Makita's 2 Gallon Electric Air Compressor Vs. Milwaukee's: What's The Difference?

Air compressors can be invaluable on a jobsite or for certain DIY projects around the house. In addition to supplying power to a wide range of pneumatic tools, like nail guns, staplers, impact wrenches, and spray guns, they can also be used in a number of other ways. This includes using compressed air to clear dust and debris from workspaces and/or out of equipment, or for flushing out or testing HVAC systems or water pipes.

Since they're so useful and easy to find on many jobsites, it shouldn't be a surprise that air compressors are manufactured and sold by many major tool brands. In the SlashGear air compressor buyers' guide for top brands and affordable picks, two of the listed brands include Makita and Milwaukee Tool. If you've been shopping around for a mid-sized air compressor that you can bring from jobsite to jobsite or easily move around the house, you may have narrowed down your options to two products offered by these companies: the Makita Quiet Series 1 HP, 2 Gallon, Oil‑Free, Electric Air Compressor and the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 2 Gallon Compact Quiet Compressor.

While both these tools perform the same general functions, there are differences between the two. Here's a comparison of Makita's and Milwaukee's air compressors that takes a deeper look at the features of both. In addition to the listed specs provided by the manufacturers on their websites, the hands-on reviews of multiple reputable sources were used to create this breakdown. More detailed information on how these air compressors were evaluated can be found at the end of the comparison.