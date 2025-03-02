Ryobi Glue Gun Guide: What's The Difference Between Each Model?
In the right situation, a glue gun can be your best friend. Hot glue guns offer a strong, safe, and convenient way to meld together different objects, whether for a craft project, repairing household items, or even doing simple wire work. But like every tool, you always want to make sure you're choosing one that fits your specific needs, so it helps to go with a brand that sports some variety, such as Ryobi.
Even if not as famous as the brand's heavy-duty power tools, Ryobi glue guns have garnered a great deal of popularity among craftspeople and DIYers, with some even describing the tool as a game changer. Like other Ryobi products, these tools are designed with efficiency and longevity in mind. Unlike many traditional glue guns, Ryobi's selection is entirely cordless and instead mostly runs on the manufacturer's shared 18V ONE+ battery system. This gives you greater freedom to work from anywhere as well as making it easier to store. The design is also unique among hot glue guns. Along with giving users a comfortable, ergonomically conscious handle to hold on to during jobs, the vertical design also prevents the glue gun from spilling on to or burning nearby surfaces.
There are four glue gun varieties that you'll find under the Ryobi name, all of which differ in terms of size, design, and tasks they best excel at. Knowing about each is the best way to make an informed decision and find the tool that best suits your needs.
18V ONE Compact Glue Gun
At first glance, Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Compact Glue Gun doesn't seem all that much different from a typical mini glue gun. However, while they are certainly the smallest of the lineup we'll be going over today, these handy tools still deliver on the quality you'd expect from a Ryobi product, making them a must-have for any craft enthusiast.
As its name implies, the compact glue gun is the smallest option offered by Ryobi, with the tools only working with 5/16-inch glue sticks. The compact line is made up of battery-powered units like the rest of Ryobi's glue guns. The major difference, however, is that this compact glue gun doesn't need its battery attached to it while operating. Rather, it charges in a larger base that contains the 18V battery and can then be used independently for up to five minutes.
This allows for greater freedom as the glue gun can be carried around with ease and made to fit into tight corners and crevices. When in use, this glue gun is ideal for smaller-scale art and repair tasks that require precision and delicacy. This base also contains an extended tray to capture glue drops and keep your area clean. The compact glue gun sells at Home Depot either on its own for $24.97 or as a kit with an included 1.5 Ah battery and charger for $69.97.
18V ONE Full-Size Glue Gun
Next up is Ryobi's standard-sized option, the full-size glue gun. The full-size glue gun is made to be compatible with the full-sized 1/2-inch glue sticks. At 7 inches high and weighing 13.5 ounces, this is large enough to firmly handle while its lighter weight adds to its convenience and ease of use. These guns are sufficient for a multitude of medium-scaled projects and tasks.
As the standard Ryobi glue gun, this has all of the typical features, while being cordless affords users plenty of maneuverability while using the tool. It runs on Ryobi 18V ONE+ batteries and takes only three minutes to heat up, adding to its reliability. The gun sports a handy LED light that indicates when it is fully charged and ready to be used. Its standing design gives this glue gun a strong handle that also aids in usage and storage convenience. Adding to its versatility, the product is compatible with Ryobi's interchangeable set of nozzles to give you more options for your glue application during your job. The standalone tool goes for $39.97 at The Home Depot. To get one with an accompanying 2.0 Ah battery and charger, it'll cost you $79.
18V ONE Dual Temperature Glue Gun
The 18V ONE+ Dual Temperature Glue Gun is perhaps the most impressive out of all of Ryobi's glue gun options. This glue gun is practically identical to the aforementioned full-size model, with the only notable difference being the unique dual temperature switch on the tool's side. The "dual" part of its name isn't just there for exaggeration's sake. The tool's switch can be flipped to go from a low setting of 248 degrees Fahrenheit to a high setting of 320 degrees Fahrenheit. This allows for greater flexibility when working on any given project, as you can use the lower temperature on lighter materials such as foams and paper, while the higher setting can be used for more heavy-duty items.
From there, it possesses all of the other handy features you'd expect from a Ryobi glue gun such as its quick glue heating time, foldable tray extension for gathering glue drops and other little spills, and a standing design that makes the tool easy to handle. At Home Depot, you can either get the tool on its own for $59.97 or get it as part of a kit with a charger and 2.0 Ah battery for $99.
USB Lithium Glue Pen
Last but not least is the Ryobi USB Lithium Glue Pen. While it doesn't sport the typical design inherent in most other Ryobi glue guns, the glue pen nevertheless makes for a great alternative that delivers on power, convenience, and portability.
This tool's most obvious distinction from other glue guns is its unique shape, which also affects how it operates. Rather than a trigger-like mechanism used to disperse glue from a glue gun, a glue pen relies on a sliding lever to let out glue and regulate the amount released. This provides a great amount of control and makes for an ideal tool to use for work that requires a special amount of precision. Like the compact glue gun, the glue pen runs on 5/16-inch glue sticks. It is also battery-powered, but rather than using bulky 18V batteries, this instead relies on a small USB-powered lithium battery to get going, with it only taking 30 seconds to power up on rapid heat mode. These guns come with a sturdy stand that contains a drip tray to help keep things clean. You can find this glue gun as a kit containing a USB battery, charger, and stand for $49.97 at Home Depot.