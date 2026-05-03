15 Best Gas Stations In 2026, Ranked
When you need gas, it's not always convenient to drive for miles to reach the cheapest gas or fanciest convenience store. Not all gas stations are equal, however, especially when it comes to the type of gas they offer, the discounts you can get at the pump, and what amenities are offered on-site.
The best gas stations have three main things. First, we want thousands of locations for convenience. Next, we want rewards programs that don't make you jump through hoops. Finally, we're looking at extra perks, such as competitive pricing, high-quality Top Tier gas, or bonus amenities like EV charging.
When it comes to competitive pricing, although there is at least one great alternative to GasBuddy, we used the site to get a glimpse at gas prices in real time. Prices aren't everything on our list, but we did want to highlight which gas stations offer affordability as a top perk. We outline our methodology below.
Wawa
Wawa has a lot to offer, but it lacks some of the perks that other gas stations have, like thousands of locations countrywide (Wawa only has around 1,200 locations in the U.S). Most of those are on the eastern U.S. coast, spread across states like Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
Wawa does have some in-store perks, like EV charging at various fueling stations. Free air is also a tame perk we can appreciate. Wawa also has a points-based rewards program. While our favorite rewards programs offer substantial discounts every time you fuel up, the points system is still a benefit because you earn rewards over time.
Wawa is partly employee-owned, with an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which might appeal to some consumers. In terms of gas prices, one of our most important metrics, Wawa didn't knock it out of the park. In Florida, the state with the most Wawa locations, the gas station didn't rank among the top ten stations with the lowest gas prices.
Casey's
Casey's only has around 2,800 locations in the U.S., and most of those gas stations are centered in the Midwest. Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri have the most Casey's stations, while states like Arkansas and Kentucky have fewer than 100.
Casey's earns points for its EV charging offerings, but those are also geographically limited. For example, Iowa has the most Casey's gas stations (12) with EV charging, while states including Kansas, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin only have one each. Casey's gas stations also have car washes, though it's unclear how many stations offer this perk.
Casey's rewards program is also based on points. The program requires you to spend money in-store for the highest return on your dollar. However, based on the point earnings, you can expect to get 5¢ off per gallon for about every $25 you spend on in-store items. In Iowa, where Casey's has the most locations, it appears to have more affordable gas than many competitors, according to GasBuddy at the time of writing.
Speedway
Did you know that Speedway is owned by a Japanese company? It's also a sibling of 7-Eleven, but has far fewer locations and is in fewer states. Speedway is a mostly midwestern offering, though there is a smattering of stores in western states, including California, Arizona, and New Mexico. The majority of stores are in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.
Speedway has a point-based rewards program. You can earn points on merchandise and gas (though the return is lower on the latter). The gas chain also has monthly perks, sweepstakes, and special purchase-based clubs that can help you net more savings when you roll into the gas station.
While Speedway doesn't have as much reach as the other top gas stations of 2026, if they're common in your area, you might find the rewards and gas prices amount to a good deal. At the time of writing, GasBuddy reported Speedway as one of the top ten most affordable gas stations in Ohio (where Speedway has the most locations).
Circle K
With over 6,000 pump locations in the U.S., Circle K is only missing from three continental U.S. states. You'll find the most Circle K gas stations in Florida, Texas, and Arizona, but other states also have hundreds of stores.
When it comes to rewards, Circle K has a little something for everyone. First off, the Inner Circle program earns you 3¢ off per gallon just for signing up (though discounts can range higher depending on your purchasing habits and signup perks). Members also get Polar Pops for 79¢, but that's only at select sites.
EV charging is a notable perk at Circle K, too. As the stores are open 24/7, Circle K might be a convenient place to charge your car, no matter when you're traveling. If you don't drive an EV, there's good news for you, too; GasBuddy showed that Circle K had the absolute cheapest gas in Florida (where it has the most locations) at the time of writing.
7-Eleven
7-Eleven has over 12,000 locations in the U.S. Not all of those stores are gas stations, but you will find the brand in 45 states and territories. California, Texas, and Florida have the most 7-Eleven locations, with over 1,000 each.
7-Eleven's rewards program is a nice perk, with regular discounts of up to 5¢ per gallon. The program goes a bit further than other gas station rewards in that you can also lock in gas prices for a set amount of time. With 7-Rewards, there are also recurring and special promotion discounts, like a new signup offer for 11¢ off your first seven fill-ups.
Another perk at 7-Eleven is EV charging. Though only a few states (including California, Texas, Florida, and others) have EV charging at the time of writing, 7-Eleven notes that its charging network is still growing.
