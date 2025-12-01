5 Gas Station Etiquette Rules Every Driver Should Know
The venerable gas station is a fixture of the modern world. It's where we all go to get gasoline, snacks, food, and other things. They've been around since your grandparents were young, and they should be around for quite a while longer, as EVs are still a work in progress. You've likely been to one this week, and if not, you'll definitely go to one next week. It's one of the few nearly ubiquitous human experiences, and like most of the other things we share as a species, there's a set of unwritten rules that help make the experience as pleasant as possible for everyone involved.
Such rules for etiquette exist in all sorts of places, from using public restrooms to riding motorcycles. In general, these rules aren't meant to be pervasive or annoying, but rather an unspoken, unwritten, silently agreed-upon set of rules that make life easier for everyone as we interact with each other in day-to-day life. Gas stations are no different, especially ones that get exceedingly busy, like you see with Costco gas stations or stations in heavy traffic areas.
So, when you take a trip to the gas station next, check yourself and see if you're following the rules. There are also plenty of myths about gas stations that you can largely ignore. For example, a non-charging smartphone and leaving your car on won't set your fuel pump on fire. Mythbusters tested that and found that they aren't a problem in modern times.
Park your car in the right spots
This rule takes a page out of the rulebook for men's restrooms, and it includes making sure that you park your car in the correct spot based on what you need to do. Every gas station only has so many spots at the pumps and so many parking spaces, and it's good manners to make sure you leave space for other people while you go about your business. Not only will you be helping out a stranger, but you can also avoid conflict if someone decides to be petty.
These rules are pretty easy to follow. If there are two fuel pumps lined up, take the one that's further forward, so someone can get in behind you. If you don't need gas at all, don't park at a fuel pump and use one of the normal parking spots instead. And if you're driving a larger vehicle, do your best not to block two pumps at once, especially when it's busy. Also, if it is busy, and you need to get fuel and also something from inside, buy your gas and then move your car to a parking spot so someone else can get into your space.
Most of this stuff is a mixture of common sense and the golden rule, where you should treat others the way you wish to be treated. Of course, if the gas station is empty, you can probably skip these rules since you won't be in anyone's way.
Don't cause fires
Gasoline fumes are exceedingly easy to ignite, making gas stations one of the most dangerous places that you visit every week. You can ignite fuel over 12 feet away from its pooled source if the vapors are dense enough, although that's not common outside. In any case, not starting a fire is common sense. The bigger issue here is that the things that can cause fires are largely misunderstood, so the list of things you shouldn't do is actually longer than it needs to be.
For starters, using your smartphone near a pump won't cause a fire, and there are no confirmed, documented cases of it happening, only stories. So, let's get to the brass tacks. The most common cause of gas station fires is actually static charge. Static charge builds up when you rub two different types of materials together, like your pants and the fabric seats in your car. Researchers at Purdue say that touching a window or a piece of metal on your car will get rid of static charge.
Other than that, the usual stuff applies. Fires caused by automobiles are exceedingly rare, but possible, so turn your car off. Don't smoke anything near the pumps, keep gasoline away from children, and keep gas containers tightly closed when not filling them. As you can probably imagine, fire at a gas station is bad news for everyone there, so do your part to make sure you don't start any fires.
Don't vandalize or wreck the place
Gas stations have tons of traffic, and thus, a huge potential to get messed up by garbage and vandalism. This little rule is pretty simple overall, but it has wide-reaching implications. You may not think twice about tossing a fast-food cup out of your door before leaving. However, if everyone did that, there would be hundreds, or potentially even thousands of cups in the parking lot by the end of the day, which someone would have to clean. Every gas station has a trash can, so it's not an unreasonable ask to use it.
Vandalism is another common issue at gas stations, although potentially not the kind you're thinking about. Most vandalism takes the form of those cringy "I did that" political stickers that both sides of the aisle use to mock gas prices. Such vandalism is often frowned upon by the employees of the gas station, regardless of political stance, since they're the ones who have to go out there and scrape it off. Graffiti and other types of creative vandalism are also generally frowned upon and are against the law.
In short, if you want your gas station to stay nice, do your part to help it stay that way. Also, if you spill a bunch of gas on the ground, make sure to tell someone. Gasoline is not a particularly healthy chemical to leave on the ground, where it can get tracked into the building or into people's cars.
Be as polite as possible
Unless you're at the gas station for a quick fill-up, odds are you'll have to engage with other humans, and so being polite is generally considered a good idea so that everyone has a nicer day. This can be frustrating, especially if everyone's in a hurry and the place is very busy. However, with a little patience and understanding, you can get through your encounters without blowing a metaphorical fuse. After all, we're all stuck in the same busy gas station together, so everyone knows how it feels.
In any case, there are some things here you can do to help the line move more quickly. Know what you want by the time you get to the counter so you can get your transaction done and out of the way. As we were all taught in Kindergarten, cutting the line is considered rude. Once you have your stuff, and you're back out to your car, don't drive around the parking lot aggressively, as you never know when a kid or someone might pop out from behind a vehicle.
Also, be nice to the employees. Gas station attendants are in a particularly gnarly level of retail hell, as they have to deal with high-flow customer traffic all day long who order all sorts of different items. They also have to go outside to clean up gas, trash, and ridiculous stickers in every type of weather imaginable. Their day is automatically rough, so cut them some slack.
Get a move on
Finally, once your business is concluded, get out of there. This isn't the most important piece of etiquette if the gas station isn't particularly busy, but some gas stations can get absurdly busy. The most obvious examples are Costco gas stations, where people literally line up for gas, as they did in the 1970s during the fuel shortages. When you're faced with a gas station that is that kind of busy, it's time to put on your game face, but you're now here to do a job and not to lounge around.
The etiquette here is pretty simple, but we'll go over it anyway. When you get to your fuel pump, buy your gas, fill up, get back in your car, and move on. That way, the person behind you can get their gas, and the line continues to move. The busiest gas station environment imaginable is not the best place to sort through your wallet, check your makeup, return a text message, or have an existential crisis. You can find a parking spot for all of that.
Being in line is a pretty awful experience, especially if the line is super long. People can get all sorts of antsy if the line is being held up or if someone cuts in line. Also, you should know that if you do cut in line, gas stations can punish you by turning off your pump or, in the case of Costco, revoking your membership. It's just not worth it.