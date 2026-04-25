11 Home Depot Gardening Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed
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With the return of longer daylight hours and warmer weather, many people are emerging from their winter hideaway and looking to bring their outdoor spaces back to life. A vibrant patio area can provide a huge mental boost to you and your loved ones, and the same can be said for front entryways and many other perimeter spaces around your home. Cultivating a beautiful landscape that sends you off right each time you leave the house and greets you when you return is a powerful thing. But getting it right means investing in a few critical tools and accessories.
There's the obvious equipment that everyone can identify. Lawn mowers are top of mind, even as a debate about moving from gas to electric lawn care tools rages on. Yet so too are hand tools like pruning shears or rakes and shovels. Taking a trip to your local Home Depot's garden center can be an instructive choice as you look for new ways to reinvigorate your yard for the new growing season. Whether you're a homeowner seeking classic landscaping visuals or an avid planter looking to incorporate flowers or even vegetable and fruit growth in raised beds around the house, Home Depot's deep catalog of gardening tools can be a great help. These 11 tools come from a little further down the list than some might venture, meaning plenty of them may not be gear you've encountered before or thought much about in the past. However, each one has the potential to help manage lawn care tasks more fully.
Husky 69-Inch Post Hole Digger and Tamping Bar
Any kind of job that requires you to dig into dense soil can be helped along tremendously with the addition of specialized digging gear that goes above and beyond your standard shovel. The Husky 69-Inch Post Hole Digger and Tamping Bar is a bundle deal from Home Depot priced at $90 for the pair of tools. A post hole digger may not be entirely unfamiliar territory to industrious outdoor renovators, but the tamping bar is frequently a departure from the shallow waters that most home improvers wade in during the typical renovation job.
Post hole diggers act in roughly the same capacity as giant digging tractors that construction crews sometimes operate. The tool features two opposing jaws that act like shovels as they enter the soil and then are clamped together through a lever action as you operate the handles above. This allows the tool to grab and remove a significant amount of dirt with each pass. This post hole digger offers 47-inch long handles and a pair of carbon steel, full-tempered blades for efficient work and solid durability. Meanwhile, the tamping bar features a weight just above 16 pounds and offers a 69-inch, forged steel construction. It features a tamping end on one side and a digging point on the other, allowing you to flatten soil when necessary or gain additional leverage to break up hard ground or remove rocks and other impediments more easily.
Chapin 25-Pound Waterproof Broadcast Bag
Many home improvers will have seen and perhaps used seed spreading tools in the past. Some are handheld affairs that feature small buckets capable of handling light duty lawn reseeding or fertilizer spreading tasks. Others exist on the other end of the spectrum and pair up large material buckets with wheels to make spreading topsoil, fertilizer, or seeds over large swaths of land easier. The Chapin 25-Pound Waterproof Broadcast Bag exists somewhere in between these two extremes. It's available from Home Depot for $38, making it a fairly inexpensive purchase that can help get plenty of jobs done with fewer refilling requirements worming their way into the process. The tool features a waterproof bag that serves as its hopper, allowing you to spread lawn and soil amendments even when the weather turns a little less hospitable. The bag's large capacity also makes it ideal for medium-sized landscaping jobs and even some on the larger end.
The tool utilizes an enclosed gear system that helps round out its capability as a wet weather spreader option. It offers a padded shoulder strap that makes carrying the hopper more comfortable as well as six gate settings to lock in the exact spreading speed for the task you have lined up for it. The spreader can be leveraged for pesticides and fertilizers, as well as numerous seed types for reestablishing a lawn that's suffered through a tough winter. It's also a solid choice when seeding flowers or other cover crops in a large bed without worrying about the myriad issues that can come from hand sowing.
Razor-Back 10-by-10-Inch Steel Tamper
The Razor-Back 10-by-10-Inch Steel Tamper is a tool used specifically for leveling outdoor ground elements. You won't always need one for basic landscaping tasks, but if you're ever planning on installing hardscaping of really any sort, this tool becomes an instrumental essential. There are a few different options in the market, but they all center on this one singular design language: A handle attached to a flat, usually square, steel head. This option is the largest available from Home Depot, listed at $55. The tool also features a one-piece construction with the head and handle forged together in order to minimize the potential of breaking the tamper in half during the naturally violent nature of its use.
