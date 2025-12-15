17 Vevor Tools Under $100 That Are Actually Worth Buying, According To Users
With its tools available in leading retailers like Lowe's and Home Depot, most tool enthusiasts will be well aware of the Vevor brand even if they've never bought one of its tools. Vevor was founded in 2007 in Shanghai, China, and remains based in the country today. Its range is huge, with the company offering everything from mechanic's tools to restaurant equipment, and even a long list of nifty gadgets.
All of Vevor's best products share one thing in common: they're all priced very competitively, often well below equivalent products from the industry's biggest names. Whether you're looking to add to your collection of outdoor power tools, stock up on shop essentials, or make sure you're well-equipped for your next DIY project, Vevor has plenty of tools worth considering. Reviewers on the brand's website have been particularly positive about these 17 tools, each of which has a high average rating of at least 4.5 stars or above.
Vevor 5 Ton Electric Car Jack
With the ability to lift up to 5 tons, the Vevor Electric Car Jack can be used for all kinds of cars and trucks. If you're on the road, it can be either powered by a car's 12V port or by the car's battery. The tool also includes an integrated inflator and an impact wrench, making it an all-in-one way to get back on the road if you have a puncture. According to Vevor, the pump can deliver up to 33 liters of air per minute, which helps minimize the amount of time you'll be waiting around once you've patched up or replaced your vehicle's tire.
Reviewers posting on Vevor's website give the car jack consistently high praise, awarding it an average score of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 340 reviews at the time of writing. According to one reviewer, the tool "far exceeded [their] expectations," and they "can't say enough good things [about it]." The jack retails for $97.
Vevor Smart Battery Charger
With an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from more than 310 reviews, the Vevor Smart Battery Charger is another top-rated tool that might be worth considering for mechanics, car collectors, or even boat owners. The 20-amp charger retails for $52 on Vevor's website and ships with a pair of copper wire terminals, battery clamps, and a 9.8-foot power cord. It displays key information on a 3.6-inch screen and can automatically detect the voltage of the battery it's connected to for easy charging.
The Vevor charger has multiple different charging modes for charging and maintaining batteries, including a desulfation mode for lead-acid batteries. This versatility wins the charger praise from reviewers, with one saying that they "love the convenience of having four battery chargers/maintainers in one compact unit." They add that they can "hook [batteries] up and forget about them until I need a spare."
Vevor 4 Gallon Backpack Sprayer
Retailing for $75.90, the Vevor 4 Gallon Backpack Sprayer features an 12V, 8Ah battery that the brand says will give the tool a runtime of between four and six hours if it's fully charged. That's a far cheaper price than many big brands — for reference, Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer retails for $169 and doesn't include a battery. As well as being cheap, the Vevor sprayer is also capable, with eight different nozzles and two different wands included to suit a wide variety of spraying jobs.
It's also backed up by hundreds of positive reviews, with users on the brand's website giving it an average score of 4.6 out of five stars from more than 330 reviews at the time of writing. One reviewer says that they "went through three hand pump sprayers prior to purchasing this from Vevor," and that they "wish I would've [gone] this route the first time."
Vevor Electric Chainsaw Sharpener
Rather than sharpening a chainsaw the manual way, buyers looking to save time and effort might want to consider investing in a chain grinder. Buying one doesn't have to break the bank, either, since the Vevor Electric Chainsaw Sharpener retails for $100. It's highly rated by users to boot, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from around 220 reviews. One of those reviewers claims that the Vevor tool is "much better quality than the cheap one from Harbor Freight," while another says it's "good value for the money [and] decent for occasional use."
The sharpener's aluminum construction means there's no need to worry about rust, and there's also a built-in light to help increase visibility when working in dimly-lit workspaces. The 230W sharpener ships with two 5.5-inch grinding wheels, with one being 1/8 inch thick and the other being 3/8 inches thick.
Vevor 6 Inch Bench Vise
The Vevor 6-inch Bench Vise retails for $63 and has racked up more than 260 plus reviews on Vevor's website to date, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars. According to the brand, it can create roughly 4,500-pounds of clamping force and features carbon steel jaw plates to ensure that clamped materials stay firmly in place. The base is adjustable and can swivel 360 degrees, so users should always be able to find the perfect angle for cutting, drilling, or sanding.
Reviewers aren't universally positive about the build quality of the vise compared to pricier rivals, but most agree that it's solid given its budget price tag. One calls it, "very solid and heavy," noting that its "soft jaw attachment is a nice bonus." A different reviewer cautions that although the vise is "not industrial quality, [it's] perfect for the home workshop."
