Is Makita's Portable Coffee Maker Actually Worth It?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Makita may be best known for its wide assortment of power tools, but that's actually far from the only type of product that the brand sells. In truth, there are plenty of useful Makita products that aren't tools, including sturdy demolition gloves, heated blankets, and even self-operating robotic vacuums. One particular line of interest in this department is Makita's Outdoor Adventure series of products, which features all sorts of unique outdoors-focused gear — including one fascinating piece of hardware for those who regularly crave a dose of morning caffeine.
The Makita Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Coffee Maker distinguishes itself as a solution for brewing coffee when access to the usual electrical appliances is limited or unavailable. The portable machine is completely cordless and runs on its own battery to carry out the basic brewing process for ground coffee. It's quite the novel concept, though the main unit's price range of around $144 on major retailers like Amazon and Acme Tools generally keeps it out of impulse buy territory for many. As such, interested consumers may like to learn more about the product, its various features and limitations, and whether it's ultimately a worthwhile purchase.
Makita's Portable Coffee Maker has its fair share of pros and cons
Determining whether the Makita Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Coffee Maker is worth buying comes down to a matter of evaluating its positives and negatives. The compact design, emphasis on portability, and lack of reliance on external power are generally not strengths for traditional coffee makers. That self-contained philosophy extends to the coffee making process itself, as the device does not require any external coffee filters.
However, the coffee maker is fairly limited in what it can do and how long it can actually do it. This product can only brew approximately three 5-oz cups of coffee on a single charge of its 18V battery, which may not be much depending on the user's needs. The Outdoor Adventure coffee maker also does not come with a battery or a charger included, meaning that consumers will have to shell out extra money for these components.
Put together, these pros and cons for the Makita Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Coffee Maker characterize it as a fairly niche product, but one that fulfills its limited use cases effectively. For someone who's simply camping out overnight or engaging in a small bit of travel, simply brewing some coffee beforehand and storing it in a quality thermos may be a better and cheaper option. Conversely, those going on more involved outdoor excursions without sources of electricity may find the device to be one of many useful camping gadgets.