The Best Practices For Maintaining Your Air Compressor

Air compressors are an invaluable part of a professional's job, as they can power a wide range of tools. From paint sprayers to nail guns, air compressors are also utilized for DIY projects, not only around the house, but also in the garage. Regular maintenance is the key to keeping those compressors working well, and neglect can lead to poor performance. So what are the best practices for maintaining an air compressor? The answer to that depends on the compressor itself and what the manufacturer suggests.

For example, the Sears 3-Gallon 1 HP air compressor is oil lubricated, which means it needs regular oil changes to ensure smooth operation. Sears recommends checking the oil level before each use and changing it after the first 50 hours, then every 100 hours afterward. This is good advice for any air compressor requiring oil lubrication. The air filter must also be regularly inspected before each use and replaced if it's dirty or clogged.

The Milwaukee M18 FUEL air compressor, however, has an oil free pump and no air filter is mentioned, though cleaning the vents is recommended. Regular inspection of the compressor to ensure parts aren't damaged, and no unusual noise is coming from the unit is also suggested.

