5 Gas Station Etiquette Rules Every Driver Should Know

The venerable gas station is a fixture of the modern world. It's where we all go to get gasoline, snacks, food, and other things. They've been around since your grandparents were young, and they should be around for quite a while longer, as EVs are still a work in progress. You've likely been to one this week, and if not, you'll definitely go to one next week. It's one of the few nearly ubiquitous human experiences, and like most of the other things we share as a species, there's a set of unwritten rules that help make the experience as pleasant as possible for everyone involved.

Such rules for etiquette exist in all sorts of places, from using public restrooms to riding motorcycles. In general, these rules aren't meant to be pervasive or annoying, but rather an unspoken, unwritten, silently agreed-upon set of rules that make life easier for everyone as we interact with each other in day-to-day life. Gas stations are no different, especially ones that get exceedingly busy, like you see with Costco gas stations or stations in heavy traffic areas.

So, when you take a trip to the gas station next, check yourself and see if you're following the rules. There are also plenty of myths about gas stations that you can largely ignore. For example, a non-charging smartphone and leaving your car on won't set your fuel pump on fire. Mythbusters tested that and found that they aren't a problem in modern times.