11 Home Depot Gardening Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

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With the return of longer daylight hours and warmer weather, many people are emerging from their winter hideaway and looking to bring their outdoor spaces back to life. A vibrant patio area can provide a huge mental boost to you and your loved ones, and the same can be said for front entryways and many other perimeter spaces around your home. Cultivating a beautiful landscape that sends you off right each time you leave the house and greets you when you return is a powerful thing. But getting it right means investing in a few critical tools and accessories.

There's the obvious equipment that everyone can identify. Lawn mowers are top of mind, even as a debate about moving from gas to electric lawn care tools rages on. Yet so too are hand tools like pruning shears or rakes and shovels. Taking a trip to your local Home Depot's garden center can be an instructive choice as you look for new ways to reinvigorate your yard for the new growing season. Whether you're a homeowner seeking classic landscaping visuals or an avid planter looking to incorporate flowers or even vegetable and fruit growth in raised beds around the house, Home Depot's deep catalog of gardening tools can be a great help. These 11 tools come from a little further down the list than some might venture, meaning plenty of them may not be gear you've encountered before or thought much about in the past. However, each one has the potential to help manage lawn care tasks more fully.