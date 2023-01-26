Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Wawa

As electric cars make their way off drawing boards and onto American roads, drivers' concerns with EVs stop being theoretical and start being practical. U.S. drivers' reservations about the country's motor pool going electric stem from driving range primarily, where a majority of surveyed drivers worry about limited driving range.

We agree with Car and Driver: EV market share is higher this year than ever before and likely to keep rising, but thus far, no single service has stood up and said "We're the new gas stations. We're making a commitment that EV drivers nationwide can charge their cars here."

Instead, a wide variety of retailers with heavy customer traffic have begun to treat EV charging as an appealing new revenue stream. Kroger and Walmart have already made EV charging available to customers, in addition to the many conventional gas stations that have incorporated a plug-in charger or two. Recently, East Coast convenience store chain Wawa also got into the EV game. How do they compare to other charge providers?