The tool is rounded out by a cushion grip fixed at the top of the handle, making the repetitive and physically demanding action of slamming it into the ground just a bit easier on the hands and body. Laying paver walkways, leveling the soil ahead of a new planting of sod across the lawn, or smashing down fresh asphalt to get a level finished product are all well within the wheelhouse of this semi-niche gardening tool.
Great States 18-Inch Reel Mower
This tool is a throwback to a different era of lawn care, as the first American reel mower was patented in 1868. These types of lawn cutters rely on a rotating drum of blades rather than the spinning action generated by a standard lawn mower. Of course, you'll still need some key tools to keep your mower blades sharp, but the task of maintaining a reel mower is, on the whole, much simpler. These tools also deliver a cut akin to the way scissors shear through hair, paper, or other material, delivering a finer cut to your lawn than a standard gasoline or electric lawn mower offers.
The Great States 18-Inch Reel Mower is available from Home Depot for $116, and other sizes are also listed at the outlet. The tool's heat-treated alloy steel blades offer durability, and the mower itself is incredibly light, making for a mobile cutting option that's perfect for smaller lawns or even maintainers hoping to capture a little nostalgia in their weekly maintenance. It can also be a nice departure from the standard cutting experience, rolled out every few weeks to deliver a change of pace in the same way that you'll often want to cut in different directions across successive mows (a mistake that's easy to make with your mower). The Great States reel mower features five blades in the rotating drum alongside height adjustments ranging from 1 inch to 2.5 inches. I recently invested in a reel mower, and even though it's a new tool it fits right at home alongside some of the tools I own that have been around the block.
Ryobi 40V Vac Attack Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher Kit
The typical do-it-yourself lawn maintainer will understand the value of a leaf blower. Many will own one and use it on a regular basis. It's often considered a standard fare tool, but Ryobi's 40V Vac Attack Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher Kit looks the part but offers the opposite effect. Instead of delivering a powerful jet stream of air to move material away from you, grass, leaves, and other debris are sucked up into its impeller in order to mulch material and put a new face on your yard cleanup tasks. The tool is available as a kit option from Home Depot for $229 (or $149 for the bare tool). This is a notable savings for buyers new to the 40V Ryobi platform, as buying each component individually would ring up at a cumulative price tag of $377.
The tool offers over 30 minutes of runtime when paired with a 4Ah battery. This will often be more than enough power to suction up loose leaves and debris around the yard for an immaculate finish and create plenty of fresh mulch to add to your garden beds (or toss without mess or hassle if you've already got enough). The leaf vacuum also features a variable speed dial that allows for a lighter touch when seeking to remove only the top layer of leaves from a mulched garden bed, for instance.
Best Choice Products Heavy Duty Dual-Wheel Wheelbarrow Cart
Wheelbarrows come in many shapes and sizes. Brands like Makita, which frequently dabbles in the quirky and interesting, even offer battery-operated wheelbarrow solutions. One interesting take on the time-honored classic is Best Choice Products' Heavy Duty Dual-Wheel Wheelbarrow Cart. It's available from Home Depot for $120, and as the name suggests it rolls on two wheels rather than a single one. Both rolling units feature deep treads and a 16-inch dimension. They form the backbone of the cart's 500-pound weight capacity, but the tool also features a built-in stand on the user-end of the bucket, allowing it to set into a firm stance as you load the cart up with material.
It offers quality performance over a range of challenging terrains, and the air-filled pneumatic tires make for a high-quality support tool ready to take on whatever task might be on the docket out in the yard. This wheelbarrow with monster truck energy also utilizes a split-handle design that makes maneuvering with the wheelbarrow cart more fluid while offering improved control.
Vevor 24-Inch Compost Spreader
The Vevor 24-Inch Compost Spreader is essentially a large rotating drum connected to an elongated handle. It's 24 inches wide, delivering plenty of coverage area as you roll the tool back and forth across your lawn. It might look a little unwieldy and strange, but this tool operates as perhaps the best option for laying down a consistent coverage of topsoil, compost, peat moss, or new grass seed to reestablish growth in a weak lawn. The spreader basically acts like sieve formatted as a round, rolling solution. As you move the tool across your yard, material within the drum seeps out of the steel mesh walls in order to create an even spread of material.
