traditional wall outlet. The Ryobi One+ Charger costs about $35 at Home Depot.
Ryobi 18V One+ Fast Charger
When you buy a tool from any manufacturer, including Ryobi, one of the first things you should do is register the product with the manufacturer. That way, if you have a problem, Ryobi will repair or replace your tool. If that's not the case, the next step will be to find a replacement on your own. While most people will default to buying the same product again, sometimes you can find a better solution for more or less the same price as the original. That's the case of the One+ Fast Charger.
While the Ryobi 18V One+ Fast Charger has 4.8 stars, just like the regular One+ charger, it's undoubtably the better product. The Fast Charger comes with many of the same design features as that standard charger, while also providing a fully charged battery in half the time. LED charging indicators, Energy Save Mode, and wall-mount capability all carry over from the standard Ryobi One+ charger, but this tool can charge a Ryobi 18V One+ HP 2A battery in less than 30 minutes. For just $15 more than the standard charger, stepping up to the Fast Charger seems like a no-brainer. The Ryobi 18V One+ Fast Charger is sold at Home Depot for $50.
Ryobi 18V One+ 8A Rapid Charger
Four times faster than the standard One+ charger, the Ryobi 18V One+ 8A Rapid Charger features indicator lights in case all you need is a quick half-charge, energy-save mode to conserve energy when the tool isn't actively charging or maintaining batteries, and USB ports to charge up your phone and USB Lithium tools, all in one place.
Why is the Rapid Charger rated the same 4.8-star average as the standard and Fast One+ chargers? If we had to guess, it's because the standard charger works just fine and is included with most bundles of Ryobi tools. Improved chargers are also relatively new additions, while being more expensive. Finally, the faster speed is not something that occasional tool users will necessarily notice.
Still, if you're in need of a fast charger available for your One+ batteries, you can't do much better than the Ryobi 18V One+ 8A Rapid Charger. It's available at your local Home Depot, or online, for $89.
Ryobi 40V Hyper Charger
A common complaint among the buyers of several of the 40V chargers on this list is that they're simply too slow. Ryobi's 40V tools tend to be larger than those in its One+ 18V lineup, and therefore need a larger battery to power them; That battery, naturally, takes a long time to charge. That also means more downtime between jobs if you've only got a standard 40V charger and only one battery. If you've got a larger lawn or a big job on your hands, the Hyper Charger just might be worth the investment, giving you a fully charged 40V 6Ah battery in around 30 minutes, and a 12Ah battery in about an hour. That's six times the speed of a standard charger, per Ryobi.
Other features of the Hyper Charger include an LCD screen with battery status indicator, an integrated handle for easy portability, and active cooling to keep the battery safe during charging. Review scores for this charger average 4.8 stars across 41 reviews; For a new product, that's very respectable. Size, speed, and portability all seem to be worth a slightly higher price tag for the Ryobi Hyper Charger. The Ryobi 40V Hyper Charger can be picked up from Home Depot, with a price tag of $179.
Ryobi One+ Dual-Port Simultaneous Charger
A charger that can top up a pair of 18V batteries fairly quickly can save you a lot of time when your work requires constant battery swapping and slow charging. That saved time makes this highly-rated charger worth the investment if you often find yourself doing intense work with 18V Ryobi tools.
One of the reasons the Ryobi One+ Dual-Port Simultaneous Charger has 4.85 stars across 410 total reviews is that it does something rare: it charges two batteries at the same time. That's "simultaneous" charging, unlike the "consecutive" or "sequential" charging of the other 18V multi-port chargers by Ryobi. On top of that, this charger is as fast as the Ryobi 18V One+ Fast Charger. Since it can charge two batteries at once, it pushes power at four times the speed of the standard Ryobi One+ charger.
The Ryobi One+ Dual-Port Simultaneous Charger's features are the same as other One+ chargers: LED charge indicators, Energy Save Mode to conserve energy, and wall mount capability. The charger's price tag falls right between the One+ Fast Charger and the One+ Rapid Charger, leaving the customer to decide if a single super-fast charge is worth more to them than a pair of batteries charging at double the standard speed. Buy the Ryobi One+ Dual-Port Simultaneous Charger at Home Depot for $79.
Methodology
This list of every Ryobi battery charger you can buy was assembled by sifting through battery chargers sold on Ryobi and Home Depot's websites. To obtain this list, we counted 145 "Ryobi charger" entries on those websites and removed kits, discontinued or outdated chargers, and accessories like the 40-Volt Integrated Rapid Charger that don't work by themselves.
The list was ranked according to the products' user review averages on both Home Depot and Ryobi's websites. Ties in average star ratings were broken by counting total positive reviews. Batteries fueled by these chargers are available on Ryobi's website and at Home Depot; Purchasing Ryobi batteries from Amazon is not recommended.