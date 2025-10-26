Ryobi's 156-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: Here's Everything Included

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DIY mechanic work requires a variety of wrenches, sockets, and bits to tackle the various fastenings on bikes, cars, or other vehicles. While it is possible to assemble a collection one by one, many major tool brands have released pre-compiled kits that offer a wide selection of tools in one convenient package. One such example is Ryobi, which has a massive 156-piece mechanics set for tackling a host of jobs.

The Ryobi kit features two ratchets, one 1/4-inch and the other 3/8-inch, along with a 1/4-inch drive bit driver, a 1/4-inch drive 3-inch extension, and a 3/8-inch drive 3-inch extension. Adapters include a 1/4-inch drive bit adapter and a 3/8-inch drive to 1/4-inch adapter. Rounding out the kit are 35 1/4-inch drive sockets and 37 3/8-inch drive sockets, as well as 43 1-inch insert bits, 18 nut driver bits, and 16 hex keys. All of this comes in a hard plastic case to keep everything safe and organized.

There are always things to consider before buying Ryobi tools, and this kit is no exception. In this case, it's important to consider it in the context of Ryobi's other sets to find one that fits the bill for you.