Is Makita's Portable Coffee Maker Actually Worth It?

Determining whether the Makita Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Coffee Maker is worth buying comes down to a matter of evaluating its positives and negatives. The compact design, emphasis on portability, and lack of reliance on external power are generally not strengths for traditional coffee makers. That self-contained philosophy extends to the coffee making process itself, as the device does not require any external coffee filters.

However, the coffee maker is fairly limited in what it can do and how long it can actually do it. This product can only brew approximately three 5-oz cups of coffee on a single charge of its 18V battery, which may not be much depending on the user's needs. The Outdoor Adventure coffee maker also does not come with a battery or a charger included, meaning that consumers will have to shell out extra money for these components.

Put together, these pros and cons for the Makita Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT Coffee Maker characterize it as a fairly niche product, but one that fulfills its limited use cases effectively. For someone who's simply camping out overnight or engaging in a small bit of travel, simply brewing some coffee beforehand and storing it in a quality thermos may be a better and cheaper option. Conversely, those going on more involved outdoor excursions without sources of electricity may find the device to be one of many useful camping gadgets.