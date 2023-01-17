Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Kroger

Kroger doesn't own any of the EV chargers on its premises. Instead, it has partnered with Electrify America, Tesla, Blink, Volta, and EVgo. This means how much you spend to recharge your electric vehicle at Kroger depends on the EV charger provider. For instance, if you're using an EV charger installed by Electrify America, you could spend 31 cents or 43 cents per kWh depending on your membership privileges — but if you're charged per minute, you could spend 24 cents or 32 cents.

On the other hand, if you're using Tesla's supercharger at Kroger, it could cost you between 42 cents to 57 cents per kWh depending on your location, according to Electrek. Similarly, if you've opted to use Blink level 3 superchargers at any Kroger retail stores, you could spend 49 cents to 69 cents per kWh (via ChargeHub). However, you could spend between $6.99 to $9.99 to use Blink DC fast chargers for 10 to 30 minutes in states where EV drivers are billed per minute.

You could also charge your EV for free if you can access Volta level 2 chargers at any Kroger retail store. Alternatively, you could use EVgo fast chargers at Kroger and spend between 22 cents to 34 cents per kWh.

According to Kroger, customers can access over 350 charging stations in its retail stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.