Valero
Although Valero has fewer locations than some other big-name gas stations, it earned points from us for its rewards app and Top Tier gas. With over 4,900 locations in the U.S., most of Valero's stations can be found in Texas (there are over 2,200 in the state), though states like California and Georgia have hundreds.
For rewards, Valero offers an app (ValeroPay+) on both Android and Apple app stores. The app includes a station-finder, mobile wallet payment, and "exclusive in-app discounts." The app's terms and conditions, at the time of writing, included offers of up to 20¢ off per gallon.
Since it's a big corporation (Valero's parent company also owns other properties), Top Tier gas is to be expected. Some may expect EV charging, too, but Valero doesn't advertise this service. However, a search of the EV charging finder site PlugShare shows many Valero entries. At the time of writing, Valero did not rank on GasBuddy's list of the most affordable gas prices in Texas, where the majority of its stores are located.
76
Although there are not many 76 gas stations across the United States, there are perks to stopping in next time you drive past one. For one thing, 76 stations (no, you're not alone in wondering how 76 got its name) have a robust rewards program that is about more than just gas discounts. Sprinkled along the eastern and western coasts of the U.S., 76 stations are most prevalent in California, followed by Washington and Oregon.
Like other gas station rewards programs, 76's KickBack rewards runs on a points system. In addition, every KickBack Points member automatically gets entered into drawings for seasonal prizes, with a chance to win items ranging from thousands of points (applicable for all purchases) to sweepstakes worth $10,000.
76 also has a mobile app, where new signups receive 20¢ off per gallon on their first tank. The Fuel Forward App also guarantees a 5¢ per gallon discount for regular use, too. Plus, your KickBack rewards live inside the Fuel Forward App for convenient accrual and spending. Not that you'll need those discounts; at the time of writing, 7-Eleven ranked second-best on GasBuddy's list of the cheapest gas prices in California.
QuikTrip
QuikTrip is another relatively small gas station chain with plenty going for it. You'll find Top Tier gas at QuikTrip stores, plus a rewards program that's point-based. Yet the franchise is only in 22 states and territories, with just over 1,200 across the country. Texas has the most QuikTrip locations, followed by Georgia and Arizona.
When it comes to rewards, QuikTrip used to use points, but abandoned that concept for a flat daily discount with opportunities to earn more. For current members, the QT Pay app offers per-gallon discounts daily, and a 5% discount applicable in the app and store. The app also has stackable promotions you can use to save more, but no word on those specifics outside of the app.
Like some other smaller gas stations, it's unclear whether QuikTrip has its own EV charging network. And, at the time of writing, QuikTrip did not rank among the top ten cheapest gas stations based on GasBuddy's data on Texas. Then again, QT Pay app users might be getting discounts others aren't getting that could help wrangle the price down.
Phillips 66
There are over 2,500 Phillips 66 locations in the United States, with most popping up in the central states. Missouri has the most locations, followed by Oklahoma and Kansas. Even if you live in a state with no Phillips 66, you may be familiar with Phillips 66's other gas station — the 76.
Though there are far fewer Phillips 66 locations, the gas station uses the same KickBack rewards as 76 stations. Not only that, but deals and discounts offered by 76 under the Fuel Forward app are the same at Phillips 66. You can get 20¢ off per gallon on your first tank of gas after signing up, and 5¢ off per gallon after that.
On the same level as its counterpart, Phillips 66 also has Top Tier gas. However, some Phillips 66 stations also have EV chargers. The gas station chargers use the EV Connect app, or you can use a credit card to pay. For drivers of gas-powered cars, it's good to know that Phillips 66 ranked among the top ten on GasBuddy's list of the most affordable gas stations in Missouri.
Chevron
Chevron may be the only gas station out there with an iconic claymation advertising campaign. In addition to Chevron with Techron, Chevron gas stations also carry the Top Tier label. It's not surprising; the owner of Chevron is BP, a British company that owns various gas station chains. As for the Chevron brand, there are over 7,000 locations in the U.S., with the majority found in California.
Chevron's rewards program, Chevron Texaco Rewards, is one of the highlights at this gas station. Big names like Newsweek and Statista have rated the rewards program "America's Best" in multiple years. Depending on the promotion and your spending habits, you can save up to 50¢ per gallon.
When we checked gas prices on GasBuddy, Chevron didn't rank in the top ten for affordable gas in California. Since gas in California is different — and often more expensive than in other states — this might not be too surprising. Yet the rewards program could make Chevron affordable enough to add to your regular route.
BP
While Chevron covers much of the West Coast and the Southeast, its sibling BP spans more of the Eastern U.S. Over 8,100 BP gas station locations serve states like Illinois, Michigan, and Georgia. Unlike other gas station chains owned by the same parent company, BP has a separate rewards model for its branded stores.
