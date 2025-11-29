What Is A Bottle Jack Used For? (And Are There Any Downsides?)

In the world of jacks, there are many you can choose from for different tasks. When you walk into to any hardware or tool store, you'll likely see a litany of different types of jacks from all manner of brands for sale. Floor jacks are pretty widely used and mostly self-explanatory. It's in the name, after all. Often positioned next to floor jacks are bottle jacks (also called bottle floor jacks), which can seem a little more esoteric if you don't know what you're looking at.

Over the years, I've used everything from cheap scissor jacks that come with your car's spare tire to hydraulic lifts made for moving bulldozers to racing jacks made to lift a stock car on the track. Bottle jacks might seem a little more specialized, but in practice, it does the same thing as all the types of jacks you're familiar with. It lifts something straight up.

But why would you use a bottle jack as opposed to a floor jack if the end goal is the same? Well, it has to do a lot with where you are working and what you plan to do. Bottle jacks lend their talents best in a shop setting, or somewhere space is at a premium.