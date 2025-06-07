What Happened To Standard Oil, The Once-Largest Oil Company In The World

Antitrust lawsuits have shaken up the American economic landscape for over a century. Whether they're going after tech monopolies or breaking up telecom conglomerates, antitrust laws have been a central component of preserving a sense of fairness in America's economy. But followers of Meta and Apple's recent antitrust trials might be surprised to learn that the legacy of the country's current tech monopoly debate is rooted in a similar conversation as that of the oil industry. Roughly 100 years before tech moguls like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk dominated the world's economic landscape, a very different kind of industry giant had a claim on the U.S. economy. While the name Rockefeller is now associated with philanthropy and iconic Christmas tree lightings, to older generations, it was synonymous with both the heights of American capitalism and the cutthroat business practices behind it.

Advertisement

The world's first recognized billionaire John D. Rockefeller, ascended to the pinnacle of American success through his conglomerate, Standard Oil, which he grew from a small refinery in Cleveland, Ohio, to the world's largest oil company in less than half a century. At its peak, Standard Oil owned 91% of the U.S. oil market, accumulating a mass of wealth so high that it gave rise to oil's moniker as "black gold." At his peak, Rockefeller's assets were 1.5% of America's total GDP — roughly the same percentage as Elon Musk in 2024.

However, over a century later, America's largest oil empire has seemingly disappeared from the public consciousness. How Standard Oil fell from the pinnacle of America's energy sector harkens back to the earliest days of the U.S. fight against monopolies. It serves as a testament to both the strengths and failings of these legislative priorities.

Advertisement