Vevor 52cc Gas Chainsaw
It can't match up to the best chainsaws on the market in 2025, but Vevor's gas chainsaw is still worth considering for anyone on a tighter budget. It retails for $96, and features a 52cc engine that can deliver a maximum of 12,000 rpm. The chainsaw's bar clocks in at 18 inches long, while its fuel tank can hold up to 0.58 quarts. Alongside the tool itself, the chainsaw also comes with a sheath, two sets of earplugs, and all the accessories you'll need for fueling and maintenance.
It has amassed more than 470 reviews to date, with an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars across them. One reviewer says the Vevor 52cc Gas Chainsaw "did exactly as I expected," while another claims that "has run like a champ right out of the box." A third reviewer even claims that the sub-$100 saw is "honestly as good as saws I have spent $600-$700 on," noting that they've been cutting down trees for more than 60 years.
Vevor Stainless Steel Work Table
Vevor says its Stainless Steel Work Table is well suited to commercial restaurants and kitchens, but it might also come in handy in the garage or workshop. Its swivel wheels mean it can be easily moved around a workspace, but a pair of wheel brakes ensure that it won't move when you don't want it to.
According to Vevor, the table can support up to 700 pounds in total, with its top shelf having a maximum load of 400 pounds and its lower shelf able to support a further 300 pounds. The 35 x 24 x 33-inch table retails for $97, but a variety of other table sizes are also available.
Reviewers are consistently impressed with the work table, giving it an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from around 1,000 reviews. Many reviews highlight its usefulness in kitchen settings, but one says they "bought this for my largish laser cutter-engraver because I was too lazy to build a custom wooden cart as I usually would." They report that "it seem[s] sturdy enough for purpose, especially given the price," adding that there are "no detectable wobbles."
Vevor 10.5 Foot Telescoping Ladder
If storage in your property is limited, finding room to store a traditional ladder can be tricky. The Vevor 10.5-foot Telescoping Ladder is designed to collapse down when it's not in use, reducing the amount of space needed for storage and thus making it a useful addition to small garages, apartments, and RVs. Reviewers say it's come in handy for all these uses and more, with one writing that they're "genuinely impressed with how easy it is to use." They add, "even though I'm not very strong, I had no trouble extending or retracting it."
Across all of the posted reviews, Vevor's telescoping ladder gets consistently positive feedback from reviewers, with an average score of 4.8 out of five scores from around 230 reviews at the time of writing. The 10.5-foot ladder retails for $90, but buyers looking for a different sized ladder have plenty of other options to pick from. Vevor's telescopic ladders range from 8.5 to over 20 feet in length, although the latter can't be bought for within a $100 budget.
Vevor Walk-Behind Hand Push Floor Sweeper
Whether you need to clean leaves from the path in your yard or debris from the floor of your workshop, the Vevor Walk-Behind Hand Push Floor Sweeper is well worth considering. It's available for $96 and is hand-operated, so there's no need for batteries or an annoying power cord like a shop vac. The handle of the sweeper is adjustable for better comfort for shorter users, and its 25.6-inch reach should mean that even bigger jobs can be completed quickly and easily. The sweeper's onboard waste container can hold up to 5 gallons of debris.
Vevor's innovative tool has received around 230 reviews on the brand's website, scoring an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars. Some of those reviewers say they're surprised at how useful it is, with one saying that the sweeper "not only picked up the large items like clumps of dirt and rocks but also gathered the small dust and debris in one pass." Another reports that they were "actually shocked at its performance, and lack of dust being stirred up."
Vevor 1,100 Pound Motorcycle Lift
Attempting to lift a motorcycle with an unstable or weak lift is potentially one of the quickest ways to end up with a big repair bill. However, reviewers of the Vevor 1,100-pound Motorcycle Lift don't have any concerns about its durability. A recent reviewer noted that the lift was "heavy," and said "it lifted my Harley Davidson bagger with no issue whatsoever." Another add that they "wish I had bought it sooner," saying they "work on a heavy touring bike, and this lift handles the weight with absolutely no issues."
Overall, reviewers are very happy with the lift, giving it an average of 4.7 out of five stars from around 270 reviews. According to Vevor, it can handle a maximum load of 1,100-pound, making it suitable for use with most motorcycles. It's compact, sturdy, and it's affordably priced too, with the lift retailing for $50.
Vevor 2,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
Having compared the ranges and prices of both Ryobi and Vevor pressure washers, we concluded that Vevor is the better choice for buyers seeking the best value. Its pressure washers are consistently cheaper than Ryobi's, yet in some cases, they're actually more powerful than an equivalent Ryobi product. Most Vevor pressure washers are backed up by consistently strong reviews too, including the 2,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer, which has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from more than 930 reviews at the time of writing.
The tool delivers up to 1.65 GPM, and features a 20-foot hose to reach into awkward corners of your yard or reach around your vehicle. According to one reviewer, it "works better than some competitors for higher prices," while another notes that "kids can use it" as well as adults. It's available from Vevor's website for $93.