The tool is listed as a new solution at Home Depot, and it's available for $69. The drum can hold 2.66 cubic feet of material and features a 12-by-20-millimeter mesh dimension to support even spreading of fine grains of that material across your lawn. It also offers three adjustable height settings in the handle component for enhanced comfort during use. This can be a game changer for lawn maintainers seeking a means of fertilizing, reseeding, or adding soil amendments across the entirety of a yard without creating low coverage areas or missing spots along the way.
WaLensee 58-Inch Moss and Weed Remover Brush
The WaLensee 58-Inch Moss and Weed Remover Brush is a solid addition to any home maintainer's tool collection. At first glance it might look a bit gimmicky, but the solution's value becomes immediately and abundantly clear upon first use. It's available at Home Depot for $41, making it relatively inexpensive for a tool that may just completely change the way you deal with weeds around the house. The tool offers a 58-inch handle with a non-slip rubber grip for better handling control. At the bottom end it offers two interchangeable brush heads.
One attachment features a straight wire brush construction that causes havoc to the aerial growth and root structure of weeds that poke through the cracks of paver walkways or sidewalk edges. The other head features a V-shaped wire brush for more targeted access to tricky spots, as well as a steel blade attached to the top to introduce additional digging capabilities into the tool. It's handle is adjustable to three lengths, making the tool a great option for use at standing height, lower down, or across a range of personal height requirements. Based on my own personal experience, this tool does indeed work quite well to rip weeds apart.
Costway 36-by-10-Inch Heavy Duty Lawn Leveling Rake
The lawn leveling rake is a common sight at golf courses and other specialty outdoor landscaping areas, but it's not often seen in residential use. However, it can be a game changer for anyone looking to create a smoother, more beautiful outdoor landscape around their home. The tool features a flat head with an elongated, typically rectangular, shape. The result of floating the rake over your lawn delivers a leveling effect when adding soil or other amendments to the grass thanks to its long dimensions.
The Costway 36-by-10-Inch Heavy Duty Lawn Leveling Rake is a good option, available from Home Depot for $55. The tool features a 67-inch handle that features two detachable rods to allow for more compact storage when the seasons change and the rake needs to be put away for a few months. It's a heavy, flat raking tool with a weight of 12.5 pounds, allowing you to evenly spread new additions to the lawn evenly across the surface, filling in low spots with ease and pulling material away from higher areas to create a constant, even height across the yard.
Chapin Garden Seeder
The Chapin Garden Seeder has been named among the best garden seeders of 2026 by Bob Vila. It's available for $140 at Home Depot and can make for a solid choice when planting across a large growing space in particular. The tool is capable of sowing small seeds as well as larger plant starters thanks to its six interchangeable seed plates, allowing the unit to accommodate 20 different types of seeds from the most delicate to large or oblong seed material.
This garden seeder offers full service capabilities including prep work with the help of a zinc plow blade located at the bottom of the tool. The wide, rear, rotating wheel and blade act in tandem to mark rows and then operate to cover seeds once they've been dropped into the soil. This makes the tool a multipurpose solution that handles numerous aspects of the task of seeding a new crop of fruits or vegetables in your garden. It's also designed and engineered in the United States, giving users a sort of "homegrown" experience to support their planting needs alongside a 1-year limited warranty.
Husky 54-Inch Adjustable Thatch Rake
Rakes run the gamut when it comes to shapes and sizes. One that looks fairly standard but offers a unique look and capability when inspecting the tool a little closer is the thatch rake. Husky is one of the many tool brands that Home Depot owns outright, and you can get one of its 54-Inch Adjustable Thatch Rake units both online and at brick-and-mortar locations for $60. The tool is set on a wooden handle for a classic experience and feel while raking the lawn. It also utilizes an adjustable blade for consistent performance across all types of ground. The tool's straight teeth offer a different approach to raking than many might be accustomed to in their routine outdoor tasks.
This rake is specifically used to support the removal of dead built-up material in the lawn's thatch layer. This component of the lawn frequently goes unnoticed because it resides beneath the aerial growth on the surface. Too much thatch buildup can constrict your lawn and lead to browning or subpar growing speed. Ultimately, the thatch layer protects the roots from the elements above, but too much of it can choke out that undergrown layer and prevent air, moisture, and nutrients from reaching their target destination. This rake's adjustable teeth and long handle make for a tool that's easy to use and can do wonders for the health of your yard.