Ryobi Glue Gun Guide: What's The Difference Between Each Model?

In the right situation, a glue gun can be your best friend. Hot glue guns offer a strong, safe, and convenient way to meld together different objects, whether for a craft project, repairing household items, or even doing simple wire work. But like every tool, you always want to make sure you're choosing one that fits your specific needs, so it helps to go with a brand that sports some variety, such as Ryobi.

Even if not as famous as the brand's heavy-duty power tools, Ryobi glue guns have garnered a great deal of popularity among craftspeople and DIYers, with some even describing the tool as a game changer. Like other Ryobi products, these tools are designed with efficiency and longevity in mind. Unlike many traditional glue guns, Ryobi's selection is entirely cordless and instead mostly runs on the manufacturer's shared 18V ONE+ battery system. This gives you greater freedom to work from anywhere as well as making it easier to store. The design is also unique among hot glue guns. Along with giving users a comfortable, ergonomically conscious handle to hold on to during jobs, the vertical design also prevents the glue gun from spilling on to or burning nearby surfaces.

There are four glue gun varieties that you'll find under the Ryobi name, all of which differ in terms of size, design, and tasks they best excel at. Knowing about each is the best way to make an informed decision and find the tool that best suits your needs.