Vevor 440 Pound Electric Garage Hoist
Described as a "life saver" by one recent reviewer and as a "game changer" by another, the Vevor 440-pound Electric Garage Hoist is another of the brand's products that gets consistently impressive reviews. At the time of writing, it has accrued an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from more than 610 reviews on the brand's website. It's available for $81 and its cable can extend up to 14 feet, making it suitable for use in garages and warehouses.
An emergency stop switch is included with the tool, alongside a lift strap. To utilize the hoist's maximum capacity, it needs to be configured in a double cable layout, but it can still support up to 220-pound if it's configured with a single line. The single cable layout also makes the hoist's lift speed significantly faster, reaching a maximum of 32 feet per minute as opposed to the double cable's 16 feet per minute.
Vevor 20 Ton Hydraulic Bottle Jack
A bottle jack is most commonly used for lifting vehicles like SUVs or trucks, but it might also come in handy for DIY projects like remodelling a house. If you need a bottle jack but don't want to shell out for a jack from a big name brand, the Vevor 20-ton Hydraulic Bottle Jack is well worth a look. It can lift to a height of 17.1 inches, but its 8.9-inch minimum height means it's still compact enough to carry in a vehicle. The jack is available for $37 from Vevor's website.
Reviewers have come away impressed with the jack's capabilities, awarding it an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 220 reviews. One called it, "a beast of a jack for the money," while another reviewer claimed that they "have several," noting that "it's better quality than most [rivals]."
Vevor 1.5 Gallon Stainless Steel Sprayer
The Vevor Stainless Steel Sprayer is another of the brand's tools that's available in a range of sizes, with the 1.5 gallon sprayer retailing for $62. Buyers have left more than 360 reviews of the sprayer on the brand's website to date, giving it an average score of 4.7 out of five stars. Unlike some online retailers, Vevor doesn't directly ask its reviewers whether they'd recommend each product, but one reviewer answered the question anyway, saying they'd recommend it "without any reservations." Another called it a "real nice piece and [at a] great price."
The sprayer includes a 3.3-foot hose that can spray up to 23 feet away, and it's suitable for use with a variety of disinfection solutions as well as water. However, Vevor notes that it shouldn't be used with strong acidic or base solutions. An adjustable strap is designed to make it easy to carry for both taller and shorter users.
Vevor 1.74 Gallon Fluid Extractor
Garnering almost unanimous praise from reviewers with an average score of 4.9 out of five stars from around 340 reviews, the Vevor 1.74 Gallon Fluid Extractor is a safe bet for both professionals and hobbyists. One reviewer noted that it was a "great quality item, not cheaply made," despite its list price of only $50. Another said they were "a little skeptical about the purchase because of the low price, but boy was I wrong. This thing is very well built and works flawlessly."
The extractor comes with three tubes, a liquid suction hose, a dipstick, and a pair of sealing rings — in short, everything you'll need to get the job done. Like most of Vevor's tools, the extractor comes with a 12-month warranty, and can be returned for free within 30 days of ordering for any reason. The brand also promises to refund or replace any items that are lost or damaged in transit.
Vevor 900W Drywall Sander
DIYers looking to make home renovation less of a chore have plenty of Vevor tools to choose from, including the 900W Drywall Sander. It's available from the brand's website for $96.90, and is suitable for use on both putty and lime wall. To minimize mess, it features an integrated dust hose, although it will need to be connected up to a vacuum to function. Less mobile users shouldn't find the drywall sander too heavy, since it clocks in at around 7.7 pounds.
With an average review score of 4.7 out of five stars from over 220 reviews, the sander is another of Vevor's top-rated products. The tool's value for money is a common point that reviewers bring up, with one claiming that the tool "work[s] just as well as an $800-1,000 one." Another reviewer reports that "it's easy to use and the light allows for a smooth wall finish."
Vevor 5.5 Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vac
Vevor might not have featured on our ranking of every major shop vacuum brand, but its shop vac range still shouldn't be overlooked. Take, for example, the 5.5 Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vac, which has been subject to more than 400 reviews on Vevor's website, with an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars. Like most top-rated Vevor products, its price is one of the main factors winning reviewers over, with one claiming that "for the price, it is the strongest and best vacuum cleaner our detailer has ever used."
Some reviewers mention that its compact size surprised them, but one claims that they "like it a lot more than the heavy duty shop vac it replaced." The shop vac retails for $69, and alongside the tool itself, buyers also get a choice of two brushes, a crevice nozzle, plus various filters and bags.
How we found these top-rated Vevor tools
To narrow down Vevor's sizable range of tools into a shortlist of top-rated products, we relied on feedback left by reviewers on the brand's website. Each of the included tools has an average rating of at least 4.5 out of five stars from at least 200 reviews and has a retail price under $100. All prices listed above refer to the retail price at the time of writing, and do not account for temporary discounts or promotions.