Who Owns Wawa Gas Stations?

Wawa, a large convenience store and gas station chain, started out in 1902 when George Wood founded the Wawa Dairy in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Its products were sourced from its herd of certified Guernsey cows, which produced what was called "doctor certified" milk, delivered by the dairy to the homes of area residents. The name "Wawa", which is the Native American Ojibwe word for the Canada goose that appears in the company's logo, is also the name of the town in Delaware County where the dairy originally existed.

Fast forward to 1964 when Grahame Wood, the founder's grandson, saw the milk delivery business dwindling. He realized that consumers' shopping habits were changing, with supermarkets becoming more common as places to purchase their dairy products. This led Wood to open the first Wawa Food Market in Folsom, Pennsylvania that year. Within five years, the Wawa chain expanded to the neighboring states of Delaware and New Jersey. Prepared foods like fried chicken and hamburgers were added, with the now-famous hoagies introduced in 1970. While gas stations were not part of the original Wawa plan, the first store that included fuel was built in 1996, in Millsboro, Delaware. And since around 2004, every single Wawa store built has had a gas station.

As far as the ownership of Wawa, one of the the best U.S. convenience stores goes, there are two levels to consider. One of these is the Wood family, who share approximately 60% of the business. Then there are the Wawa employees, who own the other 40% through an employee stock ownership plan.