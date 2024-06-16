Antitrust Suits Explained: What It Means When The Government Goes After Big Tech

"Monopoly" is more than just a popular board game that went off the deep end. In the real world, companies like Live Nation and, of course, tech giants, are accused of holding monopolies. When there's a single company within an industry with enough power to dictate costs, leaving consumers with no alternatives, it becomes too powerful to remain as a single entity. Antitrust laws are designed to keep the market balanced and prevent companies from holding a monopoly, as a free market operates best when there is competition.

Consider when Disney bought 21st Century Fox Studios. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) conducted an investigation and appraisal to determine if Disney's acquisition would harm competition in the market. Ultimately, the DOJ determined it wouldn't, and Disney was allowed to make the purchase. Amazon was also accused of cornering the market in a way that prevents competitors from selling, though the trial for this litigation isn't set to take place until 2026.

These days, the tech industry has been stirring up antitrust lawsuits. With the expansion of artificial intelligence and machine learning, there's a lot for corporations to gain by limiting competition. The government's job is to ensure that other businesses and consumers aren't being taken advantage of.