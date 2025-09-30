What Is Ryobi's Most Powerful Impact Driver And Is It Any Good?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In terms of power tools that are often synonymous with power, impact drivers generally rank pretty high on the list. The whole point of an impact driver, after all, is to forcefully drive in heavy-duty fasteners, as well as rip old fasteners out with a comparable degree of force. An impact driver needs to have some beefy muscles under its proverbial shirt to manage both of these tasks. This is why it's interesting that hardware brand Ryobi claims that its current generation of 18V ONE+ HP Impact Driver is the most powerful tool of its kind in its entire lineup, standing out amongst both impact drivers and hammer drills.
While it's a bold claim to make, it does seem as though this impact driver has the requisite might to back it up, with its store page on Home Depot boasting driving torque of up to 2,300 in-lbs, certainly more powerful than any other impact driver Ryobi sells. Users and experts seem to be in this tool's corner as well, with both attesting to its impressive strength and aptitude in both fastening and drilling.
The driver packs up to 2,300 in-lbs. of torque
The current iteration of Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Impact Driver, model number PBLID04B, is an updated version of tool model PBLID02B. While it's the same basic tool in broad strokes, it's a noticeably more powerful implement. Where the previous version had a maximum driving torque of 2,200 in-lbs, the updated version outpaces it by 100 in-lbs. at a maximum torque of 2,300 in-lbs. By Ryobi's estimations, the updated impact driver delivers up to 45% faster driving speeds with a maximum IPM of 4,200 and a maximum RPM of 3,400, both of which also outstrip the previous model. It is worth noting that, while this driver is compatible with any battery pack in the ONE+ family, Ryobi does recommend using a 4Ah lithium High Performance battery to achieve the advertised speed and strength.
Besides its raw strength, the new HP Impact Driver is also equipped with several helpful features, chief among them being a four-mode switch. You can switch between three different speed modes to tailor your output alongside the variable speed trigger, as well as an Assist Mode that automatically regulates speed and force for both driving and removing fasteners. The front of the driver has a 1/4 inch hex quick-connect collet and one-handed bit release, so you can pop a bit out with a quick tap and slide another in without needing any additional tools. There's also an LED work light on the bottom of the handle for that extra bit of clarity while working.
Initial response to this driver has been very positive
At the time of writing, the updated Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Impact Driver is still a relatively new tool, so it has not had time to accumulate the same degree of user feedback as its predecessor. However, what feedback it has picked up has been consistently very positive. On Home Depot's page for the tool, which collates reviews from both Home Depot shoppers and users posting on Ryobi's own website, the impact driver has a user rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 65 reviews.
Users have been impressed by the driver's powerful output, with one user attaching a concrete screw for a cement floor in the bathroom and drilling through it "like butter." Another user noted that the driver outpaced even their previous, air-compressor-powered impact driver in raw strength, which they particularly liked because it meant they wouldn't have to worry about maintaining their air compressor anymore.
Professionals are also impressed by the driver's performance, with Josh McGaffigan of Pro Tool Reviews not only calling its output "spectacular," but also praising its user-friendly design and features that make it a solid pick for all skill levels.
Users and experts know power when they see it
Any tool brand can claim to have the strongest tools in the world, but a description on a store page is a far cry from actual, tangible tests. This is why, to back up our recommendation of the Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Impact Driver, we consulted both the user reviews available on Home Depot's website (which also collates reviews from Ryobi's website) and professional reviews from accredited hardware publications.