Common Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes When Shopping For Milwaukee Tools
With such a large portfolio of products and multiple retail partners, there are many advantages to investing in the Milwaukee ecosystem. Whether you're looking for hand tools, power tools, or adding another toolbox to your modular Packout storage system, there's always something new in the lineup. Although some non-tool Milwaukee products are also known to fall short of expectations, like their poorly made Packout bags, it's generally a pretty beloved manufacturer that is trusted by professionals, homeowners, and DIYers alike.
However, when you're just getting started with building your tool collection, it can be easy to overspend on tools you don't need or miss out on added benefits that come with its network of distributors. To help you get more bang for your buck, here are some common mistakes that people make when buying Milwaukee tools, why they matter, and how you can avoid making them yourself.
1. Taking into account future tool needs
Apart from the tools themselves, you might also want to think about how the rest of the Milwaukee ecosystem can play a role in your life. While Milwaukee has a lot to offer, there are many tools offered by its competitors that it doesn't have, like Ryobi's Power Carver Kit and Foam Cutter. Although you can mix and match tools from other brands, it's not always ideal if you need to invest in separate battery systems. If you're dead set on Milwaukee as a brand, the next step is to check its product line-up for the tools you actually need.
If you have an unlimited budget and need to use power tools regularly, you don't necessarily have to choose between the brand's different battery systems. But while you can get the strongest battery in the Milwaukee lineup, it's not necessarily the one that best fits your needs. While the M18 battery system offers 250+ compatible tools, it's possible that the tools you actually need are already covered by its least powerful M12 battery system, which has 150+ compatible products. If you do occasionally need to use more powerful Milwaukee tools, you can also just rent them for as long as you need them. Not only will this save you money, but it also eliminates the need for long-term storage and reduces the number of tools you need to maintain.
2. Not considering regular maintenance requirements
Although Milwaukee tools already come at a premium price point, the spending doesn't stop after you check out your cart. In fact, many people buying tools for the first time often don't take into consideration the overall cost of operation, which includes consistent maintenance. Previously, we've mentioned that some Milwaukee power tools require more maintenance than you expect, especially those in its lineup that require sharpness to function properly, like its lawn mowers, chainsaws, saws, and trimmers. In some cases, they may need everything from cleaning and oiling to full blade replacements, all of which require time, effort, and skill.
As for its battery-powered tools, the Milwaukee batteries are not immune to the slew of other issues associated with lithium-ion batteries. One of the many Milwaukee products you should definitely not buy secondhand is its power tool batteries, which will naturally degrade with normal use. However, you can get more years out of it if you practice good battery-use habits and store it according to Milwaukee's care guidelines.
If you're not diligent about your tool maintenance, the least you have to worry about is that it stops working properly and causes delays with your projects. But in more serious cases, it can void the warranty and even lead to injuries or accidents. That said, you can do everything right but still end up with a defective product, since Milwaukee batteries have a history of recalls due to the risk of explosions.
3. Buying from unauthorized retailers
It should go without saying that it's always a good idea to only buy from authorized retailers. We've cautioned against buying Milwaukee products on Amazon, as there have been recurring reports of people receiving counterfeit batteries. While not all Amazon sellers are guilty, they're not held to the same accountability as authorized retailers. In the long run, this could damage your legitimate Milwaukee tools and pose safety risks, including fire hazards. If you're not sure where to find authentic Milwaukee products, you can check the Milwaukee partners page on its official website. Some of the popular online retailers with physical stores in the United States that are part of its official distribution network include Home Depot, White Cap, and Ace Hardware. Plus, there are plenty of other stores that carry Milwaukee products, like Summit Racing, West Marine, NAPA Auto Parts, and Blain's Farm and Fleet.
Apart from the peace of mind that comes from knowing you are buying legitimate products, purchasing from an authorized retailer ensures Milwaukee will honor the warranty. Even without registration, Milwaukee notes that the tool's date is enough to check if you're still eligible for support. Milwaukee also mentions that having the receipt on hand can make a difference during verification. That said, even authorized retailers have their own fair share of problems. Previously, we've reported how lenient return policies have led to people accidentally buying used tools from Home Depot straight off the shelf.
4. Not understanding different return policies
Similar to other brands, normal wear and tear isn't usually considered grounds for warranty coverage. While Milwaukee does offer repairs and replacements, it only covers defective materials or workmanship. However, there are other ways to get your money back if you've changed your mind or realized that you didn't get the right tool. The specific retailer you purchase your Milwaukee tools from makes a difference, since store return policies vary. The scope will vary depending on where you made the purchase and on the condition you return it in.
For example, we've gone in-depth into what happens to returned tools at Home Depot, wherein many "like-new" tools can be returned within a 30- or 90-day window. But take note: its return policy has additional conditions, including an extended 365-day return window if you're a Home Depot credit card holder or have a commercial account. If you don't have the receipt on hand, you'll only have 30 days to return it unless you're okay with store credit. Conversely, other sellers, like Capital Tools USA, are a little bit stricter. Apart from a 30-day window, you'll need to both have it in its original packaging and provide your proof of purchase. Depending on the retailer, you'll also have the option to return the product in-store or by mail. If it isn't defective or damaged, you can expect to pay the shipping cost if you buy it from Ace Hardware.
5. Not taking advantage of promotions
If you have a little more wiggle room in your budget, opting for bundles and kits can be a great way to get your tools at a lower price. Depending on the retailer, some limited-time deals you can expect include coupons, bundles, and kits. For example, Home Depot had a special Black Friday sale offering free batteries with eligible Milwaukee tools, which can be a great way to hit two birds with one stone. For people looking to make one-time investments, there are also tool kit options, like the Milwaukee 7-Tool Combo Kit, which covers a lot of ground.
While it isn't always the case, it is important to watch out for bundles that include discontinued products. In some cases, they may be discounted because newer models offer better value, given improvements in technology, performance, and overall longevity. As your collection grows, the bundle strategy may not be worth doing since you will probably already have most of the tools you need in your arsenal. That said, some bundles can still offer good value, even if you end up with duplicates. Apart from selling them separately or gifting them to friends, there are many places that accept old tools for donation, like Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, or your local tool library.