The US Gas Station Chain You Might Not Know Is Owned By A Russian Company

Filling up your car with gas is one of those daily routine things that many people put almost no thought into. While a small portion of drivers put effort into researching the various tiers of gasoline and which brands offer them, many others just stop at whichever gas station has the lowest price or is most convenient to visit.

Unless they are deep into gasoline science or have a long-running brand loyalty, the name on the pumps means very little, let alone the country a brand comes from. This is why a lot of Americans might be unaware that one of Russia's largest oil companies has a sizable retail presence in certain parts of the country.

Lukoil is Russia's second-largest oil company and was established in the waning days of the Soviet Union. Its large, global footprint currently includes around 200 gas stations operating in the Northeastern United States. However, the days of American Lukoil stations being Russian-owned are likely coming to an end, with the company announcing plans to sell off its international operations to a U.S. investment group.