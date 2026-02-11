The US Gas Station Chain You Might Not Know Is Owned By A Japanese Company

Whether or not you are particular about which brand of gas you put in your car, you probably don't think much about who owns a particular chain of gas stations. And that's why it's probably surprising for American motorists to learn that some gas station brands operating in the U.S. are actually Russian-owned, for example.

But those Russian-owned Lukoil stations in the Northeast are far from the only gasoline retailers in America owned by an overseas company. In fact, one large gasoline chain that has an especially large presence in the Midwest is actually owned by a massive Japanese corporation, and the story of how it came to be that way is quite fascinating.

Speedway is the gas station we're talking about here, and even if you don't have Speedway stations in your area, you've very likely heard of Speedway's Japanese owner, Seven & i Holdings (also known as 7-Eleven). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd has owned the Speedway gas station chain since 2021 and the international 7-Eleven brand of convenience stores since 2005. It's an interesting story of how two historic and well-known American roadside brands continue to prosper under Japanese ownership in the modern era.