The Best Practices For Maintaining Your Air Compressor
Air compressors are an invaluable part of a professional's job, as they can power a wide range of tools. From paint sprayers to nail guns, air compressors are also utilized for DIY projects, not only around the house, but also in the garage. Regular maintenance is the key to keeping those compressors working well, and neglect can lead to poor performance. So what are the best practices for maintaining an air compressor? The answer to that depends on the compressor itself and what the manufacturer suggests.
For example, the Sears 3-Gallon 1 HP air compressor is oil lubricated, which means it needs regular oil changes to ensure smooth operation. Sears recommends checking the oil level before each use and changing it after the first 50 hours, then every 100 hours afterward. This is good advice for any air compressor requiring oil lubrication. The air filter must also be regularly inspected before each use and replaced if it's dirty or clogged.
The Milwaukee M18 FUEL air compressor, however, has an oil free pump and no air filter is mentioned, though cleaning the vents is recommended. Regular inspection of the compressor to ensure parts aren't damaged, and no unusual noise is coming from the unit is also suggested.
You should follow a routine maintenance schedule for your air compressor
Not all air compressors are made the same, so it's important to know the best practices for maintaining a unit based on the manufacturer's suggestions. But keeping a routine maintenance schedule is always a great idea, regardless of the brand name.
Such a schedule is recommended for the Makita MAC2400 air compressor. Draining water from the air tank is listed on Makita's schedule, as is a manual check of all safety valves. Inspecting the air lines and fittings is also important, in case any leaks are happening. Ryobi's gallon air compressor also requires tank and safety valve maintenance, while warning that using solvents to clean any plastic parts could damage the unit.
When in doubt, it's always best to consult the air compressor's owner's manual. Regular maintenance and troubleshooting guides are usually included, despite the manufacturer. It's also a great way to understand how the compressor works and what users can do to ensure smooth ongoing operation.