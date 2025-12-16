5 Places To Donate Your Old Tools And Cut Down On Workspace Clutter

Part of the fun of being a homeowner is amassing a wealth of tools to store in the garage. Between power tools, hand tools, and outdoor power equipment, a garage's storage capacity can be reached pretty quickly in a short amount of time. That can be especially true if you have a hobby like auto repair or woodworking. And while storage totes and wall storage systems can save space, at the end of the day a workspace only has so much room.

One way to reduce workspace clutter is to donate your old tools. Sometimes you'll upgrade from a small, affordable cordless drill to something with a little more power; Other reasons for donation might be that you purchased a unitasker and have no need for it, or you're moving to a smaller space and need more room. Regardless of why, donation is a satisfying way to reduce the clutter in your garage while simultaneously helping out someone in need. It certainly beats adding to the nearly 300 million tons of waste generated by Americans annually.

We've assembled this list of five places to donate your old tools and cut down on workspace clutter to help you find reputable places that provide that service. Some of these places are charities; Others are community resources or thrift stores that benefit local services. Most of these places are available in major cities across the country, and many provide a tax benefit in exchange for your donation.