The BP rewards app, Earnify, gives drivers a 5¢ per gallon discount, with the ability to earn additional rewards on gas and convenience store purchases. At the time of writing, a new signup offer worth 250 points was also on the table.
Plus, not only can you find EV chargers at BP gas stations, but BP also has charging stations across the U.S. Via the app or BP's Pulse website, you can find charging locations across a range of states. For those reliant on gas, signing up for earnify rewards may be the best move, as when we checked GasBuddy, BP did not have competitive prices for gas in Illinois.
Exxon Mobil
In the same league as 7-Eleven and Shell, Exxon Mobil has over 11,200 locations in the U.S. The gas chain covers 45 states and territories, although most locations are centered in the Eastern and Southern states. Texas has the most locations (over 1,900), while Florida (more than 1,000) and New York (over 700) were runners-up.
Fuel rewards with Exxon Mobil are variable and based on a points system. Exxon Mobil notes that you can earn up to 20¢ off per gallon when stacking various rewards and discounts. For example, linking an AARP account or buying more than 100 gallons of gas in a month moves you to a different earning tier.
As far as other perks, we couldn't find any evidence that Exxon Mobil is working on EV charging stations at its gas retailers. However, the brand does use Top Tier gas, which may also explain why it didn't rank among GasBuddy's top ten reportedly cheapest offerings in Texas.
CITGO
CITGO is a smaller gas chain with a lot to offer. With around 4,400 locations over 2,000 cities in the U.S., CITGO has a substantial presence largely in the eastern U.S. Its top locations are North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, all with over 340 locations each. Another great feature of CITGO is its rewards program, which has one of the best cents-per-gallon base offers we've seen.
Club CITGO welcomes new users with a 20 cents off per gallon offer for their first tank of gas. Then, you get 3¢ off per gallon every day, with special perks on specific days. One Friday each month, members get 5¢ off per gallon; one Tuesday per month, it's 9¢ off. Bonus days and local offers add to the savings.
Another noteworthy perk with CITGO is its EV charging offerings. CITGO doesn't share much about its EV charging program, but sites like PlugShare list CITGO locations as charging spots. That's a plus for plug-in hybrids, as CITGO isn't necessarily the cheapest gas option, according to GasBuddy at the time of writing, at least in North Carolina.
Shell
Shell has the most gas stations nationwide, with over 12,000 locations in every state except Montana. Texas and California have the most Shell stations, with Florida coming in third. Though stations dot the U.S., most are concentrated on the coasts and in the Midwest.
Like other major gas station chains, Shell has a strong rewards program that we found easy to use when we signed up. Shell Fuel Rewards doesn't state a minimum cents-per-gallon discount, but without purchasing anything but gas, I've regularly received 5¢ off per gallon. However, new signups receive specific perks, like up to 30¢ off per gallon. Discounts can also be stacked if you're a member of AARP or AAA.
Shell also has EV charging at many of its gas stations; the search tool shows dozens in California, where Shell has the largest presence. Granted, the gas station may not offer the lowest prices at the pump — the gas station did not rank on GasBuddy's most affordable list for California — but those behind-the-scenes discounts could make it worth a pit stop.
Marathon/ARCO
Under the brand names Marathon and ARCO, there are over 7,000 gas stations across the U.S. ScrapeHero reports a higher figure of over 7,800 Marathon locations, though it's unclear whether those include the ARCO brand. Marathon has the most gas stations in Ohio, California, and Michigan. Both brands have Top Tier gasoline, and they operate under the same rewards program.
Marathon ARCO rewards has a base discount of 5¢ off per gallon of gas, while new signups earn the equivalent of $6 in cash. The program also has monthly fuel challenges, with themes like Refer a Friend, Choose Your Challenge, and Fuel Up to Level Up.
Although Marathon/ARCO can be a great deal if you use the rewards program, the gas station chain didn't have the cheapest reported gas prices in Ohio when we checked GasBuddy. However, the brand did hit the top ten in California and Michigan, with relatively low gas prices at the time of writing.
Methodology
Our methodology involved researching gas stations across the U.S. to find out how many locations, what type of rewards, and what other perks they offer. We didn't include gas stations with too few locations or those that require membership fees.
From there, we moved gas stations closer to number one based on the rewards programs. Naturally, gas station chains with the best rewards ranked higher on our list. We also looked at EV charging and did a quick check on gas prices to determine which stations offer the best deal. However, our methodology isn't based on prices alone, since they can vary so much by day, city, and applicable discounts.
Gas stations that offer Top Tier gas got a bump on our list, too. Retailers with Top Tier licensing have to ensure their gas meets performance requirements. According to Top Tier, this higher-quality fuel helps protect your engine, supports fuel economy, and helps clean out engine deposits.