10 Cheap Ryobi Products Under $10 Worth Adding To Your Collection
The flashy lime green of Ryobi power tools is a welcome sight in many garages, sheds, and toolboxes. Ryobi's history has been one of making cost-effective and potent tools (both powered solutions and hand tools) for nearly 60 years. The Japanese manufacturer's highly visible products can be found on shelves across the home improvement store landscape, and readily available online, too. Ryobi provides an interchangeable battery platform, much like every other major power tool brand out there, and its ONE+ 18V system is compatible with a cross section of over 200 tools ranging from gear for mechanics, to carpentry necessities and outdoor landscaping essentials.
However, Ryobi's accessories, hand tools, and smaller gadgets also stand out. Ryobi is well-known as a cost-effective brand, and DIYers looking for budget-friendly equipment often focus on Ryobi options. The brand is also a mainstay in putting together craft rooms and more. Beyond the heavy hitters, some of the magic that makes Ryobi the brand it is can be found in its cheapest pieces of gear. For instance, the company offers a 30-piece impact driving bit set for less than $10. You won't find pricing like that in just about any other brand — both across major players and the likes of Amazon's wildly named import brands – making Ryobi something special for tool users seeking to extract as much value as possible.
This product and many others offer significant value to your tool collection for $10 or less. These are some of the highlights.
Six-Piece Precision Screwdriver Set with Cushion Grip Handles
Screwdrivers occupy a crucial area in the workshop environment. Fastening work pieces together is core functionality that anyone even dabbling in the trade arena will need to be able to perform. Not all fastening tasks are the same. You'll often need to deploy a powerful impact wrench to secure an important foundation piece or heavy component.
Other fastening requirements are far more delicate. This is where a precision screwdriver set comes into play. The Ryobi Six-Piece Precision Screwdriver Set offers cushion grip handles and bit identifier markings on the ends to assist users in quickly selecting the right screwdriver for the job. The set includes Phillips and flathead screwdrivers, along with a carrying case to help protect the tools when not in use. The back end of these screwdrivers feature a rotating cap to help deliver enhanced hand control when removing a tiny screw or reinserting it.
Precision screwdrivers are an essential piece of equipment for anyone working with electronics or refurbishing game systems. There is also a critical solution when changing batteries in children's toys, among many other applications. This screwdriver set is listed for just $6.81, meaning each screwdriver breaks down to run you just over $1.
Five-Piece Diamond Grit Impact Drive Bits
A different kind of fastening is frequently necessary in performing high-impact renovations. Rather than tackling delicate screws, the Ryobi Five-Piece Diamond Grit Impact Drive Bits offer a hex connection for use in an impact driver or hammer drill (as well as an interchangeable screwdriver handle, when necessary), and they provide enhanced durability and power. The diamond grit coating offers up to 20 times longer usage life than a standard impact bit. It also holds fasteners tighter, providing up to two times stronger gripping power for less tear-out and connection loss that slows down your workflow.
The bit set is available for $6.47 and features a two-inch shaft length. This gives it a significant cost-effective overtone, allowing you to get more work done on a tighter budget. The shaft and diamond grip coating come together to deliver serious functionality, too. The bits provide an extended reach and allow you to maneuver your drill into fastening positions that may have been difficult to manage otherwise. On the other hand, rather than using a magnetic bit holder that features a longer shaft length, you can choke down on the bit in a standard drill to make it much shorter for use in confined work areas.
Door Knob Installation Driver
The Ryobi Door Knob Installation Driver is a tool listed on its website as coming soon. It's set to be priced at $6.97 and provides a wide feature-rich range of integrations and usage dynamics. The installation driver offers a 3.5-inch PH2 bit with a detachable sleeve. This gives you the ability to insert it in your impact driver or drill, and the shaft offers enough distance to work with a power tool around hardware and door knob dimensions. The result is a powered fastening accessory that doesn't leave you eating up screw heads or damaging the door hardware in the process.
On the other end of the installation tool, a bit holder is positioned at a 90-degree angle, facing away from the main body. This gives you the option to place the installation driver right up against the door as you might manipulate a fastener with an Allen key. Instead of extending your reach beyond the hardware, this function gives you hand-finishing power that ducks in beneath it for a close grip. The combined function is perfect for any tight space installation tasks you might face.
Self-Centering Hex Shank Hinge Bit
Another entry in Ryobi's door fitting catalog, the Self-Centering Hex Shank Hinge Bit is available from Ryobi for $9.47. It features a hex shank connection to allow for easy use with any power tool you might prefer when drilling pilot holes. This drilling solution allows you to perfectly center up screw holes for use with No. 8, No. 10, and No. 12 screws.
Getting the pilot holes drilled correctly is a big deal when installing difficult hardware like a door. The unit features so much weight that it often requires a pair of installers to get the job done. Lifting devices do exist, but they can be difficult to use for those without much experience in this area. With so many screws involved in correctly positioning the door hinges, getting the pilot hole drilled straight into the frame and door sets you up for success, while an imprecise approach at this stage can sink your efforts. Ryobi's self-centering bit is a cheap and simple solution to this problem, changing the dynamics of your door installation process significantly as a result.
Four-Piece Hex Shank Pilot Titanium Drill Bit Set
Titanium is a highly prized metal for use in some of the most extreme construction demands. The legendary SR-71 Blackbird was built primarily with titanium underpinning its foundation. Moreover, in order to construct these sophisticated surveillance vessels, a range of specialized titanium tools had to be constructed first in order to effectively work the material.
In the consumer sphere, titanium is often found as a coating for specialized components and tools or as a primary construction material in high-end equipment. Stiletto hammers (a tool brand under the TTI corporate umbrella), for instance, are frequently built with titanium heads to pack more striking force into a lighter hammer. Ryobi has joined the party here in a big way. Its Hex Shank Pilot Titanium Drill Bit Set features four pilot hole drill bits with a titanium coating gracing their outer faces. The drill bits are compatible with ¼-inch hex chucks and SpeedLoad+ connections, while their tip geometry is designed to prevent the bit from moving around as you begin a pilot hole in a variety of work surfaces. The set features bit sizes ranging from ¹⁄₁₆-inch up to ⅛-inch diameters, and the titanium coating helps to increase drill speed and reduce friction. The bits can be used with wood and plastic, as well as metal workpieces.
These bits are priced at $5.97 for the set and deliver significant value across a wide range of application requirements.
Nine-Inch 2-in-1 Torpedo Level and Line Level
A level is an important feature for renovators in particular, but those working across a wide range of fields benefit substantially from the use of leveling tools. Ryobi's Nine-Inch 2-in-1 Torpedo Level and Line Level is listed for $9.97, bringing it just beneath the $10 threshold for inclusion here. The tool features two critically important functionalities for renovators tackling a range of improvement works. Being a torpedo level, its use is quite straightforward. Placing the tool on top of your work surface allows you to quickly identify whether it is flat or not (the same goes for measuring a board's 'uprightness' during a vertical installation). The three level vials offer the standard trio of angles that beam and torpedo level users will be accustomed to. However, the center vial is removable, giving you a tiny leveling tool that can be hooked onto a string or used on its own to identify flatness in much smaller workpieces.
This center vial acts as a nice transition into the tool's secondary function. The typical torpedo level offers a single approach to finding pitch and flatness, but this Ryobi tool provides an integrated line level that can be pulled out of its body and paired with the center vial. When not in use, the line snaps back into place for quick storage. As a dual-use tool, there isn't much that stands up to its functionality and low price tag.
1/16-Inch Grout Removal Bit
A grout removal isn't a typical task you might engage in at home. Professional renovators may encounter this need more often, but rerouting entirely remains something of a niche improvement. Even so, there will be times when a total regrout is the best way to go. You might be looking to change the color of your grout, or it may simply have sat in place for too long and exhibits far too much wear and tear to be salvaged as is. Whatever the case, because of the unique nature of a total grout removal task, you may initially think that the proper piece of equipment to tackle this job will run you a pretty penny. The reality is that a grout removal bit doesn't have to be expensive. Ryobi's ¹⁄₁₆-Inch Grout Removal Bit is listed for $9.97 and features a ⅛-inch shank. This means it's compatible with both Ryobi rotary tools and your standard combi-drill.
The bit features a very slim burr that can be used for delicate loosening and removal tasks to tear away growth both in wall tiles and on the floor. Chopping through old grout with a precision bit like this is also great for those looking to keep their tiles intact. It's entirely possible to simply smash away the tiles and grout wholesale with a cold chisel or rotary hammer, but if you're looking to regrout existing tile without changing the space beyond this jointing feature, a precision removal bit is essential.
Ryobi Premium Belt Clip
The Ryobi Premium Belt Clip is a tool accessory many people take for granted. Listed at $6.97 on Ryobi's website, this accessory is a game changer for those who know what they're looking at. Drills, in particular, often feature accessory connection support at their base. Some drills are packaged with bit holders and belt clips already installed. However, this is by no means a standard and plenty of drilling tools will arrive in your hands without these added features.
Adding a belt clip to your drill or impact driver allows you to utilize the tool in a vastly expanded range of settings. Rather than having to put the tool down – and in an orientation that will allow it to be picked back up again without issue — a belt clip is a simple inclusion that gives you the ability to hang it off a pocket, toolbelt, or the belt around your waist. Augmenting your tool in this way places it down at your hip in an extremely easy orientation to grab and use when the need arises again. Rather than having to place the tool standing up on its battery or delicately on its side to prevent it from falling over (or away from you), a belt clip enhances your productivity in ways that you can't even begin to imagine if you've never used one.
30-Piece Impact Driving Set
As mentioned previously, Ryobi's 30-Piece Impact Driving Set is perhaps one of the most versatile tool accessories the company offers at such a rock-bottom price point. The set features 29 impact-driving bits, a magnetic bit holder, and a compact storage case that allows you to organize all of these bits with ease. Listed at $9.97, the blend of versatility and financial value that this accessory kit brings to bear is simply unheard of.
The kit features two-inch bits and one-inch bits for use in a range of job requirements. The longer bits feature a torsion zone through the middle of their bodies, offering enhanced absorption during high torque usage that extends the life of the driving accessory by up to three times the normal range. It features flathead, Phillips, square, and hex bits, as well as Torx bits to deliver huge versatility to your work, all packaged in a single set of impact accessories.
Hinge Pin Remover/Installer Tool
Another of Ryobi's door management tools makes this list. The Ryobi Hinge Pin Remover/Installer Tool is listed at $8.47 and is an excellent accessory solution to toss in your toolbox and call upon whenever the need arises. The tool features a plastic build with a metal pin perfectly positioned within its protective cone. To use the accessory, place it over a hinge pin on one of your doors and strike it with a hammer. The tool's outer shell will protect your door and the surrounding frame from damage caused by mishits. The tool's pin knocks the door hinge pin through the interlocking segments on either side of the door to allow for easy removal that doesn't require taking off the hinges entirely.
This accessory tool is a great piece of equipment to keep on hand. The ability to perform specialized yet relatively basic tasks with ease expands your capabilities significantly. Moving furniture around the house, repainting the walls, and a wide range of other tasks can be made easier or more streamlined by taking doors off their hinges. With this tool in your arsenal, that's a simple task. On the other hand, without it, you may be inclined to avoid removing doors, complicating your projects, or slowing down your work.
Methodology
One final tool that earns a mention but doesn't meet the $10 threshold is Ryobi's Two-Piece Magnetic Bit Extensions. The pack is listed for $10.97, placing them outside the scope of this survey. Yet, with a six-inch and 12-inch extension bit for your drill, you have a widely expanded capability to tackle odd or difficult fastening needs. The accessory isn't one you should overlook lightly.
In selecting these tools, the range of functionality played a key role. Most tools and accessories that come on the cheap are built to expand specific capabilities you might require rather than delivering on a workplace need directly –- a drill bit set gives you greater versatility in screwing things together, but not in the same way as a screwdriver or drill does. These Ryobi products were selected for their ability to offer multifunctional capabilities (like the combo torpedo/line level) or deliver a richer pool of options, such as with the belt clip or hinge pin tool.