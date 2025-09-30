What Is Ryobi's Most Powerful Impact Driver And Is It Any Good?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In terms of power tools that are often synonymous with power, impact drivers generally rank pretty high on the list. The whole point of an impact driver, after all, is to forcefully drive in heavy-duty fasteners, as well as rip old fasteners out with a comparable degree of force. An impact driver needs to have some beefy muscles under its proverbial shirt to manage both of these tasks. This is why it's interesting that hardware brand Ryobi claims that its current generation of 18V ONE+ HP Impact Driver is the most powerful tool of its kind in its entire lineup, standing out amongst both impact drivers and hammer drills.

While it's a bold claim to make, it does seem as though this impact driver has the requisite might to back it up, with its store page on Home Depot boasting driving torque of up to 2,300 in-lbs, certainly more powerful than any other impact driver Ryobi sells. Users and experts seem to be in this tool's corner as well, with both attesting to its impressive strength and aptitude in both fastening